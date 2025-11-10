TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Banks still 'cautious' about lending to high-risk MSMEs
Long nights in the Jakarta streets
Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects
Respect the Press Law
Time is money: The Rp 100 trillion price tag on Jakarta’s congestion

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Banks still 'cautious' about lending to high-risk MSMEs
Long nights in the Jakarta streets
Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects
Respect the Press Law
Time is money: The Rp 100 trillion price tag on Jakarta’s congestion

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Doubt cast over govt’s police reform committee

President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated members of the Police Reform Acceleration Committee tasked to advise him on any necessary measures to reform the National Police following growing public pressure for change.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, November 10, 2025 Published on Nov. 9, 2025 Published on 2025-11-09T09:36:04+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto ('right') swears in members of the Police Reform Acceleration Committee on Friday, at the Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta. The committee has been tasked to advise the President on potential measures to be taken to push for comprehensive reform of the National Police, following growing public pressure for change. President Prabowo Subianto ('right') swears in members of the Police Reform Acceleration Committee on Friday, at the Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta. The committee has been tasked to advise the President on potential measures to be taken to push for comprehensive reform of the National Police, following growing public pressure for change. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has established a panel to promote comprehensive reform of the National Police, following public calls for action to address issues within one of the most distrusted institutions in the country.

Analysts, however, are unconvinced that the newly established committee, composed largely of government and police figures, could bring meaningful change to the law enforcement institution.

Last Friday, Prabowo swore in 10 people with legal and law enforcement backgrounds as members of the so-called Police Reform Acceleration Committee, whose formation was first announced to demand a thorough review of the National Police, following nationwide violent unrest that embroiled the country in late August. 

“The task of this committee is to study and provide recommendations to me, as head of state and government, for any necessary reform measures, if needed,” Prabowo said in his address after the ceremony.

“I’m not setting a time limit for the committee, but I would like to request that every three months, there be a report. We will meet, and you will present what you have gathered.”

The National Police have been in hot water for their heavy-handed response to late-August protests over economic inequality, following the killing of Affan Kurniawan, 21-year-old ojol (online motorcycle transportation) driver, after being struck by a police tactical vehicle while dispersing demonstrations in Jakarta.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

‘Pro-government’ roster

Popular

Banks still 'cautious' about lending to high-risk MSMEs

Banks still 'cautious' about lending to high-risk MSMEs
Long nights in the Jakarta streets

Long nights in the Jakarta streets
Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects

Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects

Related Articles

Doubt cast over govt’s police reform committee

Police reform hinges on the President’s will to change

Prabowo under pressure to push police reform

Police reform revisited

Why the police have become a public enemy

Related Article

Doubt cast over govt’s police reform committee

Police reform hinges on the President’s will to change

Prabowo under pressure to push police reform

Police reform revisited

Why the police have become a public enemy

Popular

Banks still 'cautious' about lending to high-risk MSMEs

Banks still 'cautious' about lending to high-risk MSMEs
Long nights in the Jakarta streets

Long nights in the Jakarta streets
Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects

Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects

More in Indonesia

 View more
A Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigator escorts Ponorogo Regent Sugiri Sancoko (right) following an interrogation on Nov. 9 at the KPK headquarters in Jakarta. Sugiri is accused of accepting bribes.
Politics

Ponorogo regent arrested for bribery
Two personnel of the Jakarta Police's Gegana (bomb squad) stand guard on Nov. 7 in front of the gate of SMAN 72 Jakarta state senior high school in Jakarta. Ninety-six people were injured in two blasts on Nov. 7 inside a mosque at the school complex.
Society

Police open probe on Jakarta school blast that injured 96
Workers move a pipe using a crane on Nov. 11, 2024, on Jl. Jatiwaringin in Pondok Gede, Bekasi city, West Java. The Jakarta administration-owned tap water company PT PAM Jaya is installing 1.6-meter diameter distribution pipes to reach 100 percent coverage of tap water in Jakarta by 2030.
Jakarta

PAM Jaya to almost double water subsidy from Rp 66b to Rp 111b

Highlight
Job seekers register themself during a job fair attended by over a hundred recruiting companies and thousands of job seekers in Jakarta on May 22, 2025.
Economy

Rising temp jobs, jobless youth strain RI’s job market
A man uses his phone while waiting for customers at a clothing shop in Tanah Abang Market in Jakarta on March 6, 2025. Buying new clothes is a common tradition among Muslims to celebrate Idul Fitri, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
Editorial

Limited options for pushing GDP
President Prabowo Subianto (right) swears in members of the Police Reform Acceleration Committe at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Nov. 7, 2025. The committee is tasked to advise the President on potential measures to be taken to push for full reform at the National Police, following growing public pressure for a thorough change at the force.
Politics

Doubt cast over govt’s police reform committee

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Ponorogo regent arrested for bribery
Society

Police open probe on Jakarta school blast that injured 96
Academia

Paradox of control: Indonesia’s fiscal decentralization in reverse
Opinion

Analysis: New gender quota in House is a victory of sorts
Jakarta

PAM Jaya to almost double water subsidy from Rp 66b to Rp 111b
Politics

Doubt cast over govt’s police reform committee
Economy

Rising temp jobs, jobless youth strain RI’s job market
Archipelago

Prosecutors arrest former PTPN 2 president director for asset sales

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Doubt cast over govt’s police reform committee

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.