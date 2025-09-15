Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line

Riding the surge: Passengers wait for the arrival of a mass rapid transit (MRT) train on Sept. 4 at Blok M Station, South Jakarta. (Antara/Muhammad Rizky Febriansyah)

There will be 11 stations in the Greater Tangerang region of Tangerang city and Tangerang regency in the East-West line, while the North-South line will be extended to South Tangerang city.

T he Tangerang regency administration will build six mass rapid transit (MRT) stations to support the East-West line between Cikarang, Bekasi regency, West Java, and Balaraja, Tangerang regency, Banten, as a part of a national strategic project (PSN).

“The six stations [are located] from Bitung, Curug, Cikupa to Balaraja districts,” Tangerang Regency Secretary Soma Atmaja said in Tangerang, Banten, on Wednesday, as quoted by Antara news agency.

“Maybe there will be three districts with [MRT] stations, that is the plan.”

He said the distance of the six MRT stations in Tangerang regency is expected to be between 12 kilometers to 20 km.

In total, there will be 11 stations in Greater Tangerang area in the planned Cikarang-Balaraja MRT line, with the remaining five stations in Tangerang city.

Greater Tangerang consists of the cities of Tangerang and South Tangerang and Tangerang regency.

The stations will be built by the regional administrations and MRT operator PT MRT Jakarta, a Jakarta city-owned enterprise.