TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Children’s lives not a gamble
Mariah Carey celebrates legacy, future and Indonesia’s ‘Lambily’
Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine
Jakarta to issue Indonesia’s first municipal bonds next year

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Children’s lives not a gamble
Mariah Carey celebrates legacy, future and Indonesia’s ‘Lambily’
Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine
Jakarta to issue Indonesia’s first municipal bonds next year

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Papua in focus as Prabowo swears in leaders, new development authority

President Prabowo Subianto has announced the creation of the Executive Committee for the Acceleration of Papua Development, naming several key officials who will support the implementation of development programs in the region during a mini Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday.

Yerica Lai and Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, October 9, 2025 Published on Oct. 9, 2025 Published on 2025-10-09T08:14:15+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto (right) salutes during an inauguration ceremony at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 8, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto (right) salutes during an inauguration ceremony at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 8, 2025. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

Cd

 

President Prabowo Subianto has announced the creation of the Executive Committee for the Acceleration of Papua Development, naming several key officials who will support the implementation of development programs in the region during a mini Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday.

In a swearing-in ceremony at the State Palace, Prabowo named Velix Wanggai, an indigenous Papuan who served as acting governor of Papua Highlands province from November 2023 until April of this year, to lead the new development authority.

The committee will be in charge of assisting the Papua Special Autonomy Acceleration Board (BP3OKP), mandated under the 2021 Papua Special Autonomy Law, in its mission to drive faster development in the resource-rich yet historically underdeveloped region, State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi announced.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“The officials inaugurated by the President today will serve on the Executive Committee, which supports the BP3OKP led by the Vice President,” Prasetyo told reporters.

Popular

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Children’s lives not a gamble

Children’s lives not a gamble
Mariah Carey celebrates legacy, future and Indonesia’s ‘Lambily’

Mariah Carey celebrates legacy, future and Indonesia’s ‘Lambily’

Related Articles

Fishermen call for clearer $2.9b vessel upgrade program

​​Prabowo, Megawati ties in question after cabinet reshuffle

Freeport halts Grasberg mining operations after underground incident

Calls for investigation after Papuan dies and another shot during protests

Papua and the unfinished promise of Indonesian nationalism

Related Article

Fishermen call for clearer $2.9b vessel upgrade program

​​Prabowo, Megawati ties in question after cabinet reshuffle

Freeport halts Grasberg mining operations after underground incident

Calls for investigation after Papuan dies and another shot during protests

Papua and the unfinished promise of Indonesian nationalism

Popular

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Children’s lives not a gamble

Children’s lives not a gamble
Mariah Carey celebrates legacy, future and Indonesia’s ‘Lambily’

Mariah Carey celebrates legacy, future and Indonesia’s ‘Lambily’

More in Indonesia

 View more
Demonstrators hold portraits of Affan Kurniawan, a 21-year-old “ojol“ (online motorcycle transportation) driver who was run over by a police armored vehicle, during a protest in front of the Surabaya Police headquarters in East Java on Aug. 30, 2025. Indonesia was rocked by protests in major cities on Aug. 29 after footage spread of Affan being run over by a police tactical vehicle in earlier rallies against low wages and financial perks for lawmakers.
Politics

‘Dark Record’: AJI report exposes persistent police abuse, calls for reform
Riau Islands Governor Ansar Ahmad (fourth right) is flanked by representatives from JAPFA Comfeed, the Customs and Excise Office and provincial officials as he sends off a consignment of live chickens to Singapore at Sri Payung Port in Tanjungpinang on Oct. 6, 2025. The company, through its subsidiary PT Indojaya Agrinusa, exported 28,512 live chickens, weighing a total of 57 tonnes and worth some Rp 1.8 billion (US$108,800) using six open containers.
Archipelago

Japfa unit only company permitted to export live chickens to Singapore
Several Gegana bomb squad personnel from the Jakarta Police stand guard on Thursday in front of the destroyed building of pharmaceutical company PT Nucleus Farma in South Tangerang, Banten. An explosion occurred at the site at around 8:30 p.m.
Jakarta

Police investigate mysterious blast at South Tangerang pharma company

Highlight
A consumers chooses drugs at Hypermart, Jakarta, Tuesday (26/03). Imports of pharmaceutical raw materials are estimated to increase by 15 percent in the first quarter of 2013 to US $ 335.8 million from the same period in 2012 of US $ 292 Million. Due to high demand for drugs in the domestic market.
Economy

Consumer confidence slips to new record low amid weak job market
Environment Ministry officers place barriers in the area of PT PMT, which is suspected to be the source of Cesium-137 radioactive contamination in the Cikande Industrial Estate, Banten, on Sept. 11, 2025.
Editorial

The toxic truth of waste neglect
Clean campaign: President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo (left) and his challenger in this year’s presidential election, Prabowo Subianto, walk hand-in-hand during an event held in Jakarta on Sept. 23, 2018, in which they vowed to combat hoaxes and ethnic, religious, racial and ideological sentiments during the campaign period.
Politics

Jokowi seen as seeking Prabowo’s reassurance amid power shift

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Concerns mount over Danantara exec’s dual role as SOE agency head
Sports

Indonesia’s World Cup dream gets reality check after Saudi defeat
Politics

‘Dark Record’: AJI report exposes persistent police abuse, calls for reform
Archipelago

Japfa unit only company permitted to export live chickens to Singapore
Jakarta

Police investigate mysterious blast at South Tangerang pharma company
Economy

Govt nets $423m in tax blitz, targets $3.6b by year-end
Economy

Consumer confidence slips to new record low amid weak job market
Middle East and Africa

What we know about the new Gaza deal
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Papua in focus as Prabowo swears in leaders, new development authority

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.