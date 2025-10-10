TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Mariah Carey celebrates legacy, future and Indonesia’s ‘Lambily’
When job hugging becomes a way of survival
Lost to modernity: Urban expansion squeezes Batavia-era warehouse

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Mariah Carey celebrates legacy, future and Indonesia’s ‘Lambily’
When job hugging becomes a way of survival
Lost to modernity: Urban expansion squeezes Batavia-era warehouse

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Europe's aging burden far less than US or China

On average the European Union's 27 members' aging-related costs will rise by just over 1 percent of gross domestic product over the next 45 years

Mike Dolan (The Jakarta Post)
Reuters/London
Fri, October 10, 2025 Published on Oct. 8, 2025 Published on 2025-10-08T16:34:37+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A man passes on a light sign reading “State of the European union“ on Sept. 10, the day of the European Union Commission President 's annual State of the Union address during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France. A man passes on a light sign reading “State of the European union“ on Sept. 10, the day of the European Union Commission President 's annual State of the Union address during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AFP/Sebastien Bozon)

G

raying Europe has long been considered an outlier in global demographics – but the rising cost to its governments in terms of bills for pensions and health care are more manageable than assumed and less than in rival economies in the United States and China.

In a detailed report on the rising cost to the public purse from Europe's aging population, Brussels-based think Breugel this week outlined the trajectory through 2070 using the latest country-by-country data from the European Commission.

Familiar problems and necessary remedies recur – pressure on budgets caused by longer life spans, the need to raise retirement ages gradually and for better-funded pension and care systems and more targeted employment-based inward migration. Indeed one eye-catching line from the report is that it now looks likely that the baby boomer generation will have experienced longer retirement than either their parents or their children.

But perhaps the most remarkable takeaway was how relatively contained Europe's fiscal burden appears in aggregate.

That's not to put a gloss on a worrisome problem – one raising the prospect of falling workforces, weighing on the continent's potential growth and with little hope of a reversal of alarming birth rate declines.

But the context of where Europe fits into the global picture – at least in terms of its fiscal exposure – is certainly very different from prevailing gloomy narratives.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Breugel's report calculates that on average the European Union's 27 members' aging-related costs will rise by just over 1 percent of gross domestic product over the next 45 years – with categories including pensions, long-term care, health care and education.

Curiously but intuitively, the projected baby bust means falling education costs register as a saving for the whole bloc.

The circa 1 percentage point of GDP rise in costs the report outlines – about 210 billion euros (US$245 billion) relative to this year's GDP – was then compared to equivalent estimates for the US and China.

Bruegel used the latest long-term US estimates from the Congressional Budget Office to show Federal government and healthcare expenditures rising about 4-5 percentage points of GDP through 2055. And it used the International Monetary Fund's annual economic surveillance estimates for China to show government pension spending alone rise by about 9 points of GDP through 2052.

"It is not...the cost of European welfare states that is 'out of control' as the whole world ages," authors David Pinkus and Jacob Funk Kirkegaard noted. "The real risks lie elsewhere."

One caveat, much like EU-wide estimates of debt-GDP, is that the average for the bloc masks big variations from country to country.

While smaller economies from Hungary to Luxembourg may see a 5-10 percentage point rise in costs by 2070, there are surprising 2-point drops in the projected costs incurred by Italy and France. Germany, the EU's biggest economy, sits somewhere in the middle of that with a 2-point rise.

There are numerous investment takeaways from such a long-term view, the dour view of potential growth puts enormous pressure on innovation and productivity advances that Europe has been lagging on. And how this year's German and EU-wide defense spending plans and stimulus spending are made to work will be a big factor in how that happens.

But in fragile public bond markets wary of long-term debt sustainability and credit ratings firms scoring the risks, the relatively modest European bill should be food for thought.

---

The writer is columnist for Reuters. Views expressed are personal.

Popular

Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine

Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Mariah Carey celebrates legacy, future and Indonesia’s ‘Lambily’

Mariah Carey celebrates legacy, future and Indonesia’s ‘Lambily’

Related Articles

Rethinking value-added taxes for developing economies

Singapore’s nationalism favors the ‘normal’ family

When job hugging becomes a way of survival

How to explain US’ 4 percent growth and no jobs

Reclaiming democracy, digital journalism from the clickbait crisis

Related Article

Rethinking value-added taxes for developing economies

Singapore’s nationalism favors the ‘normal’ family

When job hugging becomes a way of survival

How to explain US’ 4 percent growth and no jobs

Reclaiming democracy, digital journalism from the clickbait crisis

Popular

Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine

Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Mariah Carey celebrates legacy, future and Indonesia’s ‘Lambily’

Mariah Carey celebrates legacy, future and Indonesia’s ‘Lambily’

More in Opinion

 View more
The Euro currency sign is seen in front of the former European Central Bank (ECB) building on Dec. 11, 2024, in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany.
Academia

Time for Germany's 'sugar rush' to hit
A man passes on a light sign reading “State of the European union“ on Sept. 10, the day of the European Union Commission President 's annual State of the Union address during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France.
Academia

Europe's aging burden far less than US or China
Millennials share ideas at Greenhouse Coworking Space in Multivision Tower, South Jakarta. The coworking space has been designed in such a way that it stimulates a creative work environment.
Academia

The power of mattering: Creating a culture of significance

Highlight
Dony Oskaria (left) signs an official decree as President Prabowo Subianto inaugurates the head and deputy heads of the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Regulatory Agency (BP BUMN) at the State Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025.
Regulations

Concerns mount over Danantara exec’s dual role as SOE agency head
Rubble and ruin: Personnel of a joint team remove debris on Saturday to search for students after a building collapsed at the Al Khoziny Islamic boarding school (Pesantren) in Buduran district, Sidoarjo, East Java. The death toll from the building’s collapse rose to 40, and the search for bodies continues.
Editorial

An unforgivable collapse
Palestinian pupils walk in a queue out of a tent used as a classroom at a school set up by the Mayasem Association for Culture with UNICEF support, at a displacement camp in the al-Qarara area of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 7, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Israel says 'all parties' signed phase one of Gaza deal

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Time for Germany's 'sugar rush' to hit
Academia

Europe's aging burden far less than US or China
Academia

The power of mattering: Creating a culture of significance
Books

Hungary's 'master of the apocalypse' Krasznahorkai wins literature Nobel
Market Pulse

Smaller, smarter: The new economics of Gen Z homes
Markets

Asian markets limp into weekend as AI bubble fears grow
Academia

Beyond the Bali bombing: A journey from terror to dialogue
Academia

Rethinking value-added taxes for developing economies
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.