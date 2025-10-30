TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation
Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants
Rethinking ‘One Nation': Why Indonesia should allow dual citizenship
Trump, Xi will meet Thursday in South Korea

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation
Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants
Rethinking ‘One Nation': Why Indonesia should allow dual citizenship
Trump, Xi will meet Thursday in South Korea

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Untangling the killing of Brig. Gen. Mallaby in revolutionary Surabaya

In Surabaya, an unknown assassin shot Brig. Gen. Aubertin Mallaby through the open window of his car and for 80 years the mystery has remained: who killed Mallaby? 

Greg Poulgrain (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Brisbane, Australia
Thu, October 30, 2025 Published on Oct. 29, 2025 Published on 2025-10-29T11:34:25+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Graves are seen after the commemoration ceremony of the cessation of World War II in Asia at the Menteng Pulo Dutch war cemetery in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2024. Graves are seen after the commemoration ceremony of the cessation of World War II in Asia at the Menteng Pulo Dutch war cemetery in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2024. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

“British General Murdered in Java,” blazoned London’s Sunday Times headline on Oct. 30, 1945. In Surabaya, an unknown assassin had shot Brig. Gen. Aubertin Mallaby through the open window of his car, and for 80 years the mystery has remained: Who killed Mallaby? 

The journalist-on-site who broke the news (later famous for his James Bond novels) was Ian Fleming, a wartime assistant to the director of British Naval Intelligence. Fleming went to the then-Netherlands East Indies after it was handed to the United Kingdom by the United States.  

Lord Louis Mountbatten was tasked with evacuating European internees, repatriating the remnant Japanese army and restoring law and order before returning the Indies to the Dutch. “The Dutch are fully conscious that the old days cannot be restored,” commented the Americans, fully aware the Dutch intended to recolonize. Mountbatten realized he had been handed a revolution, only after the death of Mallaby.

When Japanese naval intelligence experts Nishijima and Yoshizumi (under Adm. Maeda) helped Sukarno proclaim independence, they narrowly averted an attempt by the pemuda (revolutionary youth) to exclude Japanese participation. From my interview with Nishijima in Tokyo in 1983, he told me that he and Maeda surrendered to the incoming British but Yoshizumi joined the war of independence, starting a “special forces training group”. He was in Surabaya when Mallaby was killed. Nishijima just went silent when I asked if Yoshizumi was involved in Mallaby’s killing. More evidence has since emerged. 

In Semarang, before Surabaya, there was a six-day conflict with a death toll of 2,000 pemuda and 500 Japanese. The pemuda had sought reprisal by stopping a Jakarta-bound train at Cikampek and torturing to death 86 Japanese who were Maeda’s own navy personnel. He reportedly felt like committing suicide upon hearing the news. No doubt the effect on Yoshizumi (in Surabaya) was similarly wrenching when he heard how, and by whom, his compatriots were killed. 

Yoshizumi’s pre-war “intelligence forays” to India probably provided an early awareness of Mallaby but he certainly knew of him from the retreat in Burma in 1942, when the Japanese were advancing against Maj. Gen. Mallaby. In 1945, the latter accepted a lower rank of brigadier general to take operational command in Surabaya, his first since Burma. Unfortunately for him, the temporary role taken before his expected return to England led to a more permanent position in Jakarta’s Menteng Pulo war cemetery. 

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The first Allied presence in Surabaya was not British but Dutch, a month before Mallaby. Capt. Huijer and a handful of Dutch troops representing the Netherlands Indies Colonial Administration were hoping to secure the excellent harbor facilities. When Japanese commander Vice Adm. Yaichiro Shibata surrendered to Huijer at Surabaya, many weapons ended up in the hands of the pemuda. All had a written receipt. In the opinion of Ben Anderson (Java in a Time of Revolution), Huijer’s intervention “precipitated the Surabaya crisis”. 

Popular

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation
Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants

How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants

Related Articles

Is Papua New Guinea part of Southeast Asia?

BYD's mini-car ambitions may be a wake-up call for Japan

Whoosh, you are trapped

Calls grow for probe into deadly Sidoarjo school collapse

Sidoarjo school collapse toll hits 67 as search ends

Related Article

Is Papua New Guinea part of Southeast Asia?

BYD's mini-car ambitions may be a wake-up call for Japan

Whoosh, you are trapped

Calls grow for probe into deadly Sidoarjo school collapse

Sidoarjo school collapse toll hits 67 as search ends

Popular

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation
Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants

How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants

More in Opinion

 View more
A worker sorts copper production at El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine in Machali, near Rancagua, Chile, on April 2, 2025.
Academia

Copper Study Group highlights impact of mine supply hits
Graves are seen after the commemoration ceremony of the cessation of World War II in Asia at the Menteng Pulo Dutch war cemetery in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2024.
Academia

Untangling the killing of Brig. Gen. Mallaby in revolutionary Surabaya
Excavators transfer soil to transport trucks on July 28, 2023, at a nickel mine operated by nickel mining company Vale Indonesia in Sorowako, South Sulawesi.
Academia

Turning resource wealth into rules-based prosperity

Highlight
An Indonesian Military (TNI) trooper clean the tires of an Anoa 2 armored personnel transport vehicle, produced by state owned arms manufacturer PT Pindad, used for peacekeeping forces under the United Nations during a rehearsal for the 78th Indonesian Military (TNI) anniversary in Jakarta on Oct. 3, 2023.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia awaits UN mandate for Gaza peace mission
A motorcycle rider braves the rain in the Senopati area, South Jakarta on March 14, 2025.
Editorial

Beware of microplastics in rain
A man does the warping process and arranges the yarn according to its colors to weave them into lurik motifs. JP/Aditya Sagita
Regulations

Yarn import duties may backfire on garment producers

The Latest

 View more
Economy

IDX cuts IPO target to 45 newly listed companies this year
Markets

US demanding RI spices despite contamination concerns, govt says
Economy

RI, US to resume tariff talks in November
Market Pulse

Fantasy in the flesh: Inside Indonesia’s booming costume economy
Archipelago

More than 1,000 N. Sumatra provincial employees involved in online gambling
Academia

Copper Study Group highlights impact of mine supply hits
Academia

Untangling the killing of Brig. Gen. Mallaby in revolutionary Surabaya
Asia & Pacific

Trump meets 'tough negotiator' Xi
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Untangling the killing of Brig. Gen. Mallaby in revolutionary Surabaya

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.