ASEAN and India’s shared AI opportunity

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears on a screen to deliver a speech remotely on Oct. 26 as other leaders attend the 22nd ASEAN - India Summit during the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur. (AFP/Pool/Rafiq Maqbool)

ASEAN and India’s partnership can become far greater than the sum of its parts.

A s the global artificial intelligence race intensifies, the United States and China continue to command disproportionate attention and investment, leading many to wonder where others fit in. Yet, other countries in Asia matter to and within this race. A significant opportunity exists between ASEAN and India in the realm of AI. This partnership can become far greater than the sum of its parts, a pathway toward shared prosperity, inclusive development and responsible innovation, provided both partners seize the opportunity.

India and ASEAN member states face similar challenges: digital-infrastructure gaps, large informal economies, complex disaster-risk environments and the need to harness technology for inclusive growth. On India’s side, the ambition is clear, to emerge as a major player in the global digital economy and to leverage AI not only for commercial gain but for social uplift, while connecting its vast, young population with the rest of Asia.

When ASEAN and India cooperate on AI, they bring complementary strengths. India offers scale in talent, software capabilities and a vast domestic digital market. ASEAN brings regional diversity, robust growth rates, a strategic location bridging East and South Asia and a strong commitment to regional cooperation and multilateralism.

Moreover, the frameworks for collaboration already exist. India and ASEAN have long cooperated in science, technology, and innovation through the ASEAN–India Science and Technology Working Group (AIWGST), established in 1996. This framework can be modernized and adapted for AI engagement, given that both ASEAN and India have already developed relevant governance frameworks, including the ASEAN Guide on AI Governance and Ethics and India’s AI Mission. The foundations are in place to expand discussions on this issue and make them actionable.

What might such cooperation look like? First, both parties can establish new research and innovation platforms focused on AI, bringing together universities and start-ups to create joint solutions in areas such as disaster-risk reduction, climate change, agriculture and manufacturing.

Second, both partners should double down on capacity-building and talent development. One of the major constraints in both ASEAN and India is the shortage of trained professionals able to develop and deploy AI responsibly. The focus should shift toward joint programs, knowledge transfer through internships, researcher exchanges and training. India’s success with digital skilling and software development can serve as a valuable model. ASEAN countries, in turn, can contribute domain knowledge based on their diverse development challenges.

Third, both sides can coordinate how they regulate AI. ASEAN has already articulated guiding principles and ethics frameworks for AI. India, too, is increasingly grappling with how to align innovation with trustworthiness, data protection, and local values. The establishment of an ASEAN-India AI Dialogue could help define regional norms that reflect shared Asian values, rather than importing models wholesale from the West, offering an alternative voice in global AI debates. Considerable potential exists for India and ASEAN to apply AI toward addressing developmental challenges in supply-chain management, climate resilience, cross-border data flows, cybersecurity and public health.