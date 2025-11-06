TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Gibran pushes for faster development in Papua

Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka has called for faster implementation of policies in Papua, as part of the central government’s push to close the development gap in Indonesia’s easternmost region.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, November 6, 2025

Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (left) inspects the distribution of free meals on Nov. 5 at SMPN 14 Nuni Junior High School in Manokwari, West Papua. Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (left) inspects the distribution of free meals on Nov. 5 at SMPN 14 Nuni Junior High School in Manokwari, West Papua. (Antara/Chairil Indra)

F

ollowing the formation of a new committee to spur development in Papua, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka called for faster implementation of policies as part of the central government’s push to close the development gap in Indonesia’s easternmost region.

Gibran made the statement on Tuesday during a visit to Manokwari, the capital of West Papua province, where he led a plenary meeting of the Papua Special Autonomy Acceleration Board (BP3OKP).

Also present during the meeting were the chair and members of the Executive Committee for the Acceleration of Papua Development, a new body President Prabowo Subianto unveiled during a cabinet reshuffle last month tasked with assisting the BP3OKP.

“[The board and the committee] will complement and reinforce each other. They are a testament to the President’s strong commitment to accelerating development in Papua,” Gibran said during the meeting.

“Now that we have two institutions, I am asking for speed. Development [in Papua] must be accelerated twice as fast. Policy innovation must be increased twofold and its tangible benefits for the public must be twofold.”

While acknowledging that it would take multiple years to accelerate Papua’s development, Gibran instructed regional administrations on the country’s easternmost island to be more efficient and selective in using regional budgets and special autonomy funds.

According to Gibran, the central government has allocated a combined total of Rp 190.9 trillion (US$11.42 billion) in special autonomy funds from 2002, the first full year the revised Papua Special Autonomy Law was in place, to 2024.

