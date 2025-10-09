TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Children’s lives not a gamble
Jakarta to issue Indonesia’s first municipal bonds next year
Police probe fake bomb threats at three Greater Jakarta international schools
Kalla’s brother linked to coal plant corruption

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Children’s lives not a gamble
Jakarta to issue Indonesia’s first municipal bonds next year
Police probe fake bomb threats at three Greater Jakarta international schools
Kalla’s brother linked to coal plant corruption

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Democracy on trial: Why we appeal to the United Nations

The state has resorted to intimidation, arbitrary arrests and systemic silencing of dissent.

Muhamad Isnur (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, October 9, 2025 Published on Oct. 7, 2025 Published on 2025-10-07T19:05:48+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
An activist holds a poster showing Muhammad Farhan Hamid, a protester who went missing during the string of antigovernment protests in Jakarta in late August, during a vigil on Sept. 30 in Bendungan Hilir, Central Jakarta, to commemorate the August protests which led to the death of at least 10 people and hundreds detained by the police. An activist holds a poster showing Muhammad Farhan Hamid, a protester who went missing during the string of antigovernment protests in Jakarta in late August, during a vigil on Sept. 30 in Bendungan Hilir, Central Jakarta, to commemorate the August protests which led to the death of at least 10 people and hundreds detained by the police. (Antara/Fauzan)

A

fter civil society organizations submitted an urgent appeal to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights last month, the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI) continued gathering evidence showing at least eleven recurring patterns of violations in Indonesia’s handling of the recent protests in August and September.

Together, these findings paint a stark picture: instead of protecting citizens, the state has resorted to intimidation, arbitrary arrests and systemic silencing of dissent. This is why we have asked the UN to monitor, investigate and report on Indonesia’s human rights situation.

Between August 25 and early September, thousands of Indonesians across the archipelago crowded the streets, voicing frustration at inequality and unresponsive governance. Citizens sought dialogue. What they encountered was repression. A total of ten people died as a direct result of the chaos. According to our records, 3,337 people were detained in just eight days across 18 regions. As of Sept. 27, the police have named 960 people as suspects in connection with the demonstrations and riots in August 2025. 

The patterns reveal how repression has become systemic. Families and lawyers were often denied access to detainees, while arrests were carried out by non-uniformed officers, usually at night and without evidence. Those arrested endured marathon interrogations designed to intimidate and exhaust. Witnesses were forcibly treated as suspects, homes raided without warrants and literature such as books or zines confiscated to stigmatize people as “anarchists.” Access to legal aid was obstructed, with some detainees pressured to revoke their lawyers.

Children were especially vulnerable. Hundreds of minors were tortured into false confessions, beaten and humiliated without parental or legal accompaniment, leaving them exposed to extortion. Their personal data was leaked online, branding them as criminals before any trial. 

Meanwhile, accountability mechanisms failed: deaths and injuries caused by security forces were ignored, and victims of wrongful arrest were pressured to accept compensation in exchange for silence.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

These are not isolated incidents but a coordinated pattern of abuse. Repression has extended into the digital sphere. Two young men were arrested under the Electronic Information and Transactions Law for online satire. Lawyers providing legal aid to students now face incitement charges. Law is no longer a shield for citizens but a weapon against them.

Popular

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Children’s lives not a gamble

Children’s lives not a gamble
Jakarta to issue Indonesia’s first municipal bonds next year

Jakarta to issue Indonesia’s first municipal bonds next year

Related Articles

Introducing the new cybercrime treaty

Democracy on trial: Why we appeal to the United Nations

Police, democracy, and the paradox of delayed reform

Netanyahu says Palestinian state would be 'national suicide' for Israel

Reading as evidence: Police book seizures during protests cause outrage

Related Article

Introducing the new cybercrime treaty

Democracy on trial: Why we appeal to the United Nations

Police, democracy, and the paradox of delayed reform

Netanyahu says Palestinian state would be 'national suicide' for Israel

Reading as evidence: Police book seizures during protests cause outrage

Popular

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Children’s lives not a gamble

Children’s lives not a gamble
Jakarta to issue Indonesia’s first municipal bonds next year

Jakarta to issue Indonesia’s first municipal bonds next year

More in Opinion

 View more
A couple poses on Feb. 28, 2022, during a pre-wedding photo shoot at the Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade in Singapore.
Academia

Singapore’s nationalism favors the ‘normal’ family
Women use their smartphones on Jan. 3, 2018, at a cafe in Jakarta.
Academia

Introducing the new cybercrime treaty
President Prabowo Subianto (left) and French President Emmanuel Macron inspect an honor guard on May 28, 2025, during a ceremony to welcome the European leader’s visit at Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta.
Academia

Is the France-Indonesia defense partnership faltering?

Highlight
Better future: A number of visitors seek job vacancy information at JobFest 2025 on Aug. 19 at the Jakarta International Velodrome, Jakarta. The Jakarta administration, through the job fair, helped to offer around 2,000 vacancies from 37 companies.
Economy

Indonesia struggles to create jobs for its youth
Environment Ministry officers place barriers in the area of PT PMT, which is suspected to be the source of Cesium-137 radioactive contamination in the Cikande Industrial Estate, Banten, on Sept. 11, 2025.
Editorial

The toxic truth of waste neglect
President Prabowo Subianto (right) salutes during an inauguration ceremony at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 8, 2025.
Politics

Papua in focus as Prabowo swears in leaders, new development authority

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Consumer confidence slips to new record low amid weak job market
Middle East and Africa

What we know about the new Gaza deal
Middle East and Africa

Hamas, Israel agree hostage release, ceasefire under Trump plan
Americas

Trump to have 'routine' medical check on Friday: White House
Sports

Malaysia defends naturalisation process for banned players as scandal widens
Academia

Singapore’s nationalism favors the ‘normal’ family
Academia

Introducing the new cybercrime treaty
Pawrenting

Finding room for fur and paws in the city’s high-rises

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Democracy on trial: Why we appeal to the United Nations

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.