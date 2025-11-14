TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
Third-quarter tin exports jump 25.8 percent on stronger output, higher prices
Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws
False national heroes
Ford eyes local factory in Indonesia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
Third-quarter tin exports jump 25.8 percent on stronger output, higher prices
Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws
False national heroes
Ford eyes local factory in Indonesia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Building a climate-resilient, high-growth Indonesia

Achieving both goals requires a balanced development strategy that prioritizes sustainable development, equitable economic transformation, innovation and environmental sustainability.

Rokhmin Dahuri (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, November 14, 2025 Published on Nov. 13, 2025 Published on 2025-11-13T12:02:12+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A fisherman parks his fishing boat on Nov. 11, in Kupal village, on Bacan Island, at coastal area in South Halmahera regency, North Maluku. A fisherman parks his fishing boat on Nov. 11, in Kupal village, on Bacan Island, at coastal area in South Halmahera regency, North Maluku. (Antara/Andri Saputra)

A

ll Indonesian people have been yearning for Indonesia to be a developed, prosperous and sovereign country. In an era of disruption and climate change, to realize such goal, the government under President Prabowo’s leadership has set an ambitious dual objective: to become one of the world’s leading and prosperous economies by 2045 with an economic growth rate of 8 percent starting in 2029, while simultaneously fulfilling its climate commitments, including the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the 2015 Paris Agreement. 

Achieving both goals requires a balanced development strategy that prioritizes sustainable development, equitable economic transformation, innovation and environmental sustainability.

Indonesia’s economic development strategy is increasingly tied to its environmental and climate agenda. In its first NDC announced in 2016, the government aimed to reduce green house gas (GHG) emissions by 31.89 percent with its own resources and up to 43.20 percent with international support by 2030. This transition is embedded in national planning documents such as the National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN) and the Long-Term Strategy for Low Carbon and Climate Resilience (LTS-LCCR). 

Indonesia submitted its Second Nationally Determined Contribution (SNDC) on Oct. 27. The document outlines the government’s commitment to reducing GHG emissions in 2031-2035 and beyond, using the 2019 emissions as baseline and 8 percent of economic growth target by 2029.  Based upon such an emission baseline and growth target, Indonesia is expected to reach its peak GHG emissions level in 2030 at 1.49 giga tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e), before gradually declining and reaching a negative emissions level of 0.071 gT by 2060.

To sustain economic growth while lowering emissions, Indonesia must be shifting from a resource-driven extractive development model to one driven by value-added processing, innovation and green investment.

In the energy sector which contributes nearly 35 percent of the country’s total greenhouse gas emissions, Indonesia has to implement four key policies: expanding renewable energy capacity and uses through solar, biofuel, geothermal, hydro, wind and ocean energy; phasing down coal by retiring aging power plants and restricting new coal financing; developing the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem, leveraging Indonesia’s large nickel reserves to become a battery and EV production hub and improving energy efficiency across industries, transport, and buildings. 

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), backed by international partners, plays a critical role by providing access to US$ 20 billion in climate financing and technology transfer.

Popular

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
Third-quarter tin exports jump 25.8 percent on stronger output, higher prices

Third-quarter tin exports jump 25.8 percent on stronger output, higher prices
Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws

Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws

Related Articles

Australia, Indonesia agree to sign new security treaty

Mediating in a broken world: How Indonesia can make a difference

Long nights in the Jakarta streets

Pawnshop industry: Paving the way to an inclusive economy

Rethinking ocean finance

Related Article

Australia, Indonesia agree to sign new security treaty

Mediating in a broken world: How Indonesia can make a difference

Long nights in the Jakarta streets

Pawnshop industry: Paving the way to an inclusive economy

Rethinking ocean finance

Popular

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
Third-quarter tin exports jump 25.8 percent on stronger output, higher prices

Third-quarter tin exports jump 25.8 percent on stronger output, higher prices
Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws

Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws

More in Opinion

 View more
United States President Donald Trump ('left') looks at Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ('right') with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in between them when posing for a leader's photo at the ASEAN Summit on Oct. 26, 2025, in Kuala Lumpur.
Academia

ASEAN will struggle to escape US-China squeeze
President Prabowo Subianto ('left') rides a commuter train from Manggarai Station on Nov. 4, 2025, on the way to inaugurate the newly built Tanah Abang Baru Station in Central Jakarta, a Rp 309 billion (US$18.47 million) project.
Academia

Indonesia’s economy is failing to engage with the world
A fisherman parks his fishing boat on Nov. 11, in Kupal village, on Bacan Island, at coastal area in South Halmahera regency, North Maluku.
Academia

Building a climate-resilient, high-growth Indonesia

Highlight
Arif Satria (left) and Amarulla Octavian (right) gestures to journalists ahead of their inauguration as the head and deputy head of the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), respectively, at the State Palace in Jakarta on Nov. 10, 2025. Arif, former rector of IPB University, is appointed to lead the country's “research superbody“ succeeding its previous head Laksana Tri Handoko.
Politics

Indonesia’s research sector in disarray as new chief takes over
For lasting peace: Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (left) and Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet (center) shake hands next to United States President Donald Trump, on Sunday, October 26, the day of the signing of a ceasefire deal between Cambodia and Thailand, on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur.
Editorial

ASEAN border challenges
Shoes for export are seen at a shoe factory in Hanoi on Dec. 29, 2020.
Economy

Footwear latest radiation scare in export products

The Latest

 View more
Europe

Hitler likely had genetic condition limiting sexual development: research
Economy

Indonesia emerging as key gold market, WGC says
Archipelago

Five Chinese tourists killed in minibus accident in Bali
Asia & Pacific

Japan trying to revive wartime militarism with Taiwan comments, China state media says
Americas

US announces new military operation in Latin America
Market Pulse

Uniquely yours: Jakarta weddings are getting smaller and more personal
Asia & Pacific

Taiwan tensions rise amid Japan-China dispute, US arms deal
Companies

Garuda Indonesia projected to return to profitability in 2026
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Building a climate-resilient, high-growth Indonesia

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.