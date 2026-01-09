Comedian Pandji Pragiwaksono ​​faces police report over ‘provocative’ show

Provocative charges: Prominent Indonesian comic Pandji Pragiwaksono is seen waving in this undated photograph. (Instagram.com/pandji.pragiwaksono/File)

P rominent stand-up comedian Pandji Pragiwaksono has been reported to the Jakarta Police by groups identifying themselves as youth wings of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) and Muhammadiyah, Indonesia’s two largest Islamic organizations, over material in his comedy show that they claim is defamatory and potentially divisive.

The report was filed on Wednesday by the so-called NU Youth Force and Muhammadiyah Youth Alliance, who submitted recordings of Pandji’s stand-up comedy special Mens Rea, streamed on Netflix, as evidence. The show discusses politics and the state of Indonesia’s democracy through satire.

Rizki Abdul Rahman Wahid, a presidium member of NU Youth Force, said the material was insulting, amounted to defamation and could trigger public unrest.

“He has demeaned and slandered, particularly Indonesia’s two largest Islamic organizations, NU and Muhammadiyah,” Rizki said, as quoted by Antara.

He accused Pandji of implying that NU and Muhammadiyah were involved in practical politics, suggesting that they had received mining concessions in exchange for supporting a certain presidential candidate pair in the last election.

“This has caused anxiety, particularly among us as young Nahdliyin and our colleagues in the Muhammadiyah Youth Alliance,” he added, urging the police to swiftly follow up on the complaint, including summoning Pandji for questioning.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

“If the evidence we submitted is sufficient, it should be acted upon immediately.”