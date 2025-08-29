TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules
Workers hold protest demanding better protection
Digital payments in Indonesia: A Cultural shift
Nightlife's healthier makeover

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules
Workers hold protest demanding better protection
Digital payments in Indonesia: A Cultural shift
Nightlife's healthier makeover

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The tradeoffs of AI regulation

American firms could cause global harm before European regulators catch up

Raghuram G. Rajan (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/Chicago, the United States
Fri, August 29, 2025 Published on Aug. 28, 2025 Published on 2025-08-28T13:16:44+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A man tries on artificial intelligence glasses on July 29 during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) at the Shanghai World Expo and Convention Center in Shanghai, China. A man tries on artificial intelligence glasses on July 29 during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) at the Shanghai World Expo and Convention Center in Shanghai, China. (AFP/Hector Retamal)

T

he problem with European regulators, a German businessman recently told me, is that they are too scared of downside risks. “In any innovative new business sector, they overregulate and stifle any upside potential.” In contrast, he argued, Americans care more about the upside potential and thus holds off on regulation until they know much more about the consequences. “Not surprisingly, the United States has much more of a presence in innovative industries.”

Artificial intelligence is a case in point. The European Union enacted the world’s first comprehensive AI regulation in August 2024, establishing safeguards against risks such as discrimination, disinformation, privacy violations and AI systems that could endanger human life or threaten social stability. The law also assigns AI systems different risk levels, with different treatments for each. While AI-driven social scoring systems are banned outright, higher-risk systems are heavily regulated and supervised, with a list of fines for noncompliance.

But Europe has little presence in the burgeoning AI industry, especially relative to the US or China. Those leading the charge in generative AI are US-based firms such as OpenAI, Anthropic and Google; no European firm meets the mark. Such a glaring gap seems to speak for itself. For now, the Trump administration’s AI Action Plan, which seeks to limit red tape and regulation in AI, looks like the better approach.

The problem with the European way is that it burdens fledgling firms with the costs of regulatory compliance before the technology’s potential has become clear. A chatbot that spreads falsehoods or discriminates against certain ethnic groups is certainly not desirable, but there must be some tolerance for such errors in the early stages of a system’s development.

Moreover, when developers can explore a system’s positive possibilities more freely, they also have time (and possibly resources generated from successful but error-prone launches) to figure out cost-effective ways to address issues that undermine the system’s reliability. Demanding near-perfection from the outset does not safeguard society so much as it stifles the trial-and-error process through which breakthroughs emerge.

Of course, errors such as racial discrimination can be extremely costly, especially if made by chatbots that interact with millions of people. Recognizing this risk, some regulators allow new products to be tested only in tightly controlled settings. Innovators can experiment with a limited group of users, and always under the regulator’s watchful eye. This “sandbox” approach helps to contain any harms from spilling over to the broader public – Europe’s main concern.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

But sandboxes might also limit what can go right. Trials with small, restricted groups cannot capture the benefits of network effects, whereby products become more valuable as more people use them. Nor can they reveal unexpected breakthroughs that come when the “wrong” people adopt a product (for example, online pornography drove early innovations in web technology). In short, sandbox trials may keep disasters at bay, but they also risk stifling discovery. They are better than outright bans, but they may still cause innovators to bury too many promising ideas before they can scale.

Popular

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules

Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules
Workers hold protest demanding better protection

Workers hold protest demanding better protection

Related Articles

Why the Dutch have to recognize Indonesian independence from Aug. 17, 1945

Small islands offer safe havens for endangered species

Meta to back pro-AI candidates in California

Trump's tariffs and India's economic future

Fixing governance in Indonesia’s start-up economy

Related Article

Why the Dutch have to recognize Indonesian independence from Aug. 17, 1945

Small islands offer safe havens for endangered species

Meta to back pro-AI candidates in California

Trump's tariffs and India's economic future

Fixing governance in Indonesia’s start-up economy

Popular

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules

Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules
Workers hold protest demanding better protection

Workers hold protest demanding better protection

More in Opinion

 View more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping looking on along the East Lake on April 28, 2018, in Wuhan, China.
Academia

Tianjin test: Modi to meet Xi amid fragile reset
A customer scans a Quick Response Indonesia Standard (QRIS) code to settle a transaction on April 24, 2024, at a coffee shop in Sukabumi, West Java.
Academia

How Indonesia’s banks can break free from legacy constraints
This undated US Air Force file photo released on June 20, 2019, shows a photo of an RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft. A US spy drone was some 34 kilometers from the nearest point in Iran when it was shot down over the Strait of Hormuz by an Iranian surface-to-air missile on June 20, 2019, a US general said.
Academia

Can kamikaze drones claim the right of sea lane passage?

Highlight
Under pressure: Protesters stage a rally in front of the Jakarta Police’s Mobile Brigade headquarters (Mako Brimob) in Kwitang, Jakarta, on Aug. 29, 2025.
Politics

‘Ojol’ driver’s death fuels fury over police brutality
President Prabowo Subianto (center) addresses plenary cabinet meeting in State Palace, Jakarta, on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025. He has emphasized that Indonesia’s national transformation strategy must be rooted in realism as it navigates escalating global conflicts and economic uncertainty.
Editorial

Fatty bureaucracy
A worker watches as trucks load up raw nickel near Sorowako, South Sulawesi on Jan. 8, 2014.
Regulations

New pricing rule offers miners little relief from profit pinch

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Indonesia to remain active in FX market after rupiah slide, BI says
Academia

Tianjin test: Modi to meet Xi amid fragile reset
Politics

‘Ojol’ driver’s death fuels fury over police brutality
Academia

How Indonesia’s banks can break free from legacy constraints
Academia

Can kamikaze drones claim the right of sea lane passage?
Markets

Asia upbeat on Wall St boost as markets await US inflation data
Academia

The tradeoffs of AI regulation
Art & Culture

Indonesia heads to BRICS+ Fashion Summit and Front Row Paris
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The tradeoffs of AI regulation

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.