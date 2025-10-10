Efficiency, coordination at risk as government expands further

Dony Oskaria (left) signs an official decree as President Prabowo Subianto inaugurates the head and deputy heads of the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Regulatory Agency (BP BUMN) at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 8, 2025. (BPMI Setpres/Laily Rachev)

President Prabowo has once again expanded his already large cabinet, bringing in four new officials and creating a new government body in his fourth reshuffle on Wednesday, a move analysts say may risk hampering efficiency and straining coordination.

Prabowo began his term in October last year by appointing the country’s largest lineup of ministers in decades, dubbed the Red and White Cabinet, comprising more than 100 members, including 48 ministers, seven of whom are coordinating ministers, 56 deputy ministers and five heads of government agencies.

As he approaches his first year in office, Prabowo has continued to broaden his administration through a series of reshuffles, adding numerous deputy ministers, new government bodies and new presidential adviser and special assistant posts.

The President announced the fourth reshuffle in a ceremony at the State Palace on Wednesday, swearing in, among others, two new deputy ministers: retired police general Akhmad Wiyagus as deputy home minister and Benjamin Paulus Octavianus, a pulmonologist and senior Gerindra party official, as deputy health minister.

Akhmad’s appointment brings the number of deputy ministers at the Home Ministry to three, alongside Bima Arya Sugiarto, a National Mandate Party (PAN) politician, and Ribka Haluk, who previously served as expert staff member for apparatus and public interest at the ministry.

The Health Ministry now also has two deputy ministers assisting Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin in tackling health challenges, with Benjamin joining Dante Saksono Harbuwono, an endocrinologist who also served as commissioner of PT Pertamina Bina Medika Indonesia Healthcare Corporation (IHC), a subsidiary of state-owned energy giant Pertamina operating in the healthcare sector.