TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
Massive march in Brazil marks first big UN climate protest in years
EU bows to pressure on loosening AI, privacy rules
Pope hosts Hollywood stars at Vatican, laments decline in movie-going
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
Massive march in Brazil marks first big UN climate protest in years
EU bows to pressure on loosening AI, privacy rules
Pope hosts Hollywood stars at Vatican, laments decline in movie-going
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Playing devil’s advocate: In defense of centralization

The argument at the heart of the mass protests that erupted in late August isn't centralization versus democracy, but the credibility and trustworthiness of state institutions.

Katherine Erika (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, November 17, 2025 Published on Nov. 14, 2025 Published on 2025-11-14T20:59:48+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A Straw Hat Pirates flag from the manga and anime series ‘One Piece’ flutters during a protest at the Balikpapan Representatives Council in East Kalimantan on Sept. 1, 2025. A Straw Hat Pirates flag from the manga and anime series ‘One Piece’ flutters during a protest at the Balikpapan Representatives Council in East Kalimantan on Sept. 1, 2025. (Antara/Aditya Nugroho)

T

here has been a global consensus movement toward the political right in the past few years in the United States, Argentina, Italy, France and Germany, even in Thailand and Indonesia. This right-wing shift is a sudden about-face from the previous movement toward the left that had grown consistently for decades and suggests a systemic change among the public, perhaps fueled by rising uncertainty sparked by global events like the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Palestine conflict and rising polarization.

Examining the media landscape reveals that most outlets still lean progressive, advocating for left-of-center issues: reduced hierarchy, environmental protection and free trade. Metaphorically speaking, the media seems to record events with a camera from the left angle, even as its subjects have been drifting to the right.

Zooming in on Indonesia, this phenomenon holds true. The mass public voted for a candidate who promotes greater centralization, while the media seems to view centralization with trepidation. This suggests the media may be amplifying the voice of a more educated segment; those cultured enough to observe political dynamics, read books on weekends and possess critical reasoning skills.

If we ask people on the street, they likely prefer decisive governance to more choices because more choices mean greater uncertainty, the one thing they already have in abundance. They need someone who dares to assume the responsibility of securing them a livable future.

While the media protests increased militarization, the people who touch grass are competing to apply to become military officers, a job that brings pride to the family and secures retirement benefits. There appears to be a gap between what the media argues and what the majority of the people think, a cohort that includes 66.5 percent of each age group who, by choice or circumstance, do not even enroll in high school (Statistics Indonesia, 2024).

With increased centralization comes concern for democracy, a well-founded one that is rooted in the quest to safeguard liberty and counterbalance ruling power.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

But there is a catch. True liberty of choice is paradoxical, as it requires first forgoing the liberty to be uninformed. To achieve this liberty, an individual must be knowledgeable of the available choices and capable of reason, which necessitates voluntarily ceding some degree of immediate liberty.

Popular

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
Massive march in Brazil marks first big UN climate protest in years

Massive march in Brazil marks first big UN climate protest in years
EU bows to pressure on loosening AI, privacy rules

EU bows to pressure on loosening AI, privacy rules

Related Articles

COP30 and the legitimate rights of indigenous peoples

Taiwan tensions rise amid Japan-China dispute, US arms deal

Civic groups urge solidarity amid 'shrinking' democracy

Through Liu Kang’s lens: A time capsule of Indonesia in 1952

Is Indonesia today at its richest? Ask children

Related Article

COP30 and the legitimate rights of indigenous peoples

Taiwan tensions rise amid Japan-China dispute, US arms deal

Civic groups urge solidarity amid 'shrinking' democracy

Through Liu Kang’s lens: A time capsule of Indonesia in 1952

Is Indonesia today at its richest? Ask children

Popular

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
Massive march in Brazil marks first big UN climate protest in years

Massive march in Brazil marks first big UN climate protest in years
EU bows to pressure on loosening AI, privacy rules

EU bows to pressure on loosening AI, privacy rules

More in Opinion

 View more
A woman walks along a muddy street on Nov. 6, in Liloan, Cebu province, after Typhoon Kalmaegi left a trail of devastation across the central Philippines.
Academia

Cyclones’ hidden dangers go beyond the storm
A plot of mangrove forest is seen on Oct. 28 in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra.
Academia

Defining integrity in carbon markets
Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman puts B50 biodiesel fuel into a test vehicle on Aug. 18, 2024, during a launch ceremony for B50 at PT Jhonlin Agro Raya biodiesel factory in Batulicin, Tanah Bumbu regency, South Kalimantan.
Academia

Why Indonesia’s clean energy still feeds old inequalities

Highlight
A displacement camp in Gaza City is seen in this photo taken on Nov. 14, 2025. The United States on Nov. 13 called on the United Nations Security Council to unite and back its draft resolution aimed at bolstering the US president's peace plan for Gaza, warning that Palestinians could otherwise suffer “grave“ consequences.
Middle East and Africa

Non-UN Gaza mission risks breaching international law
Sign of “GOJEK” and “GRAB” is seen on helmet from online motorcycle taxi drivers and his passenger due to traffic jam at Jl. Basuki Rachmat in Jakarta, on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.
Editorial

Stop the overreach
Nickel smelter chimneys spew a column of emissions on July 7, 2024, into the air above the Indonesia Weda Bay Industrial Park in Lelilef, North Maluku. Despite coal making up 67 percent of Indonesia’s 2023 energy mix, the country is shifting toward cleaner sources, impacting the nickel industry, which is vital for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.
Regulations

Existing investors demand exemptions from nickel smelter restrictions

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Tax blitz on evaders moving slowly, Purbaya seeks to secure Rp 20t by year-end
Asia & Pacific

Japan seeks to calm escalating row with China over Taiwan
Middle East and Africa

UN Security Council set to vote on international force for Gaza
Americas

Trump says US may open talks with Maduro
Academia

Cyclones’ hidden dangers go beyond the storm
Academia

Defining integrity in carbon markets
Economy

Japan's economy contracts for first time in six quarters on tariff hit
Academia

Why Indonesia’s clean energy still feeds old inequalities
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Playing devil’s advocate: In defense of centralization

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.