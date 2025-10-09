TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Children’s lives not a gamble
Jakarta to issue Indonesia’s first municipal bonds next year
Police probe fake bomb threats at three Greater Jakarta international schools
Kalla’s brother linked to coal plant corruption

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Children’s lives not a gamble
Jakarta to issue Indonesia’s first municipal bonds next year
Police probe fake bomb threats at three Greater Jakarta international schools
Kalla’s brother linked to coal plant corruption

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Police reform hinges on the President’s will to change

Still, if President Prabowo acts decisively, ensuring the presidential committee serves as the principal reform actor, the collaboration could become a true engine of change

D. Nicky Fahrizal (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, October 9, 2025 Published on Oct. 7, 2025 Published on 2025-10-07T21:32:34+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
University students hold posters of demands during a protest on Sept. 9, 2025, in front of the House of Representatives complex in Central Jakarta. The demonstration, dubbed Rakyat Tagih Janji (the people call in promises), was held to push for the fulfillment of public demands known as the “17+8”. University students hold posters of demands during a protest on Sept. 9, 2025, in front of the House of Representatives complex in Central Jakarta. The demonstration, dubbed Rakyat Tagih Janji (the people call in promises), was held to push for the fulfillment of public demands known as the “17+8”. (Antara/Fakhri Hermansyah)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto’s decision to establish the Police Reform Committee deserves recognition, as the transformation of the National Police has, for years, either stagnated or reached a dead end. Indonesia has long missed crucial windows to pursue genuine institutional, instrumental and cultural reform within its law enforcement apparatus.

Consider the litany of scandals. The Ferdy Sambo and Teddy Minahasa cases in 2022 exposed not only systemic corruption but also the rot of internal impunity. That same year, the Kanjuruhan Stadium tragedy in Malang, East Java, laid bare the deadly consequences of unchecked police brutality.

The pattern continues: A police officer shot his superior in West Sumatra amid an alleged illegal mining protection racket; an officer fatally shot a high school student accused of joining a brawl in Central Java; and a villager died from a Mobile Brigade (Brimob) bullet in Bangka Belitung after being accused of stealing palm fruit.

These incidents reveal a grim truth that Indonesia’s police reform agenda has been more rhetorical than substantive. Each scandal briefly revives public outrage, only to fade into a cycle of half-hearted investigations and institutional denial. Without decisive and consistent political will from the President, the reform risks becoming yet another bureaucratic ritual, loud in announcement, but hollow in execution.

The issue resurfaced after a wave of public anger over lawmakers’ rising housing allowances, shifting to the police after the death of an online motorcycle transportation driver during a protest on Aug. 28. The current reform agenda, therefore, appears more reactive than the product of genuine intent. As The Jakarta Post put it in its editorial on Oct. 2, without the tragedy and the subsequent mass demonstrations, including the 17+8 People’s Demands movement, the issue might never have reemerged.

The Police Reform Committee initiated by President Prabowo will be the true measure of his leadership. Its success depends on one crucial condition, namely firm and consistent political will. Empowered directly by the President, the reform team must act with moral clarity to confront the roots of institutional decay, not merely offer cosmetic adjustments. Only then can reform restore justice, accountability and public trust.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The committee must focus on three core areas: structural, instrumental and cultural transformation.

Popular

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Children’s lives not a gamble

Children’s lives not a gamble
Jakarta to issue Indonesia’s first municipal bonds next year

Jakarta to issue Indonesia’s first municipal bonds next year

Related Articles

Police reform hinges on the President’s will to change

Dynasties still dominate Southeast Asian politics

Faith and corruption: Why morality starts in early childhood

Peru's Gen Z rallies against President Boluarte, protesting over pensions, corruption

Reforming KUHAP without redressing the power imbalance

Related Article

Police reform hinges on the President’s will to change

Dynasties still dominate Southeast Asian politics

Faith and corruption: Why morality starts in early childhood

Peru's Gen Z rallies against President Boluarte, protesting over pensions, corruption

Reforming KUHAP without redressing the power imbalance

Popular

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Children’s lives not a gamble

Children’s lives not a gamble
Jakarta to issue Indonesia’s first municipal bonds next year

Jakarta to issue Indonesia’s first municipal bonds next year

More in Opinion

 View more
A couple poses on Feb. 28, 2022, during a pre-wedding photo shoot at the Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade in Singapore.
Academia

Singapore’s nationalism favors the ‘normal’ family
Women use their smartphones on Jan. 3, 2018, at a cafe in Jakarta.
Academia

Introducing the new cybercrime treaty
President Prabowo Subianto (left) and French President Emmanuel Macron inspect an honor guard on May 28, 2025, during a ceremony to welcome the European leader’s visit at Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta.
Academia

Is the France-Indonesia defense partnership faltering?

Highlight
Better future: A number of visitors seek job vacancy information at JobFest 2025 on Aug. 19 at the Jakarta International Velodrome, Jakarta. The Jakarta administration, through the job fair, helped to offer around 2,000 vacancies from 37 companies.
Economy

Indonesia struggles to create jobs for its youth
Environment Ministry officers place barriers in the area of PT PMT, which is suspected to be the source of Cesium-137 radioactive contamination in the Cikande Industrial Estate, Banten, on Sept. 11, 2025.
Editorial

The toxic truth of waste neglect
President Prabowo Subianto (right) salutes during an inauguration ceremony at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 8, 2025.
Politics

Papua in focus as Prabowo swears in leaders, new development authority

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Consumer confidence slips to new record low amid weak job market
Middle East and Africa

What we know about the new Gaza deal
Middle East and Africa

Hamas, Israel agree hostage release, ceasefire under Trump plan
Americas

Trump to have 'routine' medical check on Friday: White House
Sports

Malaysia defends naturalisation process for banned players as scandal widens
Academia

Singapore’s nationalism favors the ‘normal’ family
Academia

Introducing the new cybercrime treaty
Pawrenting

Finding room for fur and paws in the city’s high-rises

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Police reform hinges on the President’s will to change

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.