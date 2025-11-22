Indonesia–Jordan ties: Strategic partners for peace, stability and resilient Indo-Pacific

Old friends: President Prabowo Subianto (center) and Jordan’s King Abdullah II inspect an honor guard on Nov. 14, 2025 at the presidential palace in Jakarta. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

Indonesia and Jordan strengthen relationships as they bid to maintain regional stability amid intensifying major-power competition, safeguard sovereignty and promote peace and justice.

T he state visit of His Majesty King Abdullah II to Jakarta earlier this month, at President Prabowo Subianto's invitation, arrives at a pivotal moment. The world is entering an era of heightened turbulence, defined by great-power rivalry, irregular competition, technological disruption and the resurgence of conflict in key geostrategic regions.

Although geographically distant, Indonesia and Jordan navigate remarkably similar pressures and opportunities. Each seeks to maintain regional stability amid intensifying major-power competition, safeguard sovereignty, promote peace and justice, especially in Palestine, strengthen resilience against irregular threats and modernize defense capabilities for 21st century challenges.

The global strategic landscape is defined by irregular competition, a form of rivalry operating below the threshold of open conflict, where major powers deploy economic pressure, cyber operations, digital influence and strategic narratives to shape regional outcomes. This is most visible in the Indo-Pacific and the Middle East, where geopolitical tensions are determined by the actions of the United States, China, Russia and regional actors.

Indonesia and Jordan hold similar strategic perspectives in addressing these pressures.

Indonesia adheres to its long-standing bebas dan aktif (free and active) doctrine, while Jordan maintains a balanced diplomatic approach to preserve regional stability and avoid great-power entanglement. This shared belief in independent foreign policy makes middle-power cooperation critical.

Indonesia champions Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) centrality as the cornerstone of Indo-Pacific stability; Jordan remains a stabilizing pillar in the Arab world and is the custodian of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem. Both believe durable peace must derive from regional mechanisms, not external imposition.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Both nations share a deeply rooted commitment to Palestinian independence, a constitutional mandate for Indonesia and inseparable from Jordan's own security and humanitarian responsibilities. This convergence creates a strong foundation for a deeper strategic bilateral partnership.