Mariah Carey celebrates legacy, future and Indonesia’s ‘Lambily’

Elusive chanteuse: United States singer Mariah Carey takes to the stage for the Mariah Carey-The Celebration of Mimi concert on Oct. 4, 2025 at the Sentul International Convention Center (SICC) in Bogor, West Java. (Color Asia Live/-)

The highly anticipated Mariah Carey-The Celebration of Mimi concert at the Sentul International Convention Center in Bogor, West Java, was an awe-inspiring jubilee for music lovers and the legendary diva’s enormous number of Indonesian fans.

I t was approximately 8:15 p.m. on Saturday. The crowd at the majestic Sentul International Convention Center (SICC) in Bogor, West Java, was already buzzing thanks to the electrifying performance of the opening act, Boyzlife.

Then, the lighting suddenly shifted. The air inside the stadium started vibrating.

A grand presence soon emerged. The entire audience held their breath as the elusive chanteuse, Mariah Carey, graced the stage in a shimmering ensemble and exuded a natural charisma that reached all the way to the back row.

That exhilarating moment above was merely one of many remarkable elements that made up the entirety of the concert Mariah Carey-The Celebration of Mimi, as organized by Color Asia Live. When all was said and done, this landmark musical event served as a joyous celebration for both the record-breaking American singer-songwriter’s storied career and her loyal fans, collectively known as the Lambily, in Indonesia.

Split into four acts, the concert brought the entire SICC down memory lane filled with some of Carey’s greatest hits, all while also simultaneously introducing what the future has in store courtesy of the legendary diva.

Sugar sweet: In addition to her greatest hits, Mariah Carey also performed fresh tracks off her latest studio album, 'Here For It All'. (Color Asia Live/-)

Here for it all