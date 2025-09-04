Asset bill gains momentum following nationwide protests

A protester holds a banner calling for the passage of the asset forfeiture bill during a protest at the Lampung Provincial Legislative Council (DPRD) in Bandar Lampung, Lampung, on Sept. 1, 2025. During the protest, rallygoers urge the government to pass the long-awaited asset bill and improve welfare for teachers and lecturers in the country, as well as for the legislature to cut lavish allowances for lawmakers. (Antara/Ardiansyah)

Leaders of the House of Representatives promised to kick off deliberations on the asset forfeiture bill after they wrap up work to revise the Criminal Law Procedures Code (KUHAP) before the end of the year.

L eaders of the country’s legislative and executive bodies have insisted that deliberations on the asset forfeiture bill will start soon following days of nationwide protests and viral online campaigns thrusting the long-stalled legislation back into the public spotlight.

Deputy House of Representatives Speaker Saan Mustopa said on Wednesday lawmakers were committed to start deliberations on the asset bill. However, the process could only begin once the ongoing amendment to the Criminal Law Procedures Code (KUHAP) is completed.

“These two pieces of legislation, along with the 2001 Corruption Law and the 2010 Money Laundering Law, are interconnected,” the NasDem Party politician said. “To avoid any overlap, we must first finish deliberating [the KUHAP] before moving on to the asset bill.”

Fellow Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad of the Gerindra party added that the legislature aimed to conclude KUHAP deliberations before the current sitting period ends on Nov. 3, so it could also begin work on the asset bill before then.

The legislature leaders spoke out on the asset bill during a meeting with representatives of several student body organizations (BEM) from various universities at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta.

The meeting took place on Wednesday, three days after President Prabowo Subianto, the speakers of legislative bodies and the chairs of all eight House parties made a public statement inviting delegations of protesters to speak with lawmakers to hear their demands.