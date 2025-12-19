TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Democracy’s slippery slope
Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China
Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%
Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow
Southern Indonesia brace for floods, extreme weather as cyclone threat looms

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Democracy’s slippery slope
Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China
Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%
Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow
Southern Indonesia brace for floods, extreme weather as cyclone threat looms

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

As ecological disasters intensify, judiciary can lead the way

The judiciary is our last line of defense in driving an urgent rethink of Indonesia's growth-centric policies, which are inherently unconstitutional, toward a mindset that embraces the strong sustainability approach.

Mas Achmad Santosa and Ghina Raihanah Tadjoedin (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, December 19, 2025 Published on Dec. 18, 2025 Published on 2025-12-18T09:38:04+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A man stands atop a log amid a pile of wood debris left by floodwaters in North Sumatra’s Garoga village on Dec. 4, 2025, as other residents scavenge usable materials to rebuild their damaged homes. A man stands atop a log amid a pile of wood debris left by floodwaters in North Sumatra’s Garoga village on Dec. 4, 2025, as other residents scavenge usable materials to rebuild their damaged homes. (AFP/YT Hariono)

E

cological disasters are no longer distant threats. They are intrusions into our daily lives, hitting our communities with increasing scale and frequency. With global temperatures now exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels and emissions continuing to rise, we face a new normal of floods, wildfires, heat waves and tropical cyclones (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, 2024; World Meteorological Organization, 2025).

The impact is most severe where the Earth’s carrying capacity has been systematically eroded. This pattern is starkly visible in Aceh and other parts of Sumatra. Between 1990 and 2024, these regions suffered extensive forest loss driven by land conversion: 690,777 hectares for oil palm, 69,733 ha for industrial timber and thousands more for mining and urban expansion (Kompas, 2025).

The human cost is devastating. According to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), ecological disasters in these regions have claimed 1,059 lives, left 192 missing and injured over 7,600 people as of Wednesday.

These tragedies expose the rot at the core of the national economic policy: a growth-centric obsession that ignores ecological limits. Current policies overlook the irreplaceability of critical ecosystems and the rights of vulnerable communities to steward their environments.

This approach reflects a development model based on the fallacy that growth can proceed without ecological constraints, a concept known as "weak sustainability". This mindset is embodied in the controversial Law No. 6/2023 on job creation and its implementing regulations.

Many of today’s disasters could have been prevented had we applied the approach of strong sustainability, which holds that critical natural capital (CNC), or essential ecosystems, cannot be substituted by man-made wealth.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The 1945 Constitution supports this. In 2010, the Constitutional Court interpreted Article 33(3) to mean that state control over natural resources must serve the people's greatest prosperity as assessed by four criteria: (1) actual public benefits; (2) equitable distribution; (3) meaningful public participation; and (4) respect for intergenerational and customary rights.

Popular

Democracy’s slippery slope

Democracy’s slippery slope
Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China

Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China
Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%

Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%

Related Articles

Cyclone warning prompts Bali to step up flood mitigation efforts

Self-inflicted wound: When ignorance sells the forest

A new opening for a fossil-fuel phaseout?

Related Article

Cyclone warning prompts Bali to step up flood mitigation efforts

Self-inflicted wound: When ignorance sells the forest

A new opening for a fossil-fuel phaseout?

Defining integrity in carbon markets

COP30: Turning Indonesia’s indigenous rights pledges into legal protections

Popular

Democracy’s slippery slope

Democracy’s slippery slope
Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China

Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China
Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%

Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%

More in Opinion

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto speaks about the wave of nationwide protests during a press conference on Aug. 31 alongside political party leaders at the State Palace in Jakarta. Prabowo spoke out against protests over economic conditions and inequality, saying some actions in rallies that have spread across the country in recent days amounted to treason and terrorism.
Academia

Can artificial intelligence end the political blame game?
Beach in tears: A member of the Jewish community stands at a floral memorial on Dec. 16, 2025 at Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia in honor of the victims of the mass shooting targeting a Hanukkah celebration on Dec. 14.
Academia

The Bondi tragedy: The rising specter of inspirational terrorism
A man stands atop a log amid a pile of wood debris left by floodwaters in North Sumatra’s Garoga village on Dec. 4, 2025, as other residents scavenge usable materials to rebuild their damaged homes.
Academia

As ecological disasters intensify, judiciary can lead the way

Highlight
A local poll administrator (KPPS) shows a ballot to the witnesses during the vote tabulation of the revote for Central Sulawesi gubernatorial election in Palu, Central Sulawesi on Dec. 5, 2024. The revote was held due to technical errors committed by the KPPS during the manual vote tabulation for the voting day of the simultaneous regional elections on Nov. 27.
Politics

Pro-government parties open to scrapping direct regional elections
Flowers are placed outside the lifeguard tower at the Bondi Pavillion in memory of the victims of a shooting at Bondi Beach, in Sydney on December 15, 2025. A father-and-son team toting long-barreled guns shot and killed 15 people including a 10-year-old girl at Sydney's Bondi Beach on December 14, with authorities labelling it an antisemitic terrorist attack on a Jewish festival.
Editorial

Anti-Semitic terrorism
Pekerja menyelesaikan produksi produk fesyen di Pabrik Tekstil Tectona di Pameungpeuk, Kabupaten Bandung, Jawa Barat, Rabu (29/10/2025). Badan Komunikasi Pemerintah mencatat ekspor produk ekonomi kreatif tumbuh jauh lebih dari target ditopang oleh ekspor produk fesyen dengan total ekspor produk ekonomi kreatif menembus 12,89 miliar dolar ASr atau mencapai 104 persen dari target tahun ini. ANTARA FOTO/Raisan Al Farisi/nz Workers complete production of fashion products at the Tectona Textile Factory in Pameungpeuk, Bandung Regency, West Java, Wednesday (10/29/2025). The Government Communications Agency noted that exports of creative economy products grew far beyond the target, supported by fashion exports, with total exports of creative economy products reaching US$12.89 billion, or 104 percent of this year's target.
Regulations

Proposed minimum wage hike rattles employers, falls short for unions

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Construction begins on 541-kilometer gas pipeline in Sumatra
Archipelago

Cyclone warning prompts Bali to step up flood mitigation efforts
Archipelago

Medan cancels New Year’s Eve celebrations after public backlash
Economy

US consumer inflation cools unexpectedly in November
Jakarta

Online abuse tops violence against women in Greater Jakarta
Archipelago

Prabowo pushes for temporary housing in fourth visit to flood-hit Sumatra
Opinion

Analysis: Energy subsidy reform set in motion as govt eyes budget efficiency

Society

Musicians welcome court ruling on royalty payments
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

As ecological disasters intensify, judiciary can lead the way

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.