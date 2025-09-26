TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

SOEs Ministry to be downgraded to agency under new bill
Finance Minister cracks down on illegal cigarettes
Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question
‘CONTINUUM’: Tracing CAN’S Gallery’s journey from the periphery to the world
​​Prabowo, Megawati ties in question after cabinet reshuffle

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

SOEs Ministry to be downgraded to agency under new bill
Finance Minister cracks down on illegal cigarettes
Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question
‘CONTINUUM’: Tracing CAN’S Gallery’s journey from the periphery to the world
​​Prabowo, Megawati ties in question after cabinet reshuffle

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

What President Prabowo misses by skipping South Korea and Japan

Almost a year since he took office in October 2024, Prabowo has visited Beijing twice but has yet to make state visits to either Seoul or Tokyo, which has raised diplomatic eyebrows over his bilateral stance regarding those two Asian powerhouses and key trading partners.

Kornelius Purba (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, September 26, 2025 Published on Sep. 26, 2025 Published on 2025-09-26T13:08:40+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto (left) welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to Bogor Palace in West Java on Jan. 11, 2025, during his two-day visit to Indonesia. President Prabowo Subianto (left) welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to Bogor Palace in West Java on Jan. 11, 2025, during his two-day visit to Indonesia. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

N

ew world leaders traditionally use their first overseas trips to signal their foreign policy priorities. When President Prabowo Subianto opted for a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in November last year as his first diplomatic mission, the message was clear: East Asia, with China at the forefront, would be a priority of his administration.

However, curiosity and questions are emerging in the foreign policy community: Why has the President skipped visiting two other crucial East Asian countries – South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy, and Japan, the second largest – in nearly a year of his presidency? Prabowo has visited over 20 nations, including the United States, India, Turkey, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Australia, as well as ASEAN countries.

Prabowo, who rightly portrays himself as a "foreign policy president", must have strong reasons for seemingly ignoring the two countries. Surprisingly, the Indonesian public appears not to have noticed this rather unusual situation.

Foreign Minister Sugiono met with his South Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun, during a visit to Seoul in August. The two ministers agreed in principle that President Prabowo would travel to South Korea soon, and that President Lee Jae-myung would reciprocate at an appropriate time.

I suggest that the minister remind the President to reconsider his stance, as a prolonged delay could be damaging to Indonesia's relations with both Seoul and Tokyo, which, according to Japanese sources, is also patiently awaiting Prabowo's arrival.

China, Japan and South Korea are the first dialogue partners for the regional grouping under the ASEAN Plus Three cooperation, which held its first annual summit in 1997. They are also members of the ASEAN-led Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world's most significant, legally binding trade pact, which will hold its first summit in Kuala Lumpur later this year.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Prabowo has not made an official visit to Tokyo or Seoul since he took office in October 2024, though he did visit Japan as president-elect last April. Meanwhile, he has appointed distinguished career diplomat Cecep Irawan, a former Foreign Ministry secretary-general, as Indonesia’s ambassador to South Korea, and Kartini Sjahrir, 75, as Indonesia’s envoy to Japan.

After traveling to Beijing for a state visit last November, Prabowo flew to Washington at the invitation of outgoing president Joe Biden before attending the APEC summit in Peru that same month. On Sept. 3 this year, Prabowo returned to Beijing to attend the Victory Day Parade, though that visit lasted only around eight hours.

China is clearly the priority, a trend seen in many other countries. But President Prabowo probably doesn't realize he has created a significant loophole in his foreign policy, especially concerning sensitive East Asian affairs.

The President hasn't indicated that he will visit Seoul soon, despite massive efforts by the South Korean leadership. This is akin to the Indonesian proverb, "Cinta bertepuk sebelah tangan", meaning unrequited love.

What could be the problem with Seoul and Tokyo? I will speculate here.

First, South Korea experienced a significant political crisis from December 2024 to early June this year due to the impeachment and subsequent ousting of president Yoon Suk-yeol by the Constitutional Court. Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung won the presidential election in June.

Second, also in June, South Korea eventually accepted Indonesia's offer to reduce its financial obligation in the joint KF-21 fighter jet development project to 600 billion won (US$426 million), sharply dropping its share from originally 20 percent to just 7.5 percent of the total project budget of 8.1 trillion won.

This means the financial aspect has been resolved, removing any potential obstacles, perhaps psychological, to resuming normal relations. Prabowo, however, has pledged to purchase military aircraft from France, Turkey and even China, suggesting he might have lost his appetite for the Korean fighter jet, viewing direct purchases as more feasible than joint development.

And what about Japan? Diplomatic sources indicate that Tokyo is still expecting Prabowo to visit, especially since two of its prime ministers, Fumio Kishida and Shigeru Ishiba, have already come to Indonesia. They see no meaningful problems between the two countries, except perhaps that both nations tend to take their relationship for granted.

Last year, the South Korean leadersship launched a diplomatic offensive to persuade Prabowo to visit their country. Then-president Yoon initially assigned then-premier Han Duck-soo to attend Prabowo's inauguration on Oct. 20, and had appointed former industry minister Bang Moon-kyu as ambassador to Indonesia. However, that plan was dropped after President Lee decided to make his own choice.

Yoon visited Indonesia twice: in November 2022 for the Group of 20 Summit in Bali and in September 2023 for the ASEAN Summit in Jakarta.

As for President Lee, soon after taking office in June, he phoned to invite Prabowo for a special visit to Seoul. The two leaders discussed ways to further advance the special strategic partnership established in 2017. Lee also sent his special envoy Cho Jeong-sik for a meeting with Prabowo in Jakarta, where the President assured his guest that a visit to South Korea was in his plan.

I suggest that President Prabowo rearrange his overseas travel and pay state visits to Seoul and Tokyo. He will attend the APEC South Korea Summit 2025 in Gyeongju at the end of October, but that is not for a bilateral purpose.

South Korea and Japan are key economic, investment and trading partners for Indonesia, which is essential to them, too, but not to the extent that they should continue begging for our attention.

In any case, since Prabowo met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Sept. 3 in Beijing, he also has a unique opportunity to brief Lee about his conversation with Kim.

***

The writer is a senior editor at The Jakarta Post.

Popular

SOEs Ministry to be downgraded to agency under new bill

SOEs Ministry to be downgraded to agency under new bill
Finance Minister cracks down on illegal cigarettes

Finance Minister cracks down on illegal cigarettes
Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question

Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question

Related Articles

Tourism SEZs’ prospects in driving investment and destination development

Lawless state capitalism is no answer to China's rise

What a China-EU climate deal could do for the world

Trump to impose $100,000 fee per year for H-1B visas, in blow to tech

EU, RI plan to sign trade pact next week in Bali, Airlangga says

Related Article

Tourism SEZs’ prospects in driving investment and destination development

Lawless state capitalism is no answer to China's rise

What a China-EU climate deal could do for the world

Trump to impose $100,000 fee per year for H-1B visas, in blow to tech

EU, RI plan to sign trade pact next week in Bali, Airlangga says

Popular

SOEs Ministry to be downgraded to agency under new bill

SOEs Ministry to be downgraded to agency under new bill
Finance Minister cracks down on illegal cigarettes

Finance Minister cracks down on illegal cigarettes
Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question

Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question

More in Opinion

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto (left) welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to Bogor Palace in West Java on Jan. 11, 2025, during his two-day visit to Indonesia.
Academia

What President Prabowo misses by skipping South Korea and Japan
Representatives of Gulf states (from left), Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jassim al-Budaiwi, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Assistant Secretary-General Youssef Al-Dobeay and Arab League Deputy Secretary-General Hossam Zaki address a press conference on Sept. 15 during the 2025 Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha.
Academia

What the Doha summit revealed about the OIC
Fishermen unload their catch on July 15, 2024, at the Nizam Zachman Jakarta Ocean Fishing Port in Penjaringan, North Jakarta.
Academia

What the WTO’s deal to curb fisheries subsidies means

Highlight
Senior Palaeontologist at the National Museum of Kenya, Frederick Kyalo Manthi, displays 21 September 2007 the complete skull of a homo erectus discovered in 2000 near lake Turkana in Kenya in Nairobi.
Europe

Dutch to return 'Java Man' fossils to Indonesia
President Prabowo Subianto addresses the 80th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, September 23, 2025.
Editorial

Prabowo’s UN showtime
Pramoedya Ananta Toer's childhood home is filled with rows of books and various illustrations on several bookshelves.
Politics

Reading as evidence: Police book seizures during protests cause outrage

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Oil palm farmers’ woes over land, replanting overshadow EU trade deal
Regulations

Govt did not order state banks to raise dollar deposit rate: Finance minister
Middle East and Africa

Netanyahu's plane takes unusual route to UN summit
Politics

SOEs Law revision to ban deputy ministers from holding commissioner roles
Science & Tech

Ancient skull from China may shake up timeline of human evolution
Academia

What President Prabowo misses by skipping South Korea and Japan
Europe

Dutch to return 'Java Man' fossils to Indonesia
Americas

Trump allies to control TikTok under new US deal

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.