TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Can Europe and China forge a climate connection?
Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents
The end of Indonesian politics as we know it

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Can Europe and China forge a climate connection?
Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents
The end of Indonesian politics as we know it

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

More ambition needed: Road to a global plastic treaty

States should complement production limitations with investment for research and development of plastic alternatives, which may create new jobs for those impacted by the limitation policy.

Laura A. Nindya J. and Andreas Aditya Salim (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, August 5, 2025 Published on Aug. 3, 2025 Published on 2025-08-03T23:16:03+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A fisherman returns to shore on May 13, 2024, through a mass of trash on the beach in Bangkalan, Madura Island, East Java. Indonesia is the second-largest producer of plastic waste after China, according to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP). A fisherman returns to shore on May 13, 2024, through a mass of trash on the beach in Bangkalan, Madura Island, East Java. Indonesia is the second-largest producer of plastic waste after China, according to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP). (AFP/Juni Kriswanto)

F

rom Aug. 5 to 14, member states of the United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP) will continue the development of an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution. There are high expectations that this session will be the last before the global plastic treaty is approved. 

The magnitude of plastic pollution has been frequently discussed. Over 460 million tonnes of plastic are produced every year and approximately 20 million tonnes of plastic litter end up in the environment every year. An estimated 11 million tonnes of plastic are sitting on the ocean floor, some accumulating in the five major ocean garbage patches, such as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch and the North Pacific Garbage Patch.

According to J.J. Meijer, Indonesia ranks fifth among the world’s 20 biggest plastic polluters, producing 7.8 million tonnes of plastic annually. Indonesia also tops the global per capita microplastic dietary intake at 15 grams per month.

The latest draft of the plastic treaty, issued on Dec. 1, 2024, has been criticized for its weak, yet complicated language and insufficient ambition. 

The draft, unveiled right after the 3rd Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-3), especially on single use plastic, contained strong options, one of which is “each party shall not allow the production, sale, distribution, import or export of plastic products, including short-lived and single-use plastic products […] after the dates specified for those products, and identified based on criteria […]”

In contrast, in the 2024 draft, the same issue is instead regulated as follows: “Each party shall, [in accordance with its national circumstances, capacities, [capabilities] and socio-economic considerations,] take [appropriate [technical,] legislative, administrative [or] [market-driven] [or other]] measures [in a non-discriminatory manner] to [prohibit [or reduce] the manufacture, export or import] and to [address], manage, [reduce, [or prohibit]]] as appropriate [with the view to maintain sustainable production], of [single use or short-lived] plastic products [that] [are proven by scientific evidence to] [meet] [any] [all] [one or more] [based on the criteria developed by the Review Committee] of the following criteria […]”, which is then followed by five criteria. It is frustrating enough to read, let alone to implement.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

What is needed is a full life-cycle approach that addresses upstream-midstream-downstream measures equally. Relying only on one will bring us nowhere. Recycling plastic, for instance, cannot be done with all of its types. Those that can be recycled will eventually reach their limit at the tenth time. Each recycling process reduces the quality of the plastic (downcycle) and eventually it will just be thrown away. Thus, limiting plastic production is crucial.

Popular

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Can Europe and China forge a climate connection?

Can Europe and China forge a climate connection?

Related Articles

China-US talks matter a good deal for ASEAN

RI races to finalize US trade deals before Aug. 7 tariffs take effect

Government questions Trump’s new 15-20 percent ‘world tariff’ plan

Top UN court says treaties compel wealthy nations to curb global warming

COP30 must make good on past climate commitments

Related Article

China-US talks matter a good deal for ASEAN

RI races to finalize US trade deals before Aug. 7 tariffs take effect

Government questions Trump’s new 15-20 percent ‘world tariff’ plan

Top UN court says treaties compel wealthy nations to curb global warming

COP30 must make good on past climate commitments

Popular

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Can Europe and China forge a climate connection?

Can Europe and China forge a climate connection?

More in Opinion

 View more
A scavenger ties up used cardboard boxes he salvaged on Feb. 22, 2022, to sell for recycling in Jakarta.
Editorial

Less poverty but little relief
Increasing tension: A vessel from the Taiwan Coast Guard (front) monitors a China Coast Guard ship on Dec. 12, 2024, while patrolling waters a few nautical miles from Taiwan's northeastern coast.
Academia

Papering over strains, US and allies prep for Taiwan war
A nighttime view of Soi Thaniya in Patpong entertainment district, known locally as Little Tokyo, is seen on Aug 17, 2013, in Bangkok.
Academia

A shift in Japan’s fight against child sex tourism in Asia

Highlight
Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas (center) talks to journalist during a press briefing on the abolition for former trade minister Thomas Lembong and amnesty for Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto at the Law Ministry office in Jakarta on Aug. 1, 2025. Supratman say during the briefing that he has handed over of a copy of the presidential decree on the pardon so their release can be processed.
Politics

Pardons cast doubt over Prabowo’s anticorruption commitment
A prototype of data center project SMX01 from joint venture between Sinar Mas digital infrastructure and services company SM+ and Korea Investment Real Asset Management (KIRA) that is set to be completed in the second half of 2026.
Editorial

Data center meltdown
A rallygoer holds up a poster that reads “Death to the corruptors, let the people judge!“ during the Labor Day rally at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta on May 1, 2025.
Archipelago

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate

The Latest

 View more
Society

Rights group slam govt’s ‘repressive’ approach against anime flag movement
Editorial

Less poverty but little relief
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia readies Gaza rice delivery as Israeli attacks persist
Politics

Ex-minister Thomas Lembong files ethics complaint against judges
Economy

The impact of Trump’s tariffs: Is globalization ending?
Regulations

Govt to issue new rules on music copyright amid legal disputes
Archipelago

Garment factory flooded with Straw Hat Jolly Roger flag orders
Regulations

IKN Authority says main complex to finish by 2028 without moratorium
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

More ambition needed: Road to a global plastic treaty

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.