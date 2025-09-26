Reading as evidence: Police book seizures during protests cause outrage

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
A recent wave of book confiscations during police crackdowns on alleged “provocateurs” behind nationwide protests has triggered sharp criticism from rights groups, who say the practice undermines freedom of expression.
Following last month’s unrest over economic hardship and public frustration at officials’ perceived insensitivity, police across several provinces arrested dozens accused of inciting riots and vandalism. Alongside the detentions, officers also seized books, later presented as “evidence” of the suspects’ alleged violent activity.
One recent raid in Kediri, East Java, led to the confiscation of many books that the police claimed to showcase the suspects’ “anarchism”, including Pemikiran Karl Max (The Thoughts of Karl Marx) by Franz Magnis-Suseno, Kisah Para Diktator (The Dictators) by Jules Archer, Anarkisme (Anarchism) by Emma Goldman and Strategi Perang Gerilya (Guerilla Warfare) by Che Guevara.
“As evidence, we secured 11 books on anarchist ideology, 42 stones, 10 hoodie jackets, 18 cell phones, nine motorbikes, as well as stolen vests and shields,” East Java Police general crimes investigation director Sr. Comr. Widiatmoko said last week, as reported by Tempo.
West Java Police similarly confiscated works by Indonesian literary giant Pramoedya Ananta Toer, including Anak Semua Bangsa (Child of All Nations) and Percikan Revolusi Subuh (Sparks of Dawn Revolution), alongside Oscar Wilde’s Jiwa Manusia di Bawah Sosialisme (The Soul of Man Under Socialism).
“All of these narratives are at the level of anarchism,” said West Java Police chief Insp. Gen. Rudi Setiawan on Sept. 16 after naming 26 riot suspects, kompas.com reported.
