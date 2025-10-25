TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
Medan urges health protocols amid rise in respiratory infections
Popular Russian influencer says he was kidnapped, robbed by compatriots in Bali
A platform ripe with potential, AdXelerate is Telkom’s programmatic ads breakthrough
Hashim to lead Indonesia’s delegation to COP30 climate summit

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
Medan urges health protocols amid rise in respiratory infections
Popular Russian influencer says he was kidnapped, robbed by compatriots in Bali
A platform ripe with potential, AdXelerate is Telkom’s programmatic ads breakthrough
Hashim to lead Indonesia’s delegation to COP30 climate summit

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: Co-ops, SMEs mining rights access spark oversight concerns

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, October 25, 2025 Published on Oct. 24, 2025 Published on 2025-10-24T15:25:22+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Coal storage barges float in a yard next to the Batanghari River in Muaro Jambi, Jambi, on May 6, 2024. Coal storage barges float in a yard next to the Batanghari River in Muaro Jambi, Jambi, on May 6, 2024. (Antara/Wahdi Septiawan)

C

ooperatives and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are now eligible to manage mining concessions over significant land areas across the country following the issuance of a revision to the Government Regulation (PP) No. 39/2025 on implementation of mineral and coal mining operations. While the government has presented this policy to boost local economic participation, particularly among communities near existing mines, it has also raised concerns over the limited technical capacity of co-ops and SMEs and the risk that they could be used as fronts for large corporations.

This policy shift was formalized when President Prabowo Subianto signed PP No. 39/2025 on Sept. 11, marking the second revision of PP No. 96/2021 on implementation of mineral and coal mining business activities. The new regulation followed the enactment of Mineral and Coal Mining Law No. 2/2025, the fourth amendment to the 2008 Mining Law (No. 4/2008), and broadens access to mining concessions to include mass organizations, co-ops, SMEs, state-owned enterprises (SOEs), regionally owned enterprises (ROEs) and private entities collaborating with universities. The specific eligibility criteria for these entities are to be detailed in forthcoming ministerial regulations.

Under Article 17 (3), the new regulation stipulates that business license mining areas (WIUP) for metal minerals and coal can be obtained through either auctions or priority assignments. Article 17 (4) explicitly includes co-ops and SMEs among eligible WIUP recipients. They may also receive special business license mining areas (WIUPK), which are allocated only through priority assignments, as stipulated in Article 71 (2). WIUPK are derived from “special mining areas” designated as national strategic interests under Article 1 (36).

Priority assignments must meet the administrative, technical and commitment requirements outlined in articles 26A (1) and 75C. Administrative verification for WIUP is handled by the cooperatives and the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) ministries, while verification for WIUPK falls under the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry.

Both co-ops and SMEs must be locally based. According to articles 26D (a) and 75D (a), co-ops must be registered within the same regency or city as a mining site, while articles 26D (b) and 75D (b) stipulate that SMEs must operate in the same city and have a controlling shareholder who is a local resident. The maximum concession area granted to co-ops and SMEs is 2,500 hectares, as stipulated in articles 26F (1) and 75F (1). Applications for WIUP and WIUPK priority assignments are submitted and approved through the Online Single Submission (OSS) system, per articles 26B-E and 75B-E.

However, mining experts have warned about the feasibility of such ventures. Co-ops and SMEs should avoid entering the sector without investor partnerships to provide capital and technical expertise. Mining is capital- and technology-intensive, with exploration success rates below 5 percent. Drilling to a depth of 100 meters per Indonesian National Standards (SNI) can cost up to Rp 200 million (US$12,100), while developing a 100-500 ha mine may require Rp 10-20 billion and large-scale operations can cost trillions of rupiah.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

On the bright side, the Cooperatives Ministry expressed optimism that cooperative-led mining under the Red and White Cooperatives (KMP) program could help reduce social conflicts in mining areas. The ministry has invited the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) to partner with KMPs in potential mining ventures. Meanwhile, the energy ministry has reportedly compiled an inventory of 45,000 oil wells that could be managed by co-ops, SMEs and ROEs, as well as the names of entities recommended by regional heads for verification.

Popular

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
Medan urges health protocols amid rise in respiratory infections

Medan urges health protocols amid rise in respiratory infections
Popular Russian influencer says he was kidnapped, robbed by compatriots in Bali

Popular Russian influencer says he was kidnapped, robbed by compatriots in Bali

Related Articles

Analysis: Erick’s political future at risk amid Indonesia’s World Cup woes

Analysis: Indonesia-Israel ties not in the cards for now

Analysis: Govt drops excise hikes, offers amnesty to illegal cigarette makers

Analysis: To some, TNI anniversary’s show of force sends negative vibes

Analysis: To be or not to be: The political implications of police reform

Related Article

Analysis: Erick’s political future at risk amid Indonesia’s World Cup woes

Analysis: Indonesia-Israel ties not in the cards for now

Analysis: Govt drops excise hikes, offers amnesty to illegal cigarette makers

Analysis: To some, TNI anniversary’s show of force sends negative vibes

Analysis: To be or not to be: The political implications of police reform

Popular

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
Medan urges health protocols amid rise in respiratory infections

Medan urges health protocols amid rise in respiratory infections
Popular Russian influencer says he was kidnapped, robbed by compatriots in Bali

Popular Russian influencer says he was kidnapped, robbed by compatriots in Bali

More in Opinion

 View more
An Indonesian Air Force Hercules C-130J demonstrates an aerial refueling operation of T-50i aircraft during the 80th anniversary celebration of the Indonesian Military (TNI) in Jakarta on Oct. 5, 2025.
Academia

Indonesia’s defense future lies in interoperability
Coal storage barges float in a yard next to the Batanghari River in Muaro Jambi, Jambi, on May 6, 2024.
Opinion

Analysis: Co-ops, SMEs mining rights access spark oversight concerns
Elementary and Secondary Education Minister Abdul Mu'ti (right) talks with a student on the sidelines of the inauguration of an integrated school on Sept. 30 in Samarinda, East Kalimantan. The international-standard school integrates schools of three levels of education, namely SDN 28 state elementary school, SMPN 16 state junior high school and SMA Prestasi senior high school.
Interview

Dignifying students key for Indonesia’s education: Education minister

Highlight
People take photos next to the ASEAN logo ahead of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Oct. 24, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia seeks key economic position in Asia-Pacific
President Prabowo Subianto attends the plenary session at the 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on May 26, 2025.
Editorial

Prabowo’s RCEP test
Wanderlust: Visitors cross a suspension bridge at the Situgunung tourist area in Sukabumi, West Java, on Nov. 26. Indonesia’s growing middle class has contributed to an increase in domestic travel.
Regulations

Tourism players feel sidelined by new ‘inclusive’ law

The Latest

 View more
Opinion

Analysis: Co-ops, SMEs mining rights access spark oversight concerns
Interview

Dignifying students key for Indonesia’s education: Education minister
Archipelago

Energy ministry, four universities to explore minerals and coal
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia seeks key economic position in Asia-Pacific
Regulations

Tourism players feel sidelined by new ‘inclusive’ law
Editorial

Prabowo’s RCEP test
Middle East and Africa

Rubio says more countries ready to recognise Israel
Economy

White House warns of chaos at US airports as shutdown drags
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Co-ops, SMEs mining rights access spark oversight concerns

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.