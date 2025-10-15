TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

When job hugging becomes a way of survival
Agriculture minister appointed as head national food agency
Police probe Serang radioactive contamination after US shrimp alert
Trump hails 'tremendous day for Middle East' as leaders sign Gaza declaration
Prabowo asks Trump for meeting with son Eric in 'hot mic' moment

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

When job hugging becomes a way of survival
Agriculture minister appointed as head national food agency
Police probe Serang radioactive contamination after US shrimp alert
Trump hails 'tremendous day for Middle East' as leaders sign Gaza declaration
Prabowo asks Trump for meeting with son Eric in 'hot mic' moment

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Prabowo’s second year and the changing economic landscape

Prabowo’s populist, project-driven, fiscally expansionary approach has been unfolding in a fragile institutional setting.

Winarno Zain (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, October 15, 2025 Published on Oct. 14, 2025 Published on 2025-10-14T11:56:51+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto speaks on Sept. 23, during the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City. President Prabowo Subianto speaks on Sept. 23, during the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City. (AFP/Timothy A. Clary)

T

he global economic landscape has been turbulent even before Prabowo Subianto was inaugurated as the eighth Indonesian president in October last year. 

The world economy has been destabilized by geopolitical tension, deglobalization, pandemic scarring and climate change risk. 

The rules-based world order has been partly ignored and dismantled, and the increase of trade weaponization has fractured the global supply chain, especially after United States President Donald Trump imposed unilateral sweeping tariffs on the US trade partners.

This is the world economic landscape that Prabowo has to deal with as his presidency enters the second year.

Domestically, a challenging landscape has unfolded, marked by shift in governance and policy making, persistent low tax revenue and surging government debt.   

Employment conditions have worsened, evidenced by increasing layoffs, stagnant wages, decline in job quality and expansion of informal employment. This was the result of underinvestment after the pandemic where investment was at 29 percent of GDP,  below 32 percent GDP before the pandemic.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Creating more jobs in manufacturing will face formidable challenges, as manufacturing is becoming more capital intensive. Between 2014 and 2019, every 1 percent growth in manufacturing GDP created 157,000 new jobs, compared with 45,500 jobs created over 2019 to 2024. And with the advent of automation, digital platforms and artificial intelligence, the space for creating more jobs is shrinking. 

Popular

When job hugging becomes a way of survival

When job hugging becomes a way of survival
Agriculture minister appointed as head national food agency

Agriculture minister appointed as head national food agency
Police probe Serang radioactive contamination after US shrimp alert

Police probe Serang radioactive contamination after US shrimp alert

Related Articles

Analysis: Prabowo’s expanding power structure testing govt efficiency

Efficiency, coordination at risk as government expands further

German industrial output posts biggest decline in more than three years

China plans, the United States reacts

To stay competitive, Indonesia must prioritize renewables

Related Article

Analysis: Prabowo’s expanding power structure testing govt efficiency

Efficiency, coordination at risk as government expands further

German industrial output posts biggest decline in more than three years

China plans, the United States reacts

To stay competitive, Indonesia must prioritize renewables

Popular

When job hugging becomes a way of survival

When job hugging becomes a way of survival
Agriculture minister appointed as head national food agency

Agriculture minister appointed as head national food agency
Police probe Serang radioactive contamination after US shrimp alert

Police probe Serang radioactive contamination after US shrimp alert

More in Opinion

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya walk through a narrow alley in the Gerenceng community of Denpasar on Sept. 13, 2025, to meet residents affected by severe flooding in Bali’s provincial capital.
Academia

Climate finance beyond paper: Can Bali turn promises into actions?

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado speaks to supporters while holding up electoral records during a rally in Caracas on Aug. 28, 2024.
Academia

Machado’s peace Nobel revives the prize’s old dilemmas
President Prabowo Subianto speaks on Sept. 23, during the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City.
Academia

Prabowo’s second year and the changing economic landscape

Highlight
United States President Donald Trump (center) smiles as President Prabowo Subianto (left) watches during a summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt on Oct.13, 2025. Prabowo attend the summit and witness the signing of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas by guarantors Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.
Middle East and Africa

Government denies Prabowo ever intended to visit Israel
The Bank Indonesia logo adorns the gate of the central bank's headquarters in Jakarta in this undated photograph.
Editorial

BI must remain independent
Manhunt: Operator behind the Jakarta-Bandung high speed railway that named “Whoosh“ is looking for suspects responsible behind missing pillows in its train seat,, claiming it had collected the identity via CCTV camera in its facility, according to a press release on July 27, 2024.
Regulations

Purbaya rules out budget help in resolving Whoosh debt

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Climate finance beyond paper: Can Bali turn promises into actions?

Sports

Trump threatens to pull World Cup matches from Boston
Archipelago

Govt confirms radioactive contamination in Lampung clove plantation

Middle East and Africa

Military seizes power in Madagascar as president impeached
Archipelago

Lewotobi volcano erupts, belching ash into night sky
Entertainment

Laleilmanino, Indonesia's favorite trinity of modern pop
Entertainment

Celebrated soul musician D'Angelo dead at 51
Academia

Machado’s peace Nobel revives the prize’s old dilemmas
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Prabowo’s second year and the changing economic landscape

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.