TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
A platform ripe with potential, AdXelerate is Telkom’s programmatic ads breakthrough
Patronage or expertise: Indonesia’s bureaucracy at a crossroads
Militarism, top-down policy muddle Prabowo’s first year: CSIS
Car giant VW warns of production hit from Nexperia chips row

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
A platform ripe with potential, AdXelerate is Telkom’s programmatic ads breakthrough
Patronage or expertise: Indonesia’s bureaucracy at a crossroads
Militarism, top-down policy muddle Prabowo’s first year: CSIS
Car giant VW warns of production hit from Nexperia chips row

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Securing the ASEAN economy in an oversecuritized world

Daily conversation in ASEAN now revolves around how to walk a fine line between avoiding overdependence and co-optation by any major power for their own agenda.

Julia Tijaja, Muhammad Habib Abiyan Dzakwan and Rania Teguh (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta/Canberra
Fri, October 24, 2025 Published on Oct. 22, 2025 Published on 2025-10-22T14:15:59+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A general view shows diplomats attending the 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) during the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Malaysia, on July 11, 2025. A general view shows diplomats attending the 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) during the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Malaysia, on July 11, 2025. (AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

W

e are now in an era where economic interdependence is weaponized to serve national security and other non-economic objectives. The use of economic statecraft for geopolitical purposes, once largely confined to conventional and cold wars, now make regular headlines.

ASEAN cannot afford to let the region to uncontrollably become the economic battleground of major powers. In the age of geopolitical competition, greater consideration of security concerns is understandable. But ASEAN must carefully manage these geo-economic challenges without being entrapped into contributing to the spiral of over-securitization.

For major powers, security concerns generally revolve around strategic autonomy and global leadership competition. Economic overdependence on others, especially their geopolitical rivals, is perceived as an imminent threat. Other countries also have concerns over overdependence, but must balance this against being co-opted by any major power for their own security agenda.

Increasingly, major powers are pressuring other countries participating in the supply chains of their geostrategic rivals to limit their rival economies’ access to its critical technologies or materials. The recent introduction of restrictions on advanced critical technologies by the United States and on rare earth and its related technologies by China adds to the list of examples.

For ASEAN, where many of its members are export-oriented and integral part of the global supply chains, this trajectory is dangerous. The region’s daily conversation now revolves around how to walk a fine line between avoiding overdependence and co-optation by any major power for their own agenda.

The major powers’ escalation of such measures risks undermining the longstanding benefits of international cooperation, eroding interoperability, and disproportionately hurt emerging economies, outcomes that are an affront to ASEAN’s spirit of open and inclusive regionalism.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

ASEAN must resist externally-driven securitization agendas to prevail over the economy. Without clear parameters, security considerations are bound to be misused. Without multilateral oversight, power can be applied ambiguously through various unilateral actions in the name of security. Instead, ASEAN should consider developing its own comprehensive approach to security, informed and shaped by the region’s shared challenges and priorities.

Popular

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
A platform ripe with potential, AdXelerate is Telkom’s programmatic ads breakthrough

A platform ripe with potential, AdXelerate is Telkom’s programmatic ads breakthrough
Patronage or expertise: Indonesia’s bureaucracy at a crossroads

Patronage or expertise: Indonesia’s bureaucracy at a crossroads

Related Articles

Securing the ASEAN economy in an oversecuritized world

Modi to attend ASEAN summit virtually, ruling out Trump meeting

A blueprint for a stronger, more relevant ASEAN

Trump's hopes for swift summit with Putin may be stalled

North Sumatra's poverty rate rises, defying national trend

Related Article

Securing the ASEAN economy in an oversecuritized world

Modi to attend ASEAN summit virtually, ruling out Trump meeting

A blueprint for a stronger, more relevant ASEAN

Trump's hopes for swift summit with Putin may be stalled

North Sumatra's poverty rate rises, defying national trend

Popular

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
A platform ripe with potential, AdXelerate is Telkom’s programmatic ads breakthrough

A platform ripe with potential, AdXelerate is Telkom’s programmatic ads breakthrough
Patronage or expertise: Indonesia’s bureaucracy at a crossroads

Patronage or expertise: Indonesia’s bureaucracy at a crossroads

More in Opinion

 View more
Delegates talk next to a Banshee target UAV drone at Swedish company Mildef's stand at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) fair at the ExCeL center, in east London, on Sept. 9, 2025.
Academia

Drone defense gap sparks industry surge
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim delivers a speech on July 29 at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta.
Academia

Principled diplomacy: Anwar engages Trump at ASEAN Summit
A general view shows diplomats attending the 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) during the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Malaysia, on July 11, 2025.
Academia

Securing the ASEAN economy in an oversecuritized world

Highlight
A man rides his motorcycle past a big screen showing the logo of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in front of Malaysia's Petronas Twin Towers ahead of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 23, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

ASEAN to host Trump at summit as US and China seek to avert trade war escalation
Money wall: President Prabowo Subianto (center) speaks to his cabinet members, including Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin (second right), Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (third left) and Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa (left), at the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) in Jakarta on Monday, October 20, with stacks of rupiah banknotes worth US$825 million as a backdrop. The pile of cash was shown to journalists during the handover of assets recovered from a corruption case involving the provision of crude palm oil export facilities.
Editorial

Show me the money, wisely
President Prabowo Subianto (left) shakes hands with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during the bilateral meeting between both countries' delegation at the Planalto Presidential Palace in Brasilia, Brazil on July 9, 2025. Among members of the Indonesian delegation are (from left to right) Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya, Coordinating Food Minister Zulkifli Hasan and Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia.
Regulations

RI to learn from Brazil’s ethanol fuel success, says Bahlil

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Xi to visit South Korea for APEC summit
Asia & Pacific

Trump heads to Asia and high-stakes meeting with Xi
Asia & Pacific

ASEAN to host Trump at summit as US and China seek to avert trade war escalation
Americas

Trump completes demolition of White House East Wing
Regulations

RI to learn from Brazil’s ethanol fuel success, says Bahlil
Economy

Nestlé Indonesia and BPJPH collaborate to increase halal certification
Economy

Hong Kong gears up to host annual National Games
Asia & Pacific

Timor Leste's ASEAN membership a win for Asia's youngest nation
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Securing the ASEAN economy in an oversecuritized world

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.