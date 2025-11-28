TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime
HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Diaspora skeptical of new lifetime visa
Indonesia’s bond market now driven by domestic policy, not global sentiment
Presidential pardons put KPK’s credibility in question

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime
HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Diaspora skeptical of new lifetime visa
Indonesia’s bond market now driven by domestic policy, not global sentiment
Presidential pardons put KPK’s credibility in question

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

COP30 divides the world between forests and fossil fuels

The net-zero goal still seems to be on a distant horizon after COP30, where a line between forest advocates and fossil fuel lobbyists was visible.

Daniel Murdiyarso (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, November 28, 2025 Published on Nov. 26, 2025 Published on 2025-11-26T15:42:21+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Delegates attend the plenary session of the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) on Nov. 22, 2025, at the global event’s venue in Belém, Para state, Brazil. Delegates attend the plenary session of the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) on Nov. 22, 2025, at the global event’s venue in Belém, Para state, Brazil. (AFP/Pablo Porciuncula)

T

he 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), billed as the “rainforest COP” and the “implementation COP” by host Brazil and which was marked by a fire incident, has concluded. While its outcomes may not be as groundbreaking as the Kyoto Protocol in 1997, the Bali Road Map in 2007 or the Paris Agreement in 2015, Brazil deserves recognition for navigating such complex negotiations spanning energy, land, food, health, funding, indigenous communities and local populations.

The “global mutirão”, referring to Brazil's version of gotong-royong (mutual help), emphasizes collective action toward a shared goal. This spirit of cooperation was evident in various dialogues, particularly on adaptation, biodiversity, local communities and indigenous peoples, marking the conclusion of COP30 with a message of unity and solidarity with the marginalized.

However, many are disappointed when comparing the progress made over the past three decades with the milestones achieved in Kyoto, Bali and Paris. Of particular concern is the latter’s unfulfilled promise of US$100 billion in annual funding to address rising temperatures, which have already exceeded the upper threshold.

At present, the world seems to be divided between the issues of forests and fossil fuels. The COP30 host, supported by tropical forest countries, highlights funding to protect forests, while the Arab bloc is reluctant to phase out fossil fuels anytime soon.

The fossil fuel era is far from over. Net-zero emissions are only visible as mirages in the deserts of Arab oil-producing countries.

The fossil fuel lobby, which had a significant presence in the Indonesian delegation, earned the country the "Fossil of the Day Award" from the Climate Action Network, a network of NGOs that publishes the eagerly awaited daily ECO newsletter on COP negotiations.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Of the dozens of agenda items, some of which were agreed, debates revolved around funding, emissions reduction and carbon trading, not all of which were resolved by the time the conference came to a close.

Popular

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime
HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Diaspora skeptical of new lifetime visa

Diaspora skeptical of new lifetime visa

Related Articles

COP30 divides the world between forests and fossil fuels

Looser coal-plant ban may threaten Prabowo’s renewables pledge

Defining integrity in carbon markets

Related Article

COP30 divides the world between forests and fossil fuels

Looser coal-plant ban may threaten Prabowo’s renewables pledge

Defining integrity in carbon markets

COP30 and the legitimate rights of indigenous peoples

Global energy and emissions trends since Paris treaty

Popular

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime
HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Diaspora skeptical of new lifetime visa

Diaspora skeptical of new lifetime visa

More in Opinion

 View more
A LNG tanker ship makes its way past migrants attemping to cross the English channel on a smuggler's boat off the coast of Calais, north-western France, on Oct. 23, 2024.
Academia

Don’t expect Ukraine peace deal to alter Europe’s gas game plan
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (right) greets Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao as he arrives to attend the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 26, 2025.
Academia

Strategic priorities for ASEAN’s newest member
Delegates attend the plenary session of the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) on Nov. 22, 2025, at the global event’s venue in Belém, Para state, Brazil.
Academia

COP30 divides the world between forests and fossil fuels

Highlight
An aerial view shows a home surrounded by flood waters in Kangar in northern Malaysia's Perlis state on November 28, 2025, as severe flooding affected thousands of people in the region following days of heavy rain. The annual monsoon season, exacerbated by a tropical storm in the region in recent days, has inundated parts of southern Thailand, killing dozens and trapping many in their homes. In Malaysia, it also bought heavy flooding and killed at least two people.
Asia and Pacific

Floods overwhelm Southeast Asia
Leaders attend a plenary session on the opening day of the Group of 20 (G20) leaders' summit at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Nov. 22, 2025.
Editorial

Prabowo’s G20 absence
Forest rangers and policemen pose in front of a demolished illegal structure inside the Tesso Nilo National Park in Pelalawan regency, Riau, on June 10, 2025. The personnel were part of the Garuda Task Force for Forest Enforcement to rehabilitate forest areas in Indonesia.
Archipelago

TNI strengthens security in Tesso Nilo National Park after security post attack

The Latest

 View more
Economy

BGN suggests using potatoes, fish in school meals to help curb inflation
Asia & Pacific

Floods overwhelm Southeast Asia
Regulations

Prabowo threatens to ‘freeze’ Customs as smuggling cases mount
Society

Queen Maxima talks financial inclusion with President Prabowo
Economy

RI, China ink $2.2 billion in deals for 16 investment projects: Airlangga
Science & Tech

Mystery foot belongs to ancient human relative: scientists
Companies

China's Anta Sports and Li Ning exploring bid for Puma, source says
FEATURES

The case for Gen Z: What we want isn’t much, it’s realistic
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

COP30 divides the world between forests and fossil fuels

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.