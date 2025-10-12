Five Brimob officers ordered to apologize over ojol driver Affan’s death

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The five Mobile Brigade (Brimob) personnel who were in the back seat of the vehicle that killed Affan Kurniawan were ordered to issue an apology to the public and the National Police leadership alongside administrative sanctions.
he National Police’s ethics commission has ordered an apology from the five Mobile Brigade (Brimob) officers who were inside of a tactical vehicle that ran over an ojol (online motorcycle transportation) driver during a violent protest in late August in Jakarta.
The National Police held a series of ethics hearings for all seven Brimob personnel involved in the incident that killed Affan Kurniawan, the 21-year-old ojol driver, during a protest on Aug. 28 in Central Jakarta.
Hearings for Chief Brig. Mardin, Chief Agent Jana Edi and Chief Agent Yohanes David were held and concluded in early October. During the hearings, the ethics commission found the three officers were guilty of misconduct for failing to stop their commander and colleague who drove the vehicle before it struck Affan.
The commission handed down ethical and administrative sanctions, including requiring them to deliver verbal apologies before the ethics commission as well as a written one to the National Police leadership, according to force spokesperson Sr. Comr. Erdi Adrimulan Chaniago.
“Although they were not the main perpetrators, negligence and a lack of readiness among personnel are still subject to accountability under prevailing regulations,” Erdi said in a statement on Friday.
He added the three officers had accepted their punishments without stating any intentions to appeal the rulings.
In addition to the apologies, the officers were also subjected to a 20-day internal disciplinary punishment, which they served from Aug. 29 to Sept. 17.
