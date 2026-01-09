TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Undoing democratic reform
Women are leaving what no longer serves them
6% economic growth in 2026 within reach, Purbaya says
Pro-Prabowo parties close ranks to scrap direct regional elections
Authoritarian fears loom as new criminal code takes effect

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Undoing democratic reform
Women are leaving what no longer serves them
6% economic growth in 2026 within reach, Purbaya says
Pro-Prabowo parties close ranks to scrap direct regional elections
Authoritarian fears loom as new criminal code takes effect

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Comedian Pandji Pragiwaksono ​​faces police report over ‘provocative’ show

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, January 9, 2026 Published on Jan. 9, 2026 Published on 2026-01-09T17:19:24+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Provocative charges: Prominent Indonesian comic Pandji Pragiwaksono is seen waving in this undated photograph. Provocative charges: Prominent Indonesian comic Pandji Pragiwaksono is seen waving in this undated photograph. (Instagram.com/pandji.pragiwaksono/File)

P

rominent stand-up comedian Pandji Pragiwaksono has been reported to the Jakarta Police by groups identifying themselves as youth wings of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) and Muhammadiyah, Indonesia’s two largest Islamic organizations, over material in his comedy show that they claim is defamatory and potentially divisive.

The report was filed on Wednesday by the so-called NU Youth Force and Muhammadiyah Youth Alliance, who submitted recordings of Pandji’s stand-up comedy special Mens Rea, streamed on Netflix, as evidence. The show discusses politics and the state of Indonesia’s democracy through satire.

Rizki Abdul Rahman Wahid, a presidium member of NU Youth Force, said the material was insulting, amounted to defamation and could trigger public unrest.

“He has demeaned and slandered, particularly Indonesia’s two largest Islamic organizations, NU and Muhammadiyah,” Rizki said, as quoted by Antara.

He accused Pandji of implying that NU and Muhammadiyah were involved in practical politics, suggesting that they had received mining concessions in exchange for supporting a certain presidential candidate pair in the last election.

“This has caused anxiety, particularly among us as young Nahdliyin and our colleagues in the Muhammadiyah Youth Alliance,” he added, urging the police to swiftly follow up on the complaint, including summoning Pandji for questioning.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“If the evidence we submitted is sufficient, it should be acted upon immediately.”

Popular

Undoing democratic reform

Undoing democratic reform
Women are leaving what no longer serves them

Women are leaving what no longer serves them
6% economic growth in 2026 within reach, Purbaya says

6% economic growth in 2026 within reach, Purbaya says

Related Articles

Comedian Pandji Pragiwaksono ​​faces police report over ‘provocative’ show

NU in deadlock over Yahya chairmanship

NU faces money laundering allegations amid internal rift

Related Article

Comedian Pandji Pragiwaksono ​​faces police report over ‘provocative’ show

NU in deadlock over Yahya chairmanship

NU faces money laundering allegations amid internal rift

Missing South Jakarta boy found dead after viral outcry

Jakarta school blast exposes failure to support mental health

Popular

Undoing democratic reform

Undoing democratic reform
Women are leaving what no longer serves them

Women are leaving what no longer serves them
6% economic growth in 2026 within reach, Purbaya says

6% economic growth in 2026 within reach, Purbaya says

More in Indonesia

 View more
Provocative charges: Prominent Indonesian comic Pandji Pragiwaksono is seen waving in this undated photograph.
Jakarta

Comedian Pandji Pragiwaksono ​​faces police report over ‘provocative’ show
A motorcyclist and his passenger drive past an empty shop-house on Jl. Gito Gati in Donorhajo village, Ngaglik district, of Yogyakarta’s Sleman regency on Jan. 6, 2026, the day after the Yogyakarta City Police raided the facility on suspicion it was being used as a base of operations for international scams.
Archipelago

Yogyakarta City Police raid international scam group's local base
This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and provided by National Institute of Information and Communications Technology, shows cyclone Ilsa approaching Australia's west coast on April 13, 2023.
Society

BMKG warns of extreme weather after Cyclone Jenna forms

Highlight
This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and provided by National Institute of Information and Communications Technology, shows cyclone Ilsa approaching Australia's west coast, Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Society

BMKG warns of extreme weather after Cyclone Jenna forms
University students carry flags that read Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia) during a demonstration demanding police reform in Yogyakarta on Sept. 1, 2025. Indonesian authorities ramped up security on Sept. 1 after six people were killed in unrest over economic hardship that escalated into violent anger against the police.
Editorial

New criticism, old terror
A worker tidies up a stack of locally produced rice at state food company Perum Bulog’s warehouse in Indramayu, West Java, on May 30, 2024. The company said that local rice supply as of early of May had reached 590,000 tonnes, and the production was expected to increase in June.
Regulations

Bulog’s expanding role puts private rice millers to the test

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

Comedian Pandji Pragiwaksono ​​faces police report over ‘provocative’ show
Economy

Free meal program’s fiscal, monetary impact “limited”: INDEF
Europe

Hundreds of thousands without power as Storm Goretti hits France, Britain
Middle East and Africa

Turkish Airlines cancels Friday's Istanbul-Tehran flights
Europe

Russia says it fired hypersonic missile at Ukraine
Economy

RI meets crude lifting target for first time in years, claims Bahlil
Economy

Crunch time for EU's long-stalled Mercosur trade deal
Academia

Trump's Venezuela oil grab revives petrodollar debate
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Comedian Pandji Pragiwaksono ​​faces police report over ‘provocative’ show

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.