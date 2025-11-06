Hyde: The man, the myth, the (rock) legend

Let it out: Japanese rocker Hyde holds a solo concert, billed as the Hyde [Inside] Live 2025 World Tour in Jakarta, on Nov. 1, 2025, at Tennis Indoor Senayan in Central Jakarta. (Courtesy of Sound Rhythm and Mataloka Live) (Sound Rhythm and Mataloka Live/-)

Japanese rock icon Hyde conjured a fiery evening of angst and jubilation throughout his solo concert, Hyde [Inside] Live 2025 World Tour in Jakarta, as he also demonstrated a masterful example of world-class rock music concert.

T he Hyde [Inside] Live 2025 World Tour in Jakarta was not just a concert. It was a masterclass of what a rock music concert should be.

The crowd, particularly Hyde's exuberant fans who are collectively known as the Hydeist, were already in a state of bliss after their Japanese rock icon bewitched them with "Mugen", best known as the opening theme song of the anime hit series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hashira Training Arc. Then, without allowing the entire Tennis Indoor Senayan Jakarta to catch its breath, Hyde suddenly electrified with his fiery rendition of Linkin Park's signature number "Faint".

Hyde's delivery of the line "Don't turn your back on me, I won't be ignored" rang especially hard and true this evening. All eyes and ears were on Hyde, and deservedly so.

Afterward, as if Hyde had wanted to convey to his audience that the attention would be worth it, he turned up the heat even more with "6or9" off his latest solo studio album, Hyde [Inside]. Responding to his performance, the crowd, imitating the song's music video, started twirling their handkerchiefs and hand towels in the air as well.

Hyde might be known for many things nowadays: a soloist, singer-songwriter, record producer, actor, lead vocalist of the rock band L'Arc-en-Ciel, as well as a member of hard-rock duo Vamps, a member of rock supergroup The Last Rockstars, and one of the most commercially successful artists in the Japanese, as well as the world, music industry.

That being said, his solo concert, which took place on the evening of Nov. 1, ultimately embodied what Hyde, above all else, is best known for: his ability to turn music into a supercharged fantasia.

Pandora's surprise: Hyde unexpectedly appears on the upper-level tribune and splashes the audience with a water gun as he performs the song “Pandora“. (Courtesy of Sound Rhythm and Mataloka Live) (Sound Rhythm and Mataloka Live/-)