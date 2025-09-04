Police fire Brimob officer over Affan's death

Comr. Kosmas Kaju Gae (center), commander of the National Police Mobile Brigade's (Brimob) Fourth Pelopor Regiment Battalion A, is escorted out of the National Police's Transnational Crime Center building in Jakarta on Sept. 3, 2025. An ethics hearing dishonorably discharged Kosmas after finding him guilty of committing serious ethical violations that caused the killing of 21-year-old ojol (online motorcycle transportation driver) Affan Kurniawan during a violent protest in Jakarta on Aug. 28, 2025. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

T he National Police have dishonorably discharged Comr. Kosmas Kaju Gae, a Mobile Brigade (Brimob) commanding officer, over his role inside a tactical vehicle that hit and killed an ojol (online motorcycle transportation driver) during a violent protest in Jakarta last week.

The decision was handed down on Wednesday evening during an ethics hearing held by the National Police’s internal affairs division’s (Propam) ethics commission in Jakarta.

The commission concluded that Kosmas, who served as commander of Brimob’s Fourth Pelopor Regiment Battalion A, often tasked with safeguarding protests, had committed a “reprehensible act” and serious breach of the police’s professional code of ethics during the protest on Aug. 28.

As commanding officer, Kosmas sat in the passenger seat of the tactical vehicle that hit and killed 21-year-old ojol Affan Kurniawan in Central Jakarta. Affan was reportedly crossing the street to deliver a food order at the time of the incident and his death caused outrage, escalating nationwide protests into riots.

During the hearing, which lasted nearly 11 hours, Kosmas expressed regret over the incident. He also claimed he only learned of Affan’s death after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

“I had no intention of causing the incident or harming anyone, I truly swear to God,” Kosmas said, while sharing his deep condolences with the victim’s family.

He told the panel he would think before deciding whether to appeal the ruling.