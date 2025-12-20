TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Democracy’s slippery slope
Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow
Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%
Pro-government parties open to scrapping direct regional elections
Six downstream projects set for January groundbreaking: Danantara

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Democracy’s slippery slope
Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow
Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%
Pro-government parties open to scrapping direct regional elections
Six downstream projects set for January groundbreaking: Danantara

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The limits of responsible business labels in nickel industry

Nickel smelter companies have increasingly worked with major national outlets such as Kompas, CNN Indonesia, and Tempo to run advertorials and sponsored content. 

Alfian Al-Ayubby (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, December 20, 2025 Published on Dec. 18, 2025 Published on 2025-12-18T21:52:36+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Playing with fire: A worker in protective gear uses a tool to scoop molten metal on Sept. 16, 2025 at Harita Nickel’s smelting facility on Obi Island in South Halmahera, North Maluku. Playing with fire: A worker in protective gear uses a tool to scoop molten metal on Sept. 16, 2025 at Harita Nickel’s smelting facility on Obi Island in South Halmahera, North Maluku. (AFP/Daeng Mansur)

O

n Nov. 26, the SETARA Institute, a human rights monitoring organization, presented its 2025 Business and Human Rights Award (BHAM) to PT Trimegah Bangun Persada (TBP), a key entity within the Harita Nickel group, one of the major players in nickel mining and smelting. TBP received a score of 65, rating B, and was classified as a Business and Human Rights (BHR) Early Adopting Company.

The award is based on the Responsible Business Conduct (RBC) Benchmark, which evaluates corporate performance in the palm oil and mining sectors. The benchmark assesses impacts across three critical pillars: indigenous peoples and local communities, including Free, Prior and Informed Consent, land conflicts, and relocation; the environment; and workers’ rights, covering freedom of association, safety, wages and social security.

However, the methodology has inherent gaps. Paper-based indicators dominate the assessment and account for 60 percent of the weighting. This approach prioritizes paperwork, including written policies, institutional frameworks, due diligence procedures and grievance mechanisms.

On-the-ground indicators, which assess real risks and impacts by examining allegations of serious violations, make up only 40 percent. In practice, a company’s score can rise through administrative completeness even when performance in the field remains contested.

A further problem, one not explicitly addressed in the methodology but crucial to the context, is the scope of the assessment. TBP is only one part of Harita Nickel’s integrated operation on Obi Island, North Maluku. The group functions as a complex corporate network in which subsidiaries and joint ventures share supply chains, energy resources and processing stages.

In practice, granting awards on a partial basis is ineffective. It allows corporations to use one “compliant” entity to project ethical leadership, while externalizing environmental liabilities and “dirty work” to other entities within the same corporate group.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The SETARA Award and Harita’s claimed "compliance" deserve closer scrutiny, as both reflect the broader realities shaping Indonesia’s nickel sector today.

Popular

Democracy’s slippery slope

Democracy’s slippery slope
Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow

Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow
Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%

Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%

Related Articles

Why global environmental coordination matters now

Rights violations continue unabated in Papua: Komnas HAM

Why China is hesitant on global green leadership

Related Article

Why global environmental coordination matters now

Rights violations continue unabated in Papua: Komnas HAM

Why China is hesitant on global green leadership

The new KUHAP casts a long shadow over Indonesian justice

Music should not be free

Popular

Democracy’s slippery slope

Democracy’s slippery slope
Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow

Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow
Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%

Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%

More in Opinion

 View more
Representatives of the Awyu and Moi indigenous communities protest on May 27, 2024, in front of the Supreme Court building in Jakarta. They were calling for the country’s highest court to revoke the permits of palm oil companies that are set to operate in Papua, which could potentially clear approximately 300 square kilometers of customary forest.
Academia

Forests, fuel and food: Is expanding oil palm to Papua worth the cost?
Playing with fire: A worker in protective gear uses a tool to scoop molten metal on Sept. 16, 2025 at Harita Nickel’s smelting facility on Obi Island in South Halmahera, North Maluku.
Academia

The limits of responsible business labels in nickel industry
Collective fraud: Five suspects (from left) Central Lampung Revenue Agency acting head Anton Wibowo, Central Lampung Legislative Council member Riki Hendra Saputra, Central Lampung Regent Ardito Wijaya, PT Elkaka Mandiri director Lukman Sjamsuri and the regent’s brother Ranu Hari Prasetyo are seen on Dec. 11, 2025, during a press conference at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building in Jakarta. The KPK has detained the five suspects in connection with a bribery case related to the procurement of goods and services in several Central Lampung regency projects.
Academia

Why the usual approach to corruption keeps failing

Highlight
People gather under a tree to shelter from the rain following a flash flood about three weeks ago in Aceh Tamiang, Northern Sumatra, on December 16, 2025.
Archipelago

Outrage as govt blocks foreign disaster aid to Sumatra
Indonesia’s Culture Minister Fadli Zon, left, receives a copy of the book “Sejarah Indonesia” from Susanto Zuhdi, chairman of the Indonesian history rewriting team, during the soft launch of “Sejarah Indonesia: Dinamika Kebangsaan dalam Arus Global” at Plaza Insan Berprestasi, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education complex, in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. The Culture Ministry launched the book as a reference to help Indonesians recall the nation’s collective historical memory.
Editorial

An unhistorical history book
A man holds an umbrella under overcast skies near the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle in Central Jakarta, on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. Jakarta steps up mitigation with heavy rains and strong winds forecast during year-end holidays.
Jakarta

Jakarta braces for floods, landslides over holiday season

The Latest

 View more
Food

Trend vs. tradition: Matcha’s revival takes hold in Indonesia
Companies

Trump, nine pharmaceutical companies strike deal to cut prices
Asia & Pacific

Taiwan president vows full inquiry into deadly metro attack
Americas

Brazil court rejects new Bolsonaro appeal against coup conviction
Asia & Pacific

Australian lifesavers return to duty at Bondi Beach after massacre
Europe

Thousands rally in Bulgaria against corruption, call for judicial reform
Middle East and Africa

US vows Hamas disarmament in talks on next Gaza phase
Editorial

An unhistorical history book
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The limits of responsible business labels in nickel industry

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.