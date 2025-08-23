TheJakartaPost

Elevating ASEAN’s role in peace and prosperity

The ASEAN secretary-general needs to be vested with the capacity of a chief executive officer, allowing him or her to play a more strategic but tactical role in resolving regional issues. 

William Sabandar (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, August 23, 2025

The flags of ASEAN member states. The flags of ASEAN member states. (Shutterstock.com/Thapakorn Hemgo)

T

he growth of ASEAN in recent years and the increasingly complex geopolitical scene today call for more proactive regional cooperation. New challenges, such as the United States’ withdrawal from many global initiatives, escalating political and economic tensions worldwide, climate issues and disasters, require ASEAN to redefine its approach in order to effectively play its part.

The founding of ASEAN 58 years ago was a political breakthrough by Southeast Asian leaders, which was an innovation intended to present a united and strong region. Over the years, ASEAN has matured and is often referenced as a model of a multilateral organization. Its achievements are attributable to its principles of non-interference, consensus-building and quiet diplomacy, which have traditionally guided its interactions.

However, ASEAN's traditional state-centric model has been hampered by a slow, consensus-based decision-making process. This has often made the organization feel like a "crossroads", where ideas meet but fail to move forward.

Some of the unfinished problems that have plagued the region include the disputes in the South China Sea, where negotiations on a code of conduct have been moving at a snail’s pace, and the protracted crisis in Myanmar, where the military junta has largely ignored the five-point consensus. The Thai-Cambodia conflict further tests the organization's ability to act decisively when member states have differing priorities.

Climate issues and disasters are also a persistent phenomenon, recurring frequently and affecting the region's economic development by destroying infrastructure and disrupting supply chains. A reliance solely on governments is simply inadequate to address these challenges facing Southeast Asia today.

It is time to rethink the role of ASEAN. What is ASEAN's role in delivering peace and prosperity? How can it become an agent for peace and prosperity in the region and, at the same time, emerge as a new multipolar force in the southern hemisphere?

There are several models from ASEAN's past that can serve as a reference to enhance ASEAN’s role. One such model is the ASEAN response to Cyclone Nargis in 2008, which stands as a successful innovation by ASEAN leaders.

The flags of ASEAN member states.
Elevating ASEAN’s role in peace and prosperity
Sense of security: A man looks out from a shop as an armed police officer stands guard following a blast at a district police station, which suspectedly was a suicide bombing, in Bandung, on Dec. 7, 2022.
AI and the evolution of terrorism tactics
Participants of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit pose for a photo on Sept. 16, 2022, before an extended-format meeting of heads of SCO member states in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
Can the SCO reinvigorate multilateral trade amid tariff tensions?

Deputy Manpower Minister and graft suspect Immanuel Ebenezer (second right) greets journalists during a press briefing at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Aug. 22, 2025. The antigraft body name the deputy minister and 10 other people as suspects in an alleged extortion case pertaining to the issuance of the occupational health and safety (K3) certification at the Manpower Ministry.
Deputy minister allegedly forces workers to pay exorbitant fees for licenses
Blowing in the wind: A local resident rides his motorbike past the wind power plant facility in Tolo district, Jeneponto regency, South Sulawesi on March 25, 2022.
Talking clean energy into existence
An employee counts rupiah bills at a money changer in Jakarta on March 14.
Generous housing perks for lawmakers clash with public hardship

