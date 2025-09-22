TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Jakarta’s ‘invisible’ lives: Undocumented coastal children denied basic rights
Bali shuts down Russian-owned factory built on protected mangrove land
Trump says his negative media coverage is 'illegal'
Two bodies recovered after landslide at Freeport's Grasberg mine
A paradise lost

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Jakarta’s ‘invisible’ lives: Undocumented coastal children denied basic rights
Bali shuts down Russian-owned factory built on protected mangrove land
Trump says his negative media coverage is 'illegal'
Two bodies recovered after landslide at Freeport's Grasberg mine
A paradise lost

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Palace denies forming fact-finding team on deadly nationwide unrest

The presidential palace denied that President Prabowo Subianto had ordered an independent investigation into the recent deadly nationwide unrest, dismissing claims made after the President’s meeting with pro-democracy group Gerakan Nurani Bangsa (GNB).

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, September 22, 2025 Published on Sep. 21, 2025 Published on 2025-09-21T11:51:44+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Flower petals are seen scattered on Sept. 4 on top of portraits of victims killed in recent clashes between demonstrators and police across the country during a memorial held by university students in Bekasi, West Java. At least 10 people were killed during recent violent protests in Indonesia. Flower petals are seen scattered on Sept. 4 on top of portraits of victims killed in recent clashes between demonstrators and police across the country during a memorial held by university students in Bekasi, West Java. At least 10 people were killed during recent violent protests in Indonesia. (AFP/Rezas)

W

ith the government denying that it is forming a fact-finding team to address the riots during the recent anti-government protests, hope now clings to a joint investigation initiated by human rights state bodies to uncover the truth behind the unrest, amid speculations around competing elite factions that orchestrated the incidents.

Peaceful public protests in late August, fueled by woes about high cost of living and public frustration with political elites’ insensitivities during economic hardships, escalated into deadly riots that spread nationwide following the killing of ojol (online motorcycle transportation) driver Affan Kurniawan in Jakarta on Aug. 28. At least 10 died in the following unrest that saw government offices and public facilities burned as well as politicians’ homes looted.

Speculations about the involvement of state or political elite-link “provocateurs” infiltrating the protests emerged following reports of unidentified actors burning public facilities. 

Viral videos also claimed some Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel, including a member of the Strategic Intelligence Agency (BAIS), incited violence during the protest. The TNI has repeatedly denied the allegations.

The series of violent incidents prompted calls for Prabowo to form a government-sanctioned team to investigate the riots, including the police’s heavy-handed response to the protest and the military’s possible involvement in turning the protests into deadly unrest.

President Prabowo Subianto had reportedly agreed to form such a team, with the claim made by interfaith and pro-democracy group Gerakan Nurani Bangsa (GNB), which raised the idea in a meeting with him at the Presidential Palace on Sept. 11.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

But he dropped the plan after six state human rights bodies, including the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM), took the initiative to launch their own investigation on Sept. 12. Their goal is to uncover what led to the violence.

Popular

Jakarta’s ‘invisible’ lives: Undocumented coastal children denied basic rights

Jakarta’s ‘invisible’ lives: Undocumented coastal children denied basic rights
Bali shuts down Russian-owned factory built on protected mangrove land

Bali shuts down Russian-owned factory built on protected mangrove land
Trump says his negative media coverage is 'illegal'

Trump says his negative media coverage is 'illegal'

Related Articles

Embers of trust: Social cohesion in a fractured Southeast Asia

Constitutional Court to rule on challenges to military law

French lawmakers urge 'digital curfew' for teens

Central Java Police arrest more than 1,000 minors following violent protests

Yaqut submits to second KPK grilling in haj quota probe

Related Article

Embers of trust: Social cohesion in a fractured Southeast Asia

Constitutional Court to rule on challenges to military law

French lawmakers urge 'digital curfew' for teens

Central Java Police arrest more than 1,000 minors following violent protests

Yaqut submits to second KPK grilling in haj quota probe

Popular

Jakarta’s ‘invisible’ lives: Undocumented coastal children denied basic rights

Jakarta’s ‘invisible’ lives: Undocumented coastal children denied basic rights
Bali shuts down Russian-owned factory built on protected mangrove land

Bali shuts down Russian-owned factory built on protected mangrove land
Trump says his negative media coverage is 'illegal'

Trump says his negative media coverage is 'illegal'

More in Indonesia

 View more
Visitors are seen near the Chinese-made Chengdu J-10 Vigorous Dragon fighter jet during the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition on Nov. 14, 2024, in Zhuhai, in southern China's Guangdong province.
Politics

Indonesia eyes Chinese fighter jets amid strategic, cost concerns
Flower petals are seen scattered on Sept. 4 on top of portraits of victims killed in recent clashes between demonstrators and police across the country during a memorial held by university students in Bekasi, West Java. At least 10 people were killed during recent violent protests in Indonesia.
Politics

Palace denies forming fact-finding team on deadly nationwide unrest
Illustration of a police car with flashing strobe lights.
Politics

Police halt use of sirens, strobe lights following public outcry

Highlight
Shouldering the weight: A worker carries government rice aid at the warehouse of state-owned food logistics company, Bulog, in Talumolo village, Gorontalo city, Gorontalo, on March 3, 2024. (Antara/Adiwinata Solihin)
Regulations

Policy gaps, crackdowns squeeze rice millers as prices soar
Tall order: Job seekers undergo a height test to apply for company security guard positions at JobFest 2025 on Aug. 19 at the Jakarta International Velodrome, Jakarta. The Jakarta administration, through the job fair, helped to offer around 2,000 vacancies from 37 companies.
Editorial

The stimulus economy
A student eats lunch on the first day of a free-meal programme at an elementary school in Bogor, West Java, on January 6, 2025.
Society

Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Indonesia eyes Chinese fighter jets amid strategic, cost concerns
Academia

What a China-EU climate deal could do for the world
Politics

Palace denies forming fact-finding team on deadly nationwide unrest
Politics

Police halt use of sirens, strobe lights following public outcry
Americas

Prabowo in New York for UNGA after Osaka stopover
Academia

The words Prabowo needs to say at the UN
Opinion

Analysis: To be or not to be: The political implications of police reform
Archipelago

Ministry, Gerindra discipline Prabumulih mayor for firing school principal
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Palace denies forming fact-finding team on deadly nationwide unrest

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.