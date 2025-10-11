TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

B50 policy to trim CPO exports by 5.3m tonnes, minister says
Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine
Leopard captured at Bandung hotel to undergo rehabilitation
Lost to modernity: Urban expansion squeezes Batavia-era warehouse
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

B50 policy to trim CPO exports by 5.3m tonnes, minister says
Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine
Leopard captured at Bandung hotel to undergo rehabilitation
Lost to modernity: Urban expansion squeezes Batavia-era warehouse
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The lucrative Giant Sea Wall: A megaproject worth questioning

The Giant Sea Wall would be a perfect disaster, destroying fish spawning grounds and local and migratory waterbird habitats.

Daniel Murdiyarso (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, October 11, 2025 Published on Oct. 10, 2025 Published on 2025-10-10T12:18:23+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A person walks on a cracked seawall on May 7, 2024, in Kalibaru, Cilincing, North Jakarta. Residents of the area fear that the wall, which was built to protect the area from waves and tides, could collapse at any time. A person walks on a cracked seawall on May 7, 2024, in Kalibaru, Cilincing, North Jakarta. Residents of the area fear that the wall, which was built to protect the area from waves and tides, could collapse at any time. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

E

very government seeks a large-scale project to define its legacy, as seen with Indonesia's Mega Rice Project (MRP), Merauke Integrated Food and Energy Estate (MIFEE) and the Nusantara capital city project.

Recently, the massive Giant Sea Wall project has emerged, planned for the northern coast of Java Island. Classified as a national strategic project, the sea wall construction is valued at an astonishing Rp 1,750 trillion (US$104 billion) about half the current state budget, and would span roughly 700 kilometers of coastline.

President Prabowo Subianto announced the plan following a visit to China early last month and later mentioned it in his maiden United Nations General Assembly speech, citing Indonesia's concern over sea-level rise along Java's northern coast (Pantura). While he quoted a smaller figure (480 km), the project raises numerous critical questions regarding its location, technology and execution.

The Giant Sea Wall, touted to protect 50 million people and many industrial areas, falls squarely into the category of gray technology, infrastructure based on cement and concrete. This contrasts sharply with green infrastructure, which prioritizes environmentally friendly, ecological solutions.

The Science 20 (S20) engagement group of the Group of 20, to which Indonesia belongs, has prepared a Call to Action for the upcoming G20 Summit in Pretoria, South Africa, in November.

In this statement, the S20 urges governments to reduce their reliance on gray technology for climate action. This is because massive concrete foundations disrupt groundwater availability, and the fossil fuel-dependent cement industry contributes significantly to the greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming and rising sea levels.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Conversely, green technology, such as mangrove greenbelts, should be maximally utilized. Mangroves offer a highly effective, long-term ecological solution that is pro-job and pro-poor, as they boost the economy of local communities dependent on aquaculture and fisheries.

Popular

B50 policy to trim CPO exports by 5.3m tonnes, minister says

B50 policy to trim CPO exports by 5.3m tonnes, minister says
Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine

Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine
Leopard captured at Bandung hotel to undergo rehabilitation

Leopard captured at Bandung hotel to undergo rehabilitation

Related Articles

Jokowi seen as seeking Prabowo’s reassurance amid power shift

The complex financial landscape transformation

Food cartels threaten Prabowo's goal of food self-sufficiency

How Islamic finance can drive energy transition

A call for community-owned mangrove conservation

Related Article

Jokowi seen as seeking Prabowo’s reassurance amid power shift

The complex financial landscape transformation

Food cartels threaten Prabowo's goal of food self-sufficiency

How Islamic finance can drive energy transition

A call for community-owned mangrove conservation

Popular

B50 policy to trim CPO exports by 5.3m tonnes, minister says

B50 policy to trim CPO exports by 5.3m tonnes, minister says
Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine

Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine
Leopard captured at Bandung hotel to undergo rehabilitation

Leopard captured at Bandung hotel to undergo rehabilitation

More in Opinion

 View more
A person walks on a cracked seawall on May 7, 2024, in Kalibaru, Cilincing, North Jakarta. Residents of the area fear that the wall, which was built to protect the area from waves and tides, could collapse at any time.
Academia

The lucrative Giant Sea Wall: A megaproject worth questioning
Nature lesson: Cimahi Mandiri 1 state elementary school students attend a natural science class on Sept. 22, 2025 in the city of Cimahi, West Java.
Academia

From chalkboards to chatbots: Teachers' agency at the crossroads
Indonesian women's basketball players celebrate after defeating Singapore's national basketball team on May 14, 2023 during the Basket 5X5 SEA Games 2023 competition at Elephant Hall 2, Morodok Techo Indoor Sports Center, Phnom Penh. The Indonesian women's basketball national team got a gold medal after beating Singapore 86-39.
Academia

Can sports forge a shared destiny for Southeast Asia?

Highlight
Palestinians make their way along Al-Rashid road toward Gaza City from Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on October 10, 2025. Israeli forces declared a ceasefire and withdrew from some positions in Gaza on October 10, as thousands of displaced Palestinians began to trek home and the families of October 7 hostages awaited news. Israeli prime minister's office said that the government had “approved the framework“ of a hostage release deal with Hamas, as both sides edged closer to ending more than two years of hostilities in Gaza.
Middle East and Africa

Israel ceases fire and Gazans start returning home
Visitors seek information about job opening in the JobFest 2025 at the Jakarta International Velodrome in Jakarta on Aug. 19, 2025.
Editorial

We can’t afford a lost generation
Palestinians hold on the Palestinian flag near rubble in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 10, 2025 following Israeli forces' withdrawal from the area after Israel and Hamas agreed on the Gaza ceasefire.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia hails Gaza truce, calls for renewed two-state talks

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Bali ramps up mitigation efforts after worst flooding in its history
Archipelago

Riau Islands pig farm unready to revive Singapore exports after ASF scare, official says
Middle East and Africa

Israel ceases fire and Gazans start returning home
Opinion

Analysis: Unmet revenue target, govt pushes faster, stronger tax collection
Sports

Federation confirms Israel’s dismissal from world gymnastics tournament in Jakarta
Economy

Sending thousands to Japan for internships a double-edged sword
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia hails Gaza truce, calls for renewed two-state talks
Editorial

We can’t afford a lost generation
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The lucrative Giant Sea Wall: A megaproject worth questioning

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.