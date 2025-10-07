TNI modernization moves beyond procurement

Children take a photo aboard a Hercules military aircraft on Oct. 5, 2025, during an open day at the Indonesian Air Force base at Husein Sastranegara Airport in Bandung, West Java. (Antara/Raisan Al Farisi)

The centralization of the MRO system under the Defense Ministry and the restructured Defense Logistics Agency has created strong momentum toward enhancing readiness, balancing modernization with maintenance for military capabilities that correspond to today’s volatile geopolitical environment.

D uring its 80th anniversary celebration on Oct. 5, the Indonesian Military (TNI) displayed 116 aircraft and helicopters in a massive flypast, the largest ever in the nation’s history. Staging such an event amid budget constraints reflects a sustained effort to strengthen military readiness.

Beyond acquiring new weapons, the government must also ensure the operational quality of existing assets, a persistent dilemma due to limited funding.

Since the launch of the minimum essential force (MEF) plan in 2010, Indonesia has aimed to build a modern, balanced defense capability through three five-year phases.

By 2024 however, this ambition remained partially fulfilled. When Prabowo Subianto assumed the role of defense minister in 2019, he faced the daunting task of accelerating MEF realization amid fiscal limitations, the COVID-19 pandemic and fragmented maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) systems across services.

For years, each military branch managed its MRO independently, leaving the Defense Ministry with limited oversight. This autonomy, rooted in Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No. 151/2024, restricted coordination and contributed to inefficiencies. Rigid state procurement rules further delayed the repair of damaged vehicles and equipment.

A breakthrough came when the government and the House of Representatives amended Law No. 34/2004 on the TNI. The revised law strengthened the Defense Ministry’s role, not only in strategy formulation but also in administrative and logistical support, including MRO (Article 3, paragraph 2).

Complementing this, Perpres No. 85/2025 transformed the Defense Facilities Agency (Baranahan) into the Defense Logistics Agency (Baloghan), centralizing all MRO activities under its authority.