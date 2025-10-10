TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Mariah Carey celebrates legacy, future and Indonesia’s ‘Lambily’
When job hugging becomes a way of survival
Lost to modernity: Urban expansion squeezes Batavia-era warehouse

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Mariah Carey celebrates legacy, future and Indonesia’s ‘Lambily’
When job hugging becomes a way of survival
Lost to modernity: Urban expansion squeezes Batavia-era warehouse

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Beyond the Bali bombing: A journey from terror to dialogue

Stigma continues to follow former JI members, many of whom struggle to regain acceptance in their communities. 

Arif Budi Setyawan (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, October 10, 2025 Published on Oct. 8, 2025 Published on 2025-10-08T11:53:23+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Australian Bali bombing survivor Andrew Csabi lays flowers during a commemoration ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the Bali bombings that killed more than 200 people, at the Australian consulate in Denpasar in Bali on Oct. 12, 2022. Australian Bali bombing survivor Andrew Csabi lays flowers during a commemoration ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the Bali bombings that killed more than 200 people, at the Australian consulate in Denpasar in Bali on Oct. 12, 2022. (AFP/Johannes P. Christo)

T

wenty-three years have passed since the deadly explosions that ripped through Bali’s Legian district on Oct. 12, 2002, killing more than 200 people and wounding hundreds more. The Bali bombings became a defining moment in Indonesia’s security history and marked the rise of Jamaah Islamiyah (JI), the group then viewed as Southeast Asia’s most dangerous terrorist network.

Yet two decades later, the story has taken an unexpected turn. On June 30, 2024, JI officially announced its self-dissolution. The decision was not made under pressure or military threat, but through years of introspection and dialogue among JI figures, law enforcement and civil society actors who have long worked at deradicalization.

From violence to reconciliation, JI’s transformation offers profound lessons on how nations can balance justice, empathy and the pursuit of peace.

In the years following the 2002 Bali bombings and the 2009 Ritz-Carlton attack, Indonesia’s counterterrorism efforts intensified. Hundreds of JI members were arrested, including senior figures such as Abu Bakar Ba’asyir, Abu Rusydan and Mbah (grandpa) Zarkasih.

However, under the leadership of Para Wijayanto, who assumed JI’s top position in 2009, the organization began a quiet but fundamental strategic reform. This shift was embodied in a doctrine called the Strategi Tamkin, a long-term plan emphasizing dakwah (religious outreach) and community development instead of armed struggle.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

For JI, strength was no longer defined by military power, but by its capacity to influence society and governance through Islamic moral principles. The group began establishing schools, charities and economic networks that benefited communities, often without overtly political agendas.

Popular

Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine

Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Mariah Carey celebrates legacy, future and Indonesia’s ‘Lambily’

Mariah Carey celebrates legacy, future and Indonesia’s ‘Lambily’

Related Articles

Densus 88 arrests one terrorist suspect in North Sumatra, three in West Sumatra

Synagogue attack shocks Manchester Jewish community

Weighing the urgency of Indonesia’s extradition pact with Russia

Bali officials condemned for racist statement about protesters

Wong’s ‘we first’ society: Bridging rhetoric and reality

Related Article

Densus 88 arrests one terrorist suspect in North Sumatra, three in West Sumatra

Synagogue attack shocks Manchester Jewish community

Weighing the urgency of Indonesia’s extradition pact with Russia

Bali officials condemned for racist statement about protesters

Wong’s ‘we first’ society: Bridging rhetoric and reality

Popular

Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine

Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Mariah Carey celebrates legacy, future and Indonesia’s ‘Lambily’

Mariah Carey celebrates legacy, future and Indonesia’s ‘Lambily’

More in Opinion

 View more
The Euro currency sign is seen in front of the former European Central Bank (ECB) building on Dec. 11, 2024, in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany.
Academia

Time for Germany's 'sugar rush' to hit
A man passes on a light sign reading “State of the European union“ on Sept. 10, the day of the European Union Commission President 's annual State of the Union address during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France.
Academia

Europe's aging burden far less than US or China
Millennials share ideas at Greenhouse Coworking Space in Multivision Tower, South Jakarta. The coworking space has been designed in such a way that it stimulates a creative work environment.
Academia

The power of mattering: Creating a culture of significance

Highlight
Dony Oskaria (left) signs an official decree as President Prabowo Subianto inaugurates the head and deputy heads of the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Regulatory Agency (BP BUMN) at the State Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025.
Regulations

Concerns mount over Danantara exec’s dual role as SOE agency head
Rubble and ruin: Personnel of a joint team remove debris on Saturday to search for students after a building collapsed at the Al Khoziny Islamic boarding school (Pesantren) in Buduran district, Sidoarjo, East Java. The death toll from the building’s collapse rose to 40, and the search for bodies continues.
Editorial

An unforgivable collapse
Palestinian pupils walk in a queue out of a tent used as a classroom at a school set up by the Mayasem Association for Culture with UNICEF support, at a displacement camp in the al-Qarara area of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 7, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Israel says 'all parties' signed phase one of Gaza deal

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Time for Germany's 'sugar rush' to hit
Academia

Europe's aging burden far less than US or China
Academia

The power of mattering: Creating a culture of significance
Books

Hungary's 'master of the apocalypse' Krasznahorkai wins literature Nobel
Market Pulse

Smaller, smarter: The new economics of Gen Z homes
Markets

Asian markets limp into weekend as AI bubble fears grow
Academia

Beyond the Bali bombing: A journey from terror to dialogue
Academia

Rethinking value-added taxes for developing economies
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Beyond the Bali bombing: A journey from terror to dialogue

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.