TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
The new KUHAP: A digital code with an analogue mindset
Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime
Measly pay rises drive young Indonesians into second jobs
Male javan rhino dies shortly after translocation to sanctuary for breeding program

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
The new KUHAP: A digital code with an analogue mindset
Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime
Measly pay rises drive young Indonesians into second jobs
Male javan rhino dies shortly after translocation to sanctuary for breeding program

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Mystery foot belongs to ancient human relative: scientists

The discovery is the latest twist in the tale of human evolution and could even cast some doubt on the status of Lucy's species, Australopithecus afarensis, as the direct ancestor of Homo sapiens.

Daniel Lawler (Reuters)
Paris, France
Fri, November 28, 2025 Published on Nov. 28, 2025 Published on 2025-11-28T11:40:59+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Sahleselasie Melaku, 31, Head of the Department and Research Associate of the Paleontology and Paleoanthropology collections, examines bone fragments of the fossil skeleton of 'Lucy' at the National Museum of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa, on November 19, 2024. Sahleselasie Melaku, 31, Head of the Department and Research Associate of the Paleontology and Paleoanthropology collections, examines bone fragments of the fossil skeleton of 'Lucy' at the National Museum of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa, on November 19, 2024. (AFP/Amanuel Sileshi)

N

ewly discovered fossils prove that a mysterious foot found in Ethiopia belongs to a little-known, recently named ancient human relative who lived alongside the species of the famous Lucy, scientists said Wednesday.

The discovery is the latest twist in the tale of human evolution and could even cast some doubt on the status of Lucy's species, Australopithecus afarensis, as the direct ancestor of Homo sapiens.

Until the foot was discovered in Burtele in northeastern Ethiopia in 2009, Lucy's species was thought to be the only human relative living in the area more than three million years ago.

From The Weekender

The case for Gen Z: What we want isn’t much, it’s realistic

Blamed for being entitled, praised for being bold, Gen Z is just trying to survive in the grim economy they inherited.

Read on The Weekender

But the appendage clearly does not belong to Lucy's species because it has an opposable toe -- similar to a thumb -- allowing its owner to grab onto tree branches like apes.

The team of scientists who found the mystery foot went on to name a new species, Australopithecus deyiremeda, in 2015 based on some roughly 3.4-million-year-old jaw bones found in Burtele.

The announcement was met with some scepticism in scientific circles. Due to the scarcity of fossils, attempts to add a new branch to the human family tree usually provoke fierce debate.

The team was also unable to say that the foot bones -- dubbed the Burtele foot -- belonged to their new species.

Now, in a study published in the journal Nature, the scientists announced that new fossils including a jawbone with 12 teeth found at the site show that the foot was that of A. deyiremeda.

"We have no doubt about the Burtele foot belonging to the same species as these teeth and the jaw," lead study author, Yohannes Haile-Selassie of Arizona State University, told AFP.

The research also revealed more details about this species, offering further clues about who could have been the true ancestor of us Homo sapiens.

'Co-existence deep in our ancestry' 

A CT scan of the teeth suggested that A. deyiremeda was more primitive than its cousin Lucy, the study said.

Isotope analysis of the teeth meanwhile showed that its diet consisted mainly of leaves, fruit and nuts of trees. 

The grasping big toe also suggested this human relative spent more time in the trees. Big toes played an important role in human evolution, allowing our ancestors to leave the trees behind and walk on two legs.

A lingering question about A. deyiremeda was how it could have co-existed with Lucy's species at the same place and time, Haile-Selassie said.

The new research suggests that the former spent its time in the forest, more likely eating from trees, while the latter spent more time on the ground, a difference that allowed them to live together.

It also demonstrates that "co-existence is deep in our ancestry", Haile-Selassie emphasised.

Finding our roots 

John McNabb, a palaeolithic archaeologist at the UK's University of Southampton not involved in the study, praised the new research.

"There will always be sceptics, but I think these new finds, and their validation of older ones, will help many researchers to be more accepting of A. deyiremeda," he told AFP.

It also "adds a new player into the mix" in the search for the identity of our true ancestor, McNabb added.

Because A. deyiremeda was more primitive and had a less human-like foot than Lucy, it is unlikely to dethrone her as the prime suspect in this search, both scientists agreed.

But the discovery "opens this possibility that we might still find more species within that time period because it looks like the Australopiths were experimenting with bipedality", or walking on two legs, Haile-Selassie said.

"Could there be another species which could be a better candidate to be the ancestor of the genus Homo?" he asked.

"We don't know -- it depends on what we find."

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
The new KUHAP: A digital code with an analogue mindset

The new KUHAP: A digital code with an analogue mindset
Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime

Related Articles

Experts urge Japan to bolster Africa partnership amid China, US moves

Japan PM proposes economic zone initiative for Africa

The urgent need for Earth-centered legal systems

Related Article

Experts urge Japan to bolster Africa partnership amid China, US moves

Japan PM proposes economic zone initiative for Africa

The urgent need for Earth-centered legal systems

Popes have been European for centuries, is it time for one from Africa or Asia?

Mulatu Astatke: long journey for the 'father of Ethio-jazz'

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
The new KUHAP: A digital code with an analogue mindset

The new KUHAP: A digital code with an analogue mindset
Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime

More in Culture

 View more
Teenagers pose for a photo while holding smartphones in front of a TikTok logo in this illustration taken September 11, 2025.
Culture

Driven by TikTok trends, new beauty brands target children
Endless horizon: Rafi Sudirman appears in the cover art for his debut studio album, Hari Ini, Esok & Selamanya (Today, tomorrow and forever), released on Sept. 26, 2025.
Entertainment

Rafi Sudirman sings hopeful for ‘forever'
Cut to the sizzle: A guest slices into the United States petite filet with truffle crust at Ruth’s Chris Steak House Jakarta during lunchtime in this undated photo. The dish is part of the steakhouse’s anniversary menu, available until Jan. 2, 2026.
Food

Six decades on: Sizzle, craft, repeat at Ruth’s Chris

Highlight
A fishermen boat is seen washed up ashore in the aftermath of flash floods in Meureudu, Pidie Jaya district in Aceh province on November 30, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Asia floods toll tops 1,000 as military aid survivors
President Prabowo Subianto (center) is flanked by Nadhlatul chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf (third left) and supreme leader Miftachul Achyar (third right) during a ceremony to commemorate NU's 102 anniversary at Istora Indoor Stadium in Jakarta on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.
Editorial

Unpolitical NU? Dream on
(A vessel loaded with containers is docked at Pasir Panjang port terminal in Singapore on May 19, 2025. Singapore's non-oil domestic exports slipped 4.6 percent in July from a year earlier, government data showed on Aug. 18, 2025 as shipments to the United States plunged by more than 40 percent
Economy

RI maintains trade surplus despite oil, coal export slump

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Local demand keeps RI factories humming as exports lose steam
Jakarta

Indonesia’s deepest multi-level MRT tunnel set to connect Kota Tua by 2029
Economy

Inflation slows slightly in November
Asia & Pacific

Asia floods toll tops 1,000 as military aid survivors
Economy

RI maintains trade surplus despite oil, coal export slump
Asia & Pacific

Military deployed in Indonesia, Sri Lanka to aid of flood victims
Asia & Pacific

Tropical storm deaths cross 500 in Southeast Asia
Academia

Has gold been Tethered?

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.