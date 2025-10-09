Mariah Carey celebrates legacy, future and Indonesia’s ‘Lambily’

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The highly anticipated Mariah Carey-The Celebration of Mimi concert at the Sentul International Convention Center in Bogor, West Java, was an awe-inspiring jubilee for music lovers and the legendary diva’s enormous number of Indonesian fans.
t was approximately 8:15 p.m. on Saturday. The crowd at the majestic Sentul International Convention Center (SICC) in Bogor, West Java, was already buzzing thanks to the electrifying performance of the opening act, Boyzlife.
Then, the lighting suddenly shifted. The air inside the stadium started vibrating.
A grand presence soon emerged. The entire audience held their breath as the elusive chanteuse, Mariah Carey, graced the stage in a shimmering ensemble and exuded a natural charisma that reached all the way to the back row.
As housing costs rise, compact design, community access and creative financing are redefining what it means to own a home.Read on The Weekender
That exhilarating moment above was merely one of many remarkable elements that made up the entirety of the concert Mariah Carey-The Celebration of Mimi, as organized by Color Asia Live. When all was said and done, this landmark musical event served as a joyous celebration for both the record-breaking American singer-songwriter’s storied career and her loyal fans, collectively known as the Lambily, in Indonesia.
Split into four acts, the concert brought the entire SICC down memory lane filled with some of Carey’s greatest hits, all while also simultaneously introducing what the future has in store courtesy of the legendary diva.
Here for it all
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.