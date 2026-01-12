Support mounts for comedian after Netflix special reported to police

Prominent Indonesian comic Pandji Pragiwaksono is seen smiling in this undated photo. (JP/Ni Nyoman Wira)

P ublic support has grown for comedian Pandji Pragiwaksono, who was reported to the police for incitement and blasphemy, sparking a debate on whether Indonesia is prepared for political satire.

Pandji was reported last week to the Jakarta Police by groups billing themselves as the youth wings of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) and Muhammadiyah, Indonesia’s two largest Islamic organizations, over material in his two-hour stand-up comedy special Mens Rea.

Released on Netflix on Dec. 27, 2025, the show features Pandji’s satirical commentary on the 2024 general election, post-election politics and the state of Indonesia’s democracy. Since its release, the show has topped the streaming platform’s most-watched list in the country.

The complainants accused Mens Rea of containing defamatory statements for implying that NU and Muhammadiyah had accepted mining concessions from the government in exchange for supporting a certain presidential candidate pair in the last election.

The government regulation, which allowed all religious groups to manage state-owned mines, was signed in 2024 by then president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who tacitly supported presidential ticket and eventual winners Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Jokowi’s oldest son.

The police report against Pandji has since drawn criticism from fellow comedians, civil society groups and law experts, who view it as an attempt to criminalize satire and curb free speech.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: Comedian Pandji Pragiwaksono ​​faces police report over ‘provocative’ show