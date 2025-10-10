TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Mariah Carey celebrates legacy, future and Indonesia’s ‘Lambily’
When job hugging becomes a way of survival
Lost to modernity: Urban expansion squeezes Batavia-era warehouse

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Mariah Carey celebrates legacy, future and Indonesia’s ‘Lambily’
When job hugging becomes a way of survival
Lost to modernity: Urban expansion squeezes Batavia-era warehouse

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Efficiency, coordination at risk as government expands further

President Prabowo has once again expanded his already large cabinet, bringing in four new officials and creating a new government body in his fourth reshuffle on Wednesday, a move analysts say may risk hampering efficiency and straining coordination.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, October 10, 2025 Published on Oct. 9, 2025 Published on 2025-10-09T19:22:14+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Dony Oskaria (left) signs an official decree as President Prabowo Subianto inaugurates the head and deputy heads of the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Regulatory Agency (BP BUMN) at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 8, 2025. Dony Oskaria (left) signs an official decree as President Prabowo Subianto inaugurates the head and deputy heads of the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Regulatory Agency (BP BUMN) at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 8, 2025. (BPMI Setpres/Laily Rachev)

P

resident Prabowo has once again expanded his already large cabinet, bringing in four new officials and creating a new government body in his fourth reshuffle on Wednesday, a move analysts say risks hampering efficiency and straining coordination.

Prabowo began his term in October last year by appointing the country’s largest lineup of ministers in decades, dubbed the Red and White Cabinet, comprising more than 100 members, including 48 ministers, seven of whom are coordinating ministers, 56 deputy ministers and five heads of government agencies.

As he approaches his first year in office, Prabowo has continued to broaden his administration through a series of reshuffles, adding numerous deputy ministers, new government bodies and new presidential adviser and special assistant posts.

The President announced the fourth reshuffle in a ceremony at the State Palace on Wednesday, swearing in, among others, two new deputy ministers: retired police general Akhmad Wiyagus as deputy home minister and Benjamin Paulus Octavianus, a pulmonologist and senior Gerindra party official, as deputy health minister.

Akhmad’s appointment brings the number of deputy ministers at the Home Ministry to three, alongside Bima Arya Sugiarto, a National Mandate Party (PAN) politician, and Ribka Haluk, who previously served as expert staff member for apparatus and public interest at the ministry.

Read also: Papua in focus as Prabowo swears in leaders, new development authority

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The Health Ministry now also has two deputy ministers assisting Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin in tackling health challenges, with Benjamin joining Dante Saksono Harbuwono, an endocrinologist who also served as commissioner of PT Pertamina Bina Medika Indonesia Healthcare Corporation (IHC), a subsidiary of state-owned energy giant Pertamina operating in the healthcare sector.

Popular

Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine

Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Mariah Carey celebrates legacy, future and Indonesia’s ‘Lambily’

Mariah Carey celebrates legacy, future and Indonesia’s ‘Lambily’

Related Articles

Prabowo’s ‘softer’ Israel stance signals shift in RI diplomacy

New sports minister Erick keeps his job as PSSI chair

Haj and umrah ministry: Caring for the faithful

Cabinet reshuffle: Power consolidation or confidence crisis

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri Mulyani

Related Article

Prabowo’s ‘softer’ Israel stance signals shift in RI diplomacy

New sports minister Erick keeps his job as PSSI chair

Haj and umrah ministry: Caring for the faithful

Cabinet reshuffle: Power consolidation or confidence crisis

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri Mulyani

Popular

Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine

Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Mariah Carey celebrates legacy, future and Indonesia’s ‘Lambily’

Mariah Carey celebrates legacy, future and Indonesia’s ‘Lambily’

More in Indonesia

 View more
Students eat lunch on the first day of a free nutritious meal program at SMA 11 state senior high school in East Jakarta on Jan. 6, 2025.
Society

House queries TNI plan to distribute free vitamins
Dony Oskaria (left) signs an official decree as President Prabowo Subianto inaugurates the head and deputy heads of the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Regulatory Agency (BP BUMN) at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 8, 2025.
Politics

Efficiency, coordination at risk as government expands further
Desperate struggle: Rescue personnel inspect the site on Monday after a building collapsed at a pesantren (Islamic boarding school) in Sidoarjo, East Java.
Archipelago

East Java police launch criminal probe into deadly Islamic school collapse

Highlight
Dony Oskaria (left) signs an official decree as President Prabowo Subianto inaugurates the head and deputy heads of the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Regulatory Agency (BP BUMN) at the State Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025.
Regulations

Concerns mount over Danantara exec’s dual role as SOE agency head
Rubble and ruin: Personnel of a joint team remove debris on Saturday to search for students after a building collapsed at the Al Khoziny Islamic boarding school (Pesantren) in Buduran district, Sidoarjo, East Java. The death toll from the building’s collapse rose to 40, and the search for bodies continues.
Editorial

An unforgivable collapse
Palestinian pupils walk in a queue out of a tent used as a classroom at a school set up by the Mayasem Association for Culture with UNICEF support, at a displacement camp in the al-Qarara area of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 7, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Israel says 'all parties' signed phase one of Gaza deal

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

B50 policy to trim CPO exports by 5.3m tonnes, minister says
Academia

Time for Germany's 'sugar rush' to hit
Academia

Europe's aging burden far less than US or China
Academia

The power of mattering: Creating a culture of significance
Books

Hungary's 'master of the apocalypse' Krasznahorkai wins literature Nobel
Market Pulse

Smaller, smarter: The new economics of Gen Z homes
Markets

Asian markets limp into weekend as AI bubble fears grow
Academia

Beyond the Bali bombing: A journey from terror to dialogue
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Efficiency, coordination at risk as government expands further

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.