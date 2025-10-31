TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
Pertamina to probe widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns linked to Pertalite
Another fatal building collapse raises alarm over ‘pesantren’ safety standards
How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants
Microplastic rain: A call for responsible producers and good governance

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
Pertamina to probe widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns linked to Pertalite
Another fatal building collapse raises alarm over ‘pesantren’ safety standards
How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants
Microplastic rain: A call for responsible producers and good governance

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Earth Society: Art in a time of unraveling

At ICAD 15, artists from Indonesia and beyond confront humanity’s uneasy relationship with the planet, weaving stories of decay, resilience and renewal through installation, sculpture and design.

Carla Bianpoen (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Contributor/Jakarta
Fri, October 31, 2025 Published on Oct. 30, 2025 Published on 2025-10-30T09:55:40+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Blinding warning: In Entah Kapan (Who Knows When), Awan Simatupang presents a glowing neon structure made of illuminated celluloid strips. When lit, it recalls the blinding flash of Hiroshima, a stark reminder of humanity’s destructive power. (Courtesy of Awan Simatupang) Blinding warning: In Entah Kapan (Who Knows When), Awan Simatupang presents a glowing neon structure made of illuminated celluloid strips. When lit, it recalls the blinding flash of Hiroshima, a stark reminder of humanity’s destructive power. (Courtesy of Awan Simatupang) (Awan Simatupang/-)

T

he 15th edition of Indonesian Contemporary Art and Design (ICAD) opens with a resonant and urgent theme: Earth Society. Known for bridging art, design and social discourse, this year’s ICAD brings together 50 artists and designers from Indonesia, Southeast Asia and beyond. Curated by Prananda L. Malasan and Jerry David Aguilar, the exhibition transforms the Grand Kemang Hotel in South Jakarta into a space where environmental anxiety meets creative reflection.

The participating artists approach the theme through diverse materials and media. Some draw from personal experience or local geography, while others address global ecological and social crises. Collectively, their works capture a moment of reckoning between destruction and renewal, despair and imagination.

Feast of excess: Tribute to Junkfood by Syakiep Sungkar is a six-by-eight-meter installation showing a skeleton on a plush bed guarded by two fast-food mascots. (Courtesy of Syakiep Sungkar)
Feast of excess: Tribute to Junkfood by Syakiep Sungkar is a six-by-eight-meter installation showing a skeleton on a plush bed guarded by two fast-food mascots. (Courtesy of Syakiep Sungkar) (Syakiep Sungkar/-)

From The Weekender

Inside Indonesia’s grave seekers: Tracing ancestors to find belonging

When family trees end in a lopped limb, a new generation of descendants is turning to cemeteries to recover their history, relink their lineage and rediscover what it means to remember those who came before.

Read on The Weekender

Ruin and reflection

Several installations stand out not only for their scale but also for their ability to translate today’s unease into visual form.

Syakiep Sungkar, who was born in 1962 and was once an entrepreneur and art collector, presents Tribute to Junkfood, a six-by-eight-meter installation where a skeleton lies on a plush bed guarded by two fast-food mascots. Initially humorous, the scene soon turns unsettling: a darkly comic elegy for a society overfed yet spiritually starved.

If Syakiep’s work critiques indulgence, Awan Simatupang channels existential dread. His installation Entah Kapan (Who Knows When) takes the shape of a massive neon sign made from celluloid strips illuminated by LEDs. When lit, it evokes the blinding flash of an explosion, a haunting echo of Hiroshima and a warning of catastrophe always near.

Popular

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
Pertamina to probe widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns linked to Pertalite

Pertamina to probe widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns linked to Pertalite
Another fatal building collapse raises alarm over ‘pesantren’ safety standards

Another fatal building collapse raises alarm over ‘pesantren’ safety standards

Related Articles

Sending observers would risk legitimizing Myanmar election, FM Sugiono says

Indonesian team receives UNESCO Youth Hackathon award

Year-long funeral starts for Thailand's former queen Sirikit

Canada's Carney visits Asia to forge new alliances, reduce US dependence

Where worlds meet, ‘Power in Equality’ finds its voice

Related Article

Sending observers would risk legitimizing Myanmar election, FM Sugiono says

Indonesian team receives UNESCO Youth Hackathon award

Year-long funeral starts for Thailand's former queen Sirikit

Canada's Carney visits Asia to forge new alliances, reduce US dependence

Where worlds meet, ‘Power in Equality’ finds its voice

Popular

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
Pertamina to probe widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns linked to Pertalite

Pertamina to probe widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns linked to Pertalite
Another fatal building collapse raises alarm over ‘pesantren’ safety standards

Another fatal building collapse raises alarm over ‘pesantren’ safety standards

More in Culture

 View more
Blinding warning: In Entah Kapan (Who Knows When), Awan Simatupang presents a glowing neon structure made of illuminated celluloid strips. When lit, it recalls the blinding flash of Hiroshima, a stark reminder of humanity’s destructive power. (Courtesy of Awan Simatupang)
Art & Culture

Earth Society: Art in a time of unraveling
Behind the scenes: Rikat Parikesit (back, right) speaks about Waktunya Main’s musical Kakek dan Perahu Kuning (Grandfather and the yellow boat) during a press conference on Oct. 22 at Galeri Indonesia Kaya in Jakarta, ahead of the upcoming Festival Musikal Indonesia 2025. Joining him were fellow representatives of musical troupes that will perform at the festival in November.
Entertainment

A new rhythm for Indonesian theater
This illustration picture shows artificial Intelligence (AI) smartphone app ChatGPT surrounded by other AI apps in Vaasa, Finland, on June 6, 2023.
Science & Tech

OpenAI says a million ChatGPT users talk about suicide

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto attends a session of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Gyeongju, South Korea on Oct. 31, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo urges unity as APEC faces uncertain outlook 
A general view of Karet Bivak Public Cemetery in Jakarta on Aug. 29, 2025.
Editorial

Grave matters ahead
A rooftop view of House of Padel’s court at Agora Mall, South Jakarta.
Companies

Indoor sports give ‘dying’ malls new lease on life

The Latest

 View more
Companies

China to exempt some Nexperia chips from export ban
Asia & Pacific

China sends its youngest astronaut to 'Heavenly Palace' space station
Asia & Pacific

India seizes endangered primates found in checked bag
Archipelago

13,000 ha of Nusantara forest damaged by illegal mining, farming
Companies

PT Indosat Tbk continues transformation towards AI-Native, amid growth
Asia & Pacific

Row leaves radioactive shipment stranded off Philippines
Academia

The story of MTV: The downfall of a music disrupter
Archipelago

Soldiers tortured, forced to admit LGBT involvement, killing one

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Earth Society: Art in a time of unraveling

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.