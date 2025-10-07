TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Indonesia: Guardian of world peace
Children’s lives not a gamble
Prabowo hosts massive military parade amid expansion fears
Govt rushes to clean up cesium-137 spill in Banten

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Indonesia: Guardian of world peace
Children’s lives not a gamble
Prabowo hosts massive military parade amid expansion fears
Govt rushes to clean up cesium-137 spill in Banten

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

TNI modernization moves beyond procurement

The centralization of the MRO system under the Defense Ministry and the restructured Defense Logistics Agency has created strong momentum toward enhancing readiness, balancing modernization with maintenance for military capabilities that correspond to today’s volatile geopolitical environment.

Anton Aliabbas (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, October 7, 2025 Published on Oct. 6, 2025 Published on 2025-10-06T11:35:26+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Children take a photo aboard a Hercules military aircraft on Oct. 5, 2025, during an open day at the Indonesian Air Force base at Husein Sastranegara Airport in Bandung, West Java. Children take a photo aboard a Hercules military aircraft on Oct. 5, 2025, during an open day at the Indonesian Air Force base at Husein Sastranegara Airport in Bandung, West Java. (Antara/Raisan Al Farisi)

D

uring its 80th anniversary celebration on Oct. 5, the Indonesian Military (TNI) displayed 116 aircraft and helicopters in a massive flypast, the largest ever in the nation’s history. Staging such an event amid budget constraints reflects a sustained effort to strengthen military readiness.

Beyond acquiring new weapons, the government must also ensure the operational quality of existing assets, a persistent dilemma due to limited funding.

Since the launch of the minimum essential force (MEF) plan in 2010, Indonesia has aimed to build a modern, balanced defense capability through three five-year phases.

By 2024 however, this ambition remained partially fulfilled. When Prabowo Subianto assumed the role of defense minister in 2019, he faced the daunting task of accelerating MEF realization amid fiscal limitations, the COVID-19 pandemic and fragmented maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) systems across services.

For years, each military branch managed its MRO independently, leaving the Defense Ministry with limited oversight. This autonomy, rooted in Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No. 151/2024, restricted coordination and contributed to inefficiencies. Rigid state procurement rules further delayed the repair of damaged vehicles and equipment.

A breakthrough came when the government and the House of Representatives amended Law No. 34/2004 on the TNI. The revised law strengthened the Defense Ministry’s role, not only in strategy formulation but also in administrative and logistical support, including MRO (Article 3, paragraph 2).

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Complementing this, Perpres No. 85/2025 transformed the Defense Facilities Agency (Baranahan) into the Defense Logistics Agency (Baloghan), centralizing all MRO activities under its authority.

Popular

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Indonesia: Guardian of world peace

Indonesia: Guardian of world peace
Children’s lives not a gamble

Children’s lives not a gamble

Related Articles

Rising militarism

BREAKING: Constitutional Court rejects 5 petitions challenging TNI Law

Ex-WhatsApp executive sues Meta over alleged security failures

What’s behind the rioting? And will the much-loathed political elite back down?

Indonesia is out of step with global arms race

Related Article

Rising militarism

BREAKING: Constitutional Court rejects 5 petitions challenging TNI Law

Ex-WhatsApp executive sues Meta over alleged security failures

What’s behind the rioting? And will the much-loathed political elite back down?

Indonesia is out of step with global arms race

Popular

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Indonesia: Guardian of world peace

Indonesia: Guardian of world peace
Children’s lives not a gamble

Children’s lives not a gamble

More in Opinion

 View more
Rohingya men collect recyclable waste on Aug. 26, 2025, at the Balukhali refugee camp in Ukhia, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
Academia

Why Bangladesh must reclaim leverage on the Rohingya
In this picture taken on October 19, 2023, former Surakarta mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the son of then-president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo, attends a public hearing with members of the regional council in Surakarta, Central Java.
Academia

Dynasties still dominate Southeast Asian politics
Children take a photo aboard a Hercules military aircraft on Oct. 5, 2025, during an open day at the Indonesian Air Force base at Husein Sastranegara Airport in Bandung, West Java.
Academia

TNI modernization moves beyond procurement

Highlight
Hope amid despair: Displaced Palestinian children sit in a wheelchair by the side of a road on Saturday, after Hamas agreed to release hostages and accept some other terms in a United States plan to end the war, in the central Gaza Strip.
Middle East and Africa

Hamas and Israel open talks in Egypt under Trump's Gaza peace plan
A plume of smoke rises in the background as Palestinians return from a food distribution point run by the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) group, near the Netsarim corridor in the central Gaza Strip on October 5, 2025.
Editorial

Hailing Trump’s bad peace plan
President Prabowo Subianto speaks on Sept. 23 during the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City.
Middle East and Africa

Prabowo’s ‘softer’ Israel stance signals shift in RI diplomacy

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Dutch man faces death penalty in Bali over alleged cannabis farm
Economy

From tug-of-war to teamwork: Co-designing affordable, high-quality care
Science & Tech

OpenAI unveils ChatGPT app integration feature
Middle East and Africa

Hamas and Israel open talks in Egypt under Trump's Gaza peace plan
Europe

France PM in in final effort to salvage cabinet
Economy

Indonesia pushes back peak emissions target by five years to 2035
Archipelago

East Java school collapse toll hits 67 as search ends
Archipelago

Sidoarjo school collapse toll hits 67 as search ends
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

TNI modernization moves beyond procurement

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.