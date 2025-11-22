TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Regulation on carbon value: Another season of red tape?
Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway
Govt to impose export tax on gold to pursue revenue, industry growth
RI looks to partner with Malaysia, Singapore for cross-border data center
House of hypocrisy

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Regulation on carbon value: Another season of red tape?
Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway
Govt to impose export tax on gold to pursue revenue, industry growth
RI looks to partner with Malaysia, Singapore for cross-border data center
House of hypocrisy

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Indonesia–Jordan ties: Strategic partners for peace, stability and resilient Indo-Pacific

Indonesia and Jordan strengthen relationships as they bid to maintain regional stability amid intensifying major-power competition, safeguard sovereignty and promote peace and justice.

Wibawanto Nugroho Widodo and Saad Alsaydeh (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, November 22, 2025 Published on Nov. 19, 2025 Published on 2025-11-19T14:48:26+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Old friends: President Prabowo Subianto (center) and Jordan’s King Abdullah II inspect an honor guard on Nov. 14, 2025 at the presidential palace in Jakarta. Old friends: President Prabowo Subianto (center) and Jordan’s King Abdullah II inspect an honor guard on Nov. 14, 2025 at the presidential palace in Jakarta. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

T

he state visit of His Majesty King Abdullah II to Jakarta earlier this month, at President Prabowo Subianto's invitation, arrives at a pivotal moment. The world is entering an era of heightened turbulence, defined by great-power rivalry, irregular competition, technological disruption and the resurgence of conflict in key geostrategic regions.

Although geographically distant, Indonesia and Jordan navigate remarkably similar pressures and opportunities. Each seeks to maintain regional stability amid intensifying major-power competition, safeguard sovereignty, promote peace and justice, especially in Palestine, strengthen resilience against irregular threats and modernize defense capabilities for 21st century challenges.

The global strategic landscape is defined by irregular competition, a form of rivalry operating below the threshold of open conflict, where major powers deploy economic pressure, cyber operations, digital influence and strategic narratives to shape regional outcomes. This is most visible in the Indo-Pacific and the Middle East, where geopolitical tensions are determined by the actions of the United States, China, Russia and regional actors.

Indonesia and Jordan hold similar strategic perspectives in addressing these pressures.

Indonesia adheres to its long-standing bebas dan aktif (free and active) doctrine, while Jordan maintains a balanced diplomatic approach to preserve regional stability and avoid great-power entanglement. This shared belief in independent foreign policy makes middle-power cooperation critical.

Indonesia champions Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) centrality as the cornerstone of Indo-Pacific stability; Jordan remains a stabilizing pillar in the Arab world and is the custodian of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem. Both believe durable peace must derive from regional mechanisms, not external imposition.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Both nations share a deeply rooted commitment to Palestinian independence, a constitutional mandate for Indonesia and inseparable from Jordan's own security and humanitarian responsibilities. This convergence creates a strong foundation for a deeper strategic bilateral partnership.

Popular

Regulation on carbon value: Another season of red tape?

Regulation on carbon value: Another season of red tape?
Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway
Govt to impose export tax on gold to pursue revenue, industry growth

Govt to impose export tax on gold to pursue revenue, industry growth

Related Articles

Panggung Maestro spotlights West Sumatra’s ancestral arts

Analysis: Prabowo's plan, tackling Whoosh debt and corruption simultaneously

US, several Arab states urge 'swift adoption' of UN Gaza resolution

Prabowo urges unity as APEC faces uncertain outlook 

Rethinking Indonesia-Australia economic diplomacy

Related Article

Panggung Maestro spotlights West Sumatra’s ancestral arts

Analysis: Prabowo's plan, tackling Whoosh debt and corruption simultaneously

US, several Arab states urge 'swift adoption' of UN Gaza resolution

Prabowo urges unity as APEC faces uncertain outlook 

Rethinking Indonesia-Australia economic diplomacy

Popular

Regulation on carbon value: Another season of red tape?

Regulation on carbon value: Another season of red tape?
Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway
Govt to impose export tax on gold to pursue revenue, industry growth

Govt to impose export tax on gold to pursue revenue, industry growth

More in Opinion

 View more
Brides and grooms take part in a mass officiating event on Aug. 27, 2025 organized by the Surabaya city administration for dozens of couples who previously wedded under local traditions, which are not legally recognized.
Academia

Sakinah Clap and internalized submission in marriage
Old friends: President Prabowo Subianto (center) and Jordan’s King Abdullah II inspect an honor guard on Nov. 14, 2025 at the presidential palace in Jakarta.
Academia

Indonesia–Jordan ties: Strategic partners for peace, stability and resilient Indo-Pacific
Indonesian rupiah bills are pictured on Oct. 11, 2025, in Jakarta.
Opinion

Analysis: Indonesia moves toward rupiah redenomination during stable period

Highlight
Protesters stage demonstration in front of the Riau High Prosectuor's Office in Pekanbaru, Riau on Nov. 20, 2025, rejecting the relocation of local communities residing within the Tesso Nilo National Park in the province to other areas as well as urging the government to allow the co-management of cultivation land within the national park between local communities and state-owned firm PT Agrinas Palma Nusantara.
Society

Govt faces backlash over Riau land seizures
Activists stage a solidarity rally for Tempo magazine on Nov. 3 in front of the South Jakarta District Court where a lawsuit filed by the Agriculture Ministry against Tempo is entering its 10th session.
Editorial

Justice for ‘Tempo’, a victory for the press
High-rise buildings are seen in the Sudirman Central Business District in South Jakarta on March 14, 2021.
Economy

Foreign investors still weighing Prabowo's state-led approach

The Latest

 View more
Opinion

Analysis: Indonesia moves toward rupiah redenomination during stable period
Asia & Pacific

Legendary Jeju female divers face uncertain future
Society

Govt faces backlash over Riau land seizures
Culture

Saudi opens doors to all Indonesian travelers
Editorial

Justice for ‘Tempo’, a victory for the press
Economy

Foreign investors still weighing Prabowo's state-led approach
Middle East and Africa

Gibran heads to Johannesburg for G20 Summit on Prabowo’s behalf
Politics

AGO slaps travel ban on former tax chief, Djarum CEO amid graft probe
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Indonesia–Jordan ties: Strategic partners for peace, stability and resilient Indo-Pacific

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.