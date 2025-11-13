TheJakartaPost

Constitutional Court bans police from holding second job

The Constitutional Court ruled in a seven-to-two decision on Thursday that police officers are barred from holding additional positions in the government, a common practice in the current administration.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, November 13, 2025

Police officers march on July 1, 2024, during a ceremony to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the National Police at the National Monument (Monas) Square in Jakarta. Police officers march on July 1, 2024, during a ceremony to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the National Police at the National Monument (Monas) Square in Jakarta. (Antara/Muhammad Adimaja)

T

he Constitutional Court ruled in a seven-to-two decision on Thursday that police officers are barred from holding additional positions in the government, a common practice in the current administration.

The petition was filed by a lawyer and a student challenging the Police Law, which contains an ambiguous provision conflicting with another provision that stipulates that a police officer must resign or retire from the service before taking on additional roles in the government.

Since President Prabowo Subianto took office late last year, the government has increasingly tapped active police and military officers to fill senior bureaucratic roles, reviving concerns among pro-democracy activists and analysts about the erosion of reforms that once sought to dismantle their involvement in civilian affairs.

In the ruling on Thursday, Justice Ridwan Mansyur said that while it was clear that the law mandated resignation or retirement from the police as a requirement for officers to hold additional offices, the challenged provision clashed with the law.

This provision in question, Ridwan said, was vague and “created legal uncertainty surrounding the appointment of police officers to positions outside the police force”.

The court ruled to revoke the provision, in favor of the petitioners.

The vote was seven to two, with Justice Daniel Yusmic Foekh joining Justice Guntur Hamzah in dissent.

