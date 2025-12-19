TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Democracy’s slippery slope
Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China
Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%
Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow
Southern Indonesia brace for floods, extreme weather as cyclone threat looms

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Democracy’s slippery slope
Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China
Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%
Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow
Southern Indonesia brace for floods, extreme weather as cyclone threat looms

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The Bondi tragedy: The rising specter of inspirational terrorism

In today's interconnected, borderless digital world, counterterrorism strategies must evolve to one of preparedness that emphasizes the early detection of online narratives that glorify violence, so as to nip inspirational terrorism in the bud.

Arif Budi Setyawan (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Tuban, East Java
Fri, December 19, 2025 Published on Dec. 18, 2025 Published on 2025-12-18T08:07:07+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Beach in tears: A member of the Jewish community stands at a floral memorial on Dec. 16, 2025 at Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia in honor of the victims of the mass shooting targeting a Hanukkah celebration on Dec. 14. Beach in tears: A member of the Jewish community stands at a floral memorial on Dec. 16, 2025 at Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia in honor of the victims of the mass shooting targeting a Hanukkah celebration on Dec. 14. (Reuters/Jeremy Piper)

T

he mass shooting at a religious gathering near Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday that targeted Australia’s Jewish community has exposed a critical evolution in contemporary counterterrorism: Violent extremism no longer relies on command structures; it travels through inspiration.

While Australian authorities are handling the attack as a domestic security matter, its ripples extend well beyond national borders, particularly for countries like Indonesia that are deeply embedded in the global digital ecosystem.

For policymakers, the urgent question is not whether the Bondi tragedy will directly trigger an attack elsewhere, but whether such incidents increase the viral potential of copycat violence. In our hyperconnected reality, the strategic impact of a terrorist attack is never confined to its physical location.

As a former terrorist offender who now works as a social researcher, I recognized the pattern immediately.

Acts of violence are rapidly transformed into symbolic content online. Within hours, narratives emerge framing the attack not as a crime but as an ideological statement. Sympathizers, often unaffiliated with any formal group, reinterpret the bloodshed as legitimacy, resistance or proof of relevance.

This dynamic is best described as "inspirational terrorism". Unlike traditional models that rely on hierarchical organizations, this form of terror operates through exposure, repetition and emotional resonance. Individuals do not radicalize because they receive orders; they radicalize because they continuously engage with narratives that glorify violence.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

For Indonesia, this presents a distinct policy challenge. Over the past decade, the country has made significant progress in dismantling organized terror networks. However, the primary risk has now shifted to self-radicalized individuals or small, loosely connected cells inspired by global events rather than directed by global organizations.

Popular

Democracy’s slippery slope

Democracy’s slippery slope
Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China

Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China
Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%

Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%

Related Articles

Rights on borrowed time

Beyond fire brigades: Financing prevention, not panic

Rethinking Pancasila’s ideological power for the future

Related Article

Rights on borrowed time

Beyond fire brigades: Financing prevention, not panic

Rethinking Pancasila’s ideological power for the future

Democracy on trial: Why we appeal to the United Nations

Over a dozen wounded in rare Sydney mass shooting

Popular

Democracy’s slippery slope

Democracy’s slippery slope
Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China

Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China
Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%

Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%

More in Opinion

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto speaks about the wave of nationwide protests during a press conference on Aug. 31 alongside political party leaders at the State Palace in Jakarta. Prabowo spoke out against protests over economic conditions and inequality, saying some actions in rallies that have spread across the country in recent days amounted to treason and terrorism.
Academia

Can artificial intelligence end the political blame game?
Beach in tears: A member of the Jewish community stands at a floral memorial on Dec. 16, 2025 at Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia in honor of the victims of the mass shooting targeting a Hanukkah celebration on Dec. 14.
Academia

The Bondi tragedy: The rising specter of inspirational terrorism
A man stands atop a log amid a pile of wood debris left by floodwaters in North Sumatra’s Garoga village on Dec. 4, 2025, as other residents scavenge usable materials to rebuild their damaged homes.
Academia

As ecological disasters intensify, judiciary can lead the way

Highlight
A local poll administrator (KPPS) shows a ballot to the witnesses during the vote tabulation of the revote for Central Sulawesi gubernatorial election in Palu, Central Sulawesi on Dec. 5, 2024. The revote was held due to technical errors committed by the KPPS during the manual vote tabulation for the voting day of the simultaneous regional elections on Nov. 27.
Politics

Pro-government parties open to scrapping direct regional elections
Flowers are placed outside the lifeguard tower at the Bondi Pavillion in memory of the victims of a shooting at Bondi Beach, in Sydney on December 15, 2025. A father-and-son team toting long-barreled guns shot and killed 15 people including a 10-year-old girl at Sydney's Bondi Beach on December 14, with authorities labelling it an antisemitic terrorist attack on a Jewish festival.
Editorial

Anti-Semitic terrorism
Pekerja menyelesaikan produksi produk fesyen di Pabrik Tekstil Tectona di Pameungpeuk, Kabupaten Bandung, Jawa Barat, Rabu (29/10/2025). Badan Komunikasi Pemerintah mencatat ekspor produk ekonomi kreatif tumbuh jauh lebih dari target ditopang oleh ekspor produk fesyen dengan total ekspor produk ekonomi kreatif menembus 12,89 miliar dolar ASr atau mencapai 104 persen dari target tahun ini. ANTARA FOTO/Raisan Al Farisi/nz Workers complete production of fashion products at the Tectona Textile Factory in Pameungpeuk, Bandung Regency, West Java, Wednesday (10/29/2025). The Government Communications Agency noted that exports of creative economy products grew far beyond the target, supported by fashion exports, with total exports of creative economy products reaching US$12.89 billion, or 104 percent of this year's target.
Regulations

Proposed minimum wage hike rattles employers, falls short for unions

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Construction begins on 541-kilometer gas pipeline in Sumatra
Archipelago

Cyclone warning prompts Bali to step up flood mitigation efforts
Archipelago

Medan cancels New Year’s Eve celebrations after public backlash
Economy

US consumer inflation cools unexpectedly in November
Jakarta

Online abuse tops violence against women in Greater Jakarta
Archipelago

Prabowo pushes for temporary housing in fourth visit to flood-hit Sumatra
Opinion

Analysis: Energy subsidy reform set in motion as govt eyes budget efficiency

Society

Musicians welcome court ruling on royalty payments
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The Bondi tragedy: The rising specter of inspirational terrorism

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.