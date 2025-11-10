Doubt cast over govt’s police reform committee

President Prabowo Subianto ('right') swears in members of the Police Reform Acceleration Committee on Friday, at the Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta. The committee has been tasked to advise the President on potential measures to be taken to push for comprehensive reform of the National Police, following growing public pressure for change. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated members of the Police Reform Acceleration Committee tasked to advise him on any necessary measures to reform the National Police following growing public pressure for change.

P resident Prabowo Subianto has established a panel to promote comprehensive reform of the National Police, following public calls for action to address issues within one of the most distrusted institutions in the country.

Analysts, however, are unconvinced that the newly established committee, composed largely of government and police figures, could bring meaningful change to the law enforcement institution.

Last Friday, Prabowo swore in 10 people with legal and law enforcement backgrounds as members of the so-called Police Reform Acceleration Committee, whose formation was first announced to demand a thorough review of the National Police, following nationwide violent unrest that embroiled the country in late August.

“The task of this committee is to study and provide recommendations to me, as head of state and government, for any necessary reform measures, if needed,” Prabowo said in his address after the ceremony.

“I’m not setting a time limit for the committee, but I would like to request that every three months, there be a report. We will meet, and you will present what you have gathered.”

The National Police have been in hot water for their heavy-handed response to late-August protests over economic inequality, following the killing of Affan Kurniawan, 21-year-old ojol (online motorcycle transportation) driver, after being struck by a police tactical vehicle while dispersing demonstrations in Jakarta.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

‘Pro-government’ roster