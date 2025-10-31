Earth Society: Art in a time of unraveling

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
At ICAD 15, artists from Indonesia and beyond confront humanity’s uneasy relationship with the planet, weaving stories of decay, resilience and renewal through installation, sculpture and design.
he 15th edition of Indonesian Contemporary Art and Design (ICAD) opens with a resonant and urgent theme: Earth Society. Known for bridging art, design and social discourse, this year’s ICAD brings together 50 artists and designers from Indonesia, Southeast Asia and beyond. Curated by Prananda L. Malasan and Jerry David Aguilar, the exhibition transforms the Grand Kemang Hotel in South Jakarta into a space where environmental anxiety meets creative reflection.
The participating artists approach the theme through diverse materials and media. Some draw from personal experience or local geography, while others address global ecological and social crises. Collectively, their works capture a moment of reckoning between destruction and renewal, despair and imagination.
Ruin and reflection
Several installations stand out not only for their scale but also for their ability to translate today’s unease into visual form.
Syakiep Sungkar, who was born in 1962 and was once an entrepreneur and art collector, presents Tribute to Junkfood, a six-by-eight-meter installation where a skeleton lies on a plush bed guarded by two fast-food mascots. Initially humorous, the scene soon turns unsettling: a darkly comic elegy for a society overfed yet spiritually starved.
If Syakiep’s work critiques indulgence, Awan Simatupang channels existential dread. His installation Entah Kapan (Who Knows When) takes the shape of a massive neon sign made from celluloid strips illuminated by LEDs. When lit, it evokes the blinding flash of an explosion, a haunting echo of Hiroshima and a warning of catastrophe always near.
