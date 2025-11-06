TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Jakarta school explosions injure 54: Police
Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up
Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects
Respect the Press Law
Even for those born after his heyday, Soeharto still casts a dark shadow

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Jakarta school explosions injure 54: Police
Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up
Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects
Respect the Press Law
Even for those born after his heyday, Soeharto still casts a dark shadow

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Hyde: The man, the myth, the (rock) legend

Japanese rock icon Hyde conjured a fiery evening of angst and jubilation throughout his solo concert, Hyde [Inside] Live 2025 World Tour in Jakarta, as he also demonstrated a masterful example of world-class rock music concert.

Felix Martua (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Contributor/Jakarta
Thu, November 6, 2025 Published on Nov. 5, 2025 Published on 2025-11-05T08:34:46+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Let it out: Japanese rocker Hyde holds a solo concert, billed as the Hyde [Inside] Live 2025 World Tour in Jakarta, on Nov. 1, 2025, at Tennis Indoor Senayan in Central Jakarta. (Courtesy of Sound Rhythm and Mataloka Live) Let it out: Japanese rocker Hyde holds a solo concert, billed as the Hyde [Inside] Live 2025 World Tour in Jakarta, on Nov. 1, 2025, at Tennis Indoor Senayan in Central Jakarta. (Courtesy of Sound Rhythm and Mataloka Live) (Sound Rhythm and Mataloka Live/-)

T

he Hyde [Inside] Live 2025 World Tour in Jakarta was not just a concert. It was a masterclass of what a rock music concert should be.

The crowd, particularly Hyde's exuberant fans who are collectively known as the Hydeist, were already in a state of bliss after their Japanese rock icon bewitched them with "Mugen", best known as the opening theme song of the anime hit series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hashira Training Arc. Then, without allowing the entire Tennis Indoor Senayan Jakarta to catch its breath, Hyde suddenly electrified with his fiery rendition of Linkin Park's signature number "Faint".

Hyde's delivery of the line "Don't turn your back on me, I won't be ignored" rang especially hard and true this evening. All eyes and ears were on Hyde, and deservedly so.

From The Weekender

72 hours in Labuan Bajo: Everything you want in a quiet, luxury escape

Katamaran Hotel & Resort Komodo offers the combination of peace and luxury that’s getting harder to find in increasingly crowded Bali. For now, at least.

Read on The Weekender

Afterward, as if Hyde had wanted to convey to his audience that the attention would be worth it, he turned up the heat even more with "6or9" off his latest solo studio album, Hyde [Inside]. Responding to his performance, the crowd, imitating the song's music video, started twirling their handkerchiefs and hand towels in the air as well.

Hyde might be known for many things nowadays: a soloist, singer-songwriter, record producer, actor, lead vocalist of the rock band L'Arc-en-Ciel, as well as a member of hard-rock duo Vamps, a member of rock supergroup The Last Rockstars, and one of the most commercially successful artists in the Japanese, as well as the world, music industry.

That being said, his solo concert, which took place on the evening of Nov. 1, ultimately embodied what Hyde, above all else, is best known for: his ability to turn music into a supercharged fantasia.

Pandora's surprise: Hyde unexpectedly appears on the upper-level tribune and splashes the audience with a water gun as he performs the song “Pandora“. (Courtesy of Sound Rhythm and Mataloka Live)
Pandora's surprise: Hyde unexpectedly appears on the upper-level tribune and splashes the audience with a water gun as he performs the song “Pandora“. (Courtesy of Sound Rhythm and Mataloka Live) (Sound Rhythm and Mataloka Live/-)

Popular

Jakarta school explosions injure 54: Police

Jakarta school explosions injure 54: Police
Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up

Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up
Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects

Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects

Related Articles

Indonesia, IOC find ‘common ground’ over visa dispute for Israeli gymnasts

Jakarta expects more rain as falling trees kill two

Prabowo’s APEC charm

Smashing nostalgia: The Pumpkins bring grunge back to Jakarta

St. Vincent talks new album, 'brutality and beauty' ahead of 1st Indonesia show

Related Article

Indonesia, IOC find ‘common ground’ over visa dispute for Israeli gymnasts

Jakarta expects more rain as falling trees kill two

Prabowo’s APEC charm

Smashing nostalgia: The Pumpkins bring grunge back to Jakarta

St. Vincent talks new album, 'brutality and beauty' ahead of 1st Indonesia show

Popular

Jakarta school explosions injure 54: Police

Jakarta school explosions injure 54: Police
Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up

Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up
Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects

Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects

More in Culture

 View more
An aerial view of the roof of a 33 megawatt data center with closed-loop cooling system on October 20, 2025 in Vernon, California. A surge in demand for AI infrastructure is fueling a boom in data centers across the country and around the globe.
Science & Tech

Eyes turn to space to feed power-hungry data centers
Liam (left) and Noel Gallagher of the legendary Britpop band share a hug during Oasis’ show on Oct. 25, 2025, at the Tokyo Dome.
Entertainment

Japan reunion gig strikes chord with new generation of Oasis fans
Let it out: Japanese rocker Hyde holds a solo concert, billed as the Hyde [Inside] Live 2025 World Tour in Jakarta, on Nov. 1, 2025, at Tennis Indoor Senayan in Central Jakarta. (Courtesy of Sound Rhythm and Mataloka Live)
Entertainment

Hyde: The man, the myth, the (rock) legend

Highlight
A member of civil society movement groups holds a banner reading “Suharto is not a hero“ during the Kamisan (Thursday) rally opposing the government's plan to grant former president Soeharto a national hero title near the presidential palace in Jakarta on Nov. 6, 2025. Former president Suharto, who died in 2008 aged 86, ruled Indonesia with an iron fist for more than three decades after grabbing power in 1967 following a failed military coup.
Politics

‘Betraying reformasi’: Survivors of human rights cases oppose plan to name Soeharto hero
Boys will be boys: Boys play an online game together with smartphones on Jan. 21 as a scooter rider passes by in an alley in Jakarta.
Editorial

Away from smoking screens
A damaged alms box and a fan lie on the ground in the area after an explosion occurred at a mosque inside the school complex of state high school SMAN 72 in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta, November 7, 2025.
Jakarta

Blasts injure dozens at school mosque in Jakarta, student suspected

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

India orders drugmakers to meet global standards by January after cough syrup deaths
Society

Plan to erase JKN premium debts brings relief, worry
Americas

Trump says no US government official will attend G20 summit in South Africa
Companies

Ikea profits drop on lower prices, tariff costs
Middle East and Africa

Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians reach record number in October: UN
Academia

Long nights in the Jakarta streets
Americas

Brazil top-court panel unanimously rejects Bolsonaro's prison sentence appeal
Academia

Trumpism 2.0 and America’s authoritarian capitalism

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Hyde: The man, the myth, the (rock) legend

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.