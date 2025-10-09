Papua in focus as Prabowo swears in leaders, new development authority

President Prabowo Subianto (right) salutes during an inauguration ceremony at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 8, 2025. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

President Prabowo Subianto has announced the creation of the Executive Committee for the Acceleration of Papua Development, naming several key officials who will support the implementation of development programs in the region during a mini Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday.

Cd

President Prabowo Subianto has announced the creation of the Executive Committee for the Acceleration of Papua Development, naming several key officials who will support the implementation of development programs in the region during a mini Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday.

In a swearing-in ceremony at the State Palace, Prabowo named Velix Wanggai, an indigenous Papuan who served as acting governor of Papua Highlands province from November 2023 until April of this year, to lead the new development authority.

The committee will be in charge of assisting the Papua Special Autonomy Acceleration Board (BP3OKP), mandated under the 2021 Papua Special Autonomy Law, in its mission to drive faster development in the resource-rich yet historically underdeveloped region, State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi announced.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

“The officials inaugurated by the President today will serve on the Executive Committee, which supports the BP3OKP led by the Vice President,” Prasetyo told reporters.