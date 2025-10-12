Indonesia Menari returns, reviving joy in traditional dance

Just dance!: Billy Gamaliel (left), program manager at Galeri Indonesia Kaya, poses with fellow organizers of Indonesia Menari 2025 (from second left), judges Rianto and Gianti Giadi and choreographer Bathara Saverigadi Dewandoro on Sept. 30, 2025, during a press conference at Galeri Indonesia Kaya in Central Jakarta. (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)

After a four-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the nationwide dance-off returned this month, filling shopping malls in 11 cities with renewed rhythm, color and joyful pride in traditional dance.

I n a world hooked on TikTok challenges and K-pop covers, it might seem unlikely that thousands of Indonesians, from toddlers to grandparents, would gather at shopping malls to perform traditional dances. Yet on Sunday, that vision came to life with the long-awaited return of Indonesia Menari (Indonesia dances).

Following a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the nationwide dance-off once again united diverse people in choreography that celebrated the archipelago’s rich cultures.

“In response to the public’s tremendous enthusiasm, we are proud to bring back Indonesia Menari as part of the 12th-anniversary celebration of Galeri Indonesia Kaya [GIK],” Billy Gamaliel, program manager of the art space in Central Jakarta, told a press conference on Sept. 30 in the capital.

A cultural initiative of the Bakti Budaya Djarum Foundation, GIK launched the dance contest in 2012 to reconnect the public with traditional dances from across the country.

This year’s comeback edition was originally to be held in 12 cities, but Denpasar was dropped after the recent severe flooding in Bali and ultimately took place on Oct. 12 in 11 cities: Balikpapan, Bandung, Bekasi, Jakarta, Karawang, Makassar, Manado, Medan, Palembang, Semarang and Surabaya.

The winning team in each city received prize money, shopping vouchers and gifts.

