Asset bill pushed to 2026 as House focus on other bills

A general view of the House of Representatives Commission III, that oversees legal affairs, meeting room during a confirmation hearing on Wednesday for a Judicial Commission member at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Rival Awan Lingga)

The asset forfeiture bill is one of the draft regulations included in the 2026 National Legislation Program (Prolegnas), although its deliberation depends on when the legislature completes the derivative regulations of the new KUHAP.

The House of Representatives has postponed work on the asset forfeiture bill as lawmakers turn their attention to discussions on a derivative policy for the newly-passed Criminal Law Procedures Code (KUHAP), despite earlier pledges to begin deliberations on the long-awaited bill once the revised code was completed.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, a day after the KUHAP revision was passed at a House plenary session, Habiburokhman, chair of House Commission III overseeing legal affairs, said lawmakers would use the remainder of this year’s sitting period to deliberate and pass the criminal adjustment bill.

The criminal adjustment bill will mandate a synchronization of other laws with the new Criminal Code (KUHP), which was passed in late 2022 and will take effect in January next year. Among the laws to be aligned is the Regional Administrations Law, so that regional bylaws comply with the KUHP.

The House sitting period this year is slated to run until Dec. 10.

“The bill is a derivative of the KUHAP. Before KUHAP takes effect, we must complete its companion legislation. We hope the remaining time will be sufficient,” said Habiburokhman, a Gerindra Party politician.

After being passed into law on Tuesday, the new KUHAP will take effect on Jan. 2, 2026, along with the new KUHP.