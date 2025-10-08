Police probe fake bomb threats at three Greater Jakarta international schools

Members of the Jakarta Police Mobile Brigade’s bomb squad prepare on Oct. 7, 2025, to sweep for explosive materials at Mentari Intercultural School in South Tangerang, Banten. The bomb threat the school received earlier that day was determined to be a hoax after a three-hour inspection that yielded no explosives. (Antara/Muhammad Iqbal)

A uthorities have confirmed that three international schools in Greater Jakarta were the targets of hoax bomb threats on Tuesday and Wednesday, as investigations are underway to identify and apprehend the individual or group responsible.

The messages were sent by email from an unknown account and by WhatsApp from a phone number with the country code for Nigeria. Both warned that bombs planted at the schools would be detonated unless a US$30,000 ransom was paid in cryptocurrency to a specific Bitcoin account.

The series of threats began on Oct. 7, when the first message was received by Jakarta Nanyang School in Tangerang regency, followed by Mentari Intercultural School (MIS) in South Tangerang, both in Banten, according to South Tangerang Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Victor Inkiriwang.

“The threat to Jakarta Nanyang School came in the morning, while MIS received a similar message later in the day,” Victor said on Tuesday, as quoted by Antara.

After the schools reported the incident, South Tangerang Police dispatched officers to secure and inspect both school premises, assisted by two bomb disposal units from the Jakarta Police Mobile Brigade (Brimob).

“No explosives, bombs or similar materials were found at either MIS or Jakarta Nanyang School,” Victor said.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

On the following day, North Jakarta Intercultural School (NJIS) in Kelapa Gading reported it had received a bomb threat via email and a Nigerian phone number. Similar to the two previous incidents, it also demanded a US$30,000 ransom in cryptocurrency.