Human ancestor Lucy gets first European showing in Prague

The ancient remains of the Australopithecus afarensis were discovered in Ethiopia in 1974. The find was, at the time, the most complete ever made and revolutionised the understanding of humanity's ancestors.

Jan Flemr (AFP)
Prague
Mon, August 25, 2025 Published on Aug. 25, 2025 Published on 2025-08-25T14:39:25+07:00

Sahleselasie Melaku, 31, Head of the Department and Research Associate of the Paleontology and Paleoanthropology collections, examines bone fragments of the fossil skeleton of 'Lucy' at the National Museum of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa, on November 19, 2024. Sahleselasie Melaku, 31, Head of the Department and Research Associate of the Paleontology and Paleoanthropology collections, examines bone fragments of the fossil skeleton of 'Lucy' at the National Museum of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa, on November 19, 2024. (AFP/Amanuel Sileshi)

T

he 3.18-million-year-old bone fragments of human ancestor Lucy, which rarely leave Ethiopia, will go on display in Europe for the first time Monday at the Czech National Museum in Prague.

The ancient remains of the Australopithecus afarensis were discovered in Ethiopia in 1974. The find was, at the time, the most complete ever made and revolutionised the understanding of humanity's ancestors.

Lucy's remains will be presented alongside Selam, the fossil of a baby Australopithecus who lived about 100,000 years earlier than Lucy and was found in the same place 25 years later.

Donald Johanson, who discovered Lucy, and Zeresenay Alemseged, who discovered Selam, will attend the opening in Prague.

"Selam has never been displayed outside Ethiopia, and Lucy was only once exhibited in the United States," National Museum director Michal Lukes said when the remains arrived in Prague on August 15.

The remains, lent by Ethiopia's National Museum in Addis Ababa, rank among "the most precious and oldest paleoanthropological exhibits in the world", he added.

The 52 fragments will be shown for 60 days as part of a "Human Origins and Fossils" exhibition.

Ethiopian Heritage Authority director Abebaw Ayalew Gella said the exhibition "promotes Ethiopia as the land of human origin".

"Lucy... revolutionised the course of the study of human ancestors, first because of its completeness and second because of its age," said Ayalew Gella.

"Selam is a unique fossil for its age... This is a fossil of a baby who died at two years and seven months old," he added.

Inspired by The Beatles 

In her current shape, Lucy consists of fossilised dental remains, skull fragments, parts of the pelvis and femur.

The fossilised skeleton of the 1.1-metre-tall (three-foot seven-inch), 29-kilogramme (64-pound) Lucy last left Ethiopia between 2007 and 2013, when it toured US museums.

The hominid was named after The Beatles's song "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds", which the team that found her listened to after the discovery.

Lucy walked on two legs and is thought to have died aged between 11 and 13 -- considered an adult for this species.

Long considered the oldest human ancestor ever found, Lucy was dethroned of that status in 1994 following the discovery -- also in Ethiopia -- of Ardi, a female Ardipithecus ramidus who lived 4.5 million years ago.

In 2001, Toumai -- a skull dated to six or seven million years old -- was found in Chad, suggesting the human family may go much further back than previously thought.

In a 2016 study, researchers said Lucy had strong upper arms, suggesting she regularly climbed trees and nested in branches at night.

She also had relatively weak legs that were not used for climbing and were inefficient for walking, the study concluded.

An analysis of a fracture on one of Lucy's bones suggested that she probably died from a fall from a tall tree.

Family ties: Indonesian family drama film 'Hanya Namamu Dalam Doaku' (Only Your Name in my Prayers) stars Vino G. Bastian, Nirina Zubir and Anantya Kirana.
Entertainment

'Hanya Namamu Dalam Doaku': How to live, love and let go
This photo taken on July 30, 2025 shows an aerial view of partially submerged houses due to land loss from climate change at Timbulsloko village in Demak, Central Java.
Environment

Can a giant seawall save Indonesia's disappearing coast?
Kenyan runner Evans Nyakamba Mayaka gestures as he crosses the finish line on Aug. 24 in Gianyar, Bali, during the Maybank Marathon 2025, Indonesia's first Elite Label road race, winning the Open Male Marathon with a time of 2:17:01. (Courtesy of Bank Maybank Indonesia)
Health

Maybank Marathon 2025 winners praise race’s challenges, organization

Workers march towards the House of Representatives building in Jakarta on August 28, 2025, demanding fairness from lawmakers who seek to raise their own allowances while workers’ calls for wage increases are ignored.
Jakarta

Workers hold protest demanding better protection
Foreign Minister Sugiono (left) talks with South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok (right) in a meeting at the Government Complex in Seoul, South Korea on Aug. 21, 2025. The foreign minister goes on a courtesy visit with the prime minister during his trip to the East Asian country.
Editorial

Sugiono’s dual role
Towuti, August 25, 2025 – On the third day of the oil pipeline leak incident in Towuti District, East Luwu, PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (PT Vale) deployed logistical support and medical services, while also engaging local residents in recovery efforts.
Companies

Vale oil spill puts hundreds of hectares of farmland at risk

Regulations

New pricing rule offers miners little relief from profit pinch
Archipelago

Semarang’s first female mayor, husband jailed for corruption
Americas

Trump moves to limit US stays of students, journalists
Entertainment

'Hanya Namamu Dalam Doaku': How to live, love and let go
Companies

Sampoerna strengthens people’s economy through cross-sector synergy in ‘Pesta Rakyat’

Companies

‘Pesta Rakyat’ spotlights human capital development in driving innovation-driven economy
Economy

India's Modi seeks closer ties on Asia tour to offset fallout from US tariffs
Asia & Pacific

Singapore to impose harsher penalties on drug-laced vapes from September
