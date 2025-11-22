TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Govt to impose export tax on gold to pursue revenue, industry growth
Regulation on carbon value: Another season of red tape?
Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway
RI looks to partner with Malaysia, Singapore for cross-border data center
House of hypocrisy

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Govt to impose export tax on gold to pursue revenue, industry growth
Regulation on carbon value: Another season of red tape?
Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway
RI looks to partner with Malaysia, Singapore for cross-border data center
House of hypocrisy

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The economics of home: When housing stands on precarious footing

Nearly four in every 10 Indonesian families now live on the edge of housing precarity, revealing a social architecture whose stability is far more fragile than our macroeconomic headlines suggest.

Jefri Andika Pakpahan (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, November 22, 2025 Published on Nov. 21, 2025 Published on 2025-11-21T12:18:23+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A woman and her child walk past subsidized housing for media industry workers on June 5, 2025 at Gran Harmoni Cibitung residential complex, Bekasi regency, West Java. The government has prepared 1,000 subsidized homes in the first phase for media industry workers across Indonesia under the Mortgage Financing Liquidity Facility (FLPP) scheme. A woman and her child walk past subsidized housing for media industry workers on June 5, 2025 at Gran Harmoni Cibitung residential complex, Bekasi regency, West Java. The government has prepared 1,000 subsidized homes in the first phase for media industry workers across Indonesia under the Mortgage Financing Liquidity Facility (FLPP) scheme. (Antara/ Fakhri Hermansyah)

I

ndonesia stands at a paradoxical crossroads. On one hand, the nation points to steady macroeconomic resilience, on the other, millions of families live in the shadow of a silent crisis that threatens the very foundation of our development narrative.

The contrast is stark: a country praised for its stability is still grappling with a level of housing vulnerability that undermines the confidence those economic indicators are meant to project.

Economic narratives often underscore stable growth, controlled inflation and steady investment flows. Yet, beneath these aggregated achievements lies a domestic reality where a significant share of families lacks the most basic anchor of security: a dignified, permanent home fit to sustain daily life.

According to Housing and Settlements ministry data as of October 2025, 12.57 million families still do not own a home, and another 16.59 million live in houses unfit for human habitation. Based on the 75.65 million total families recorded by the National Population and Family Planning Board (BKKBN), this means 16.6 percent have no home and 21.9 percent live in substandard housing. In other words, nearly four in every 10 Indonesian families now live on the edge of housing precarity.

Placed against the backdrop of Indonesia’s demographic scale, these proportions reveal a social architecture whose stability is far more fragile than our macroeconomic headlines suggest. While the economy expands, the foundations meant to support its people remain uneven, exposing a disconnect that cannot be bridged through growth statistics alone.

This reflects a structural fault line. Housing conditions determine far more than shelter; they shape mobility, well-being, workforce participation and intergenerational opportunity. When a substantial portion of families struggle to secure a safe and adequate home, the nation carries a hidden burden that eventually manifests in productivity constraints and a fraying sense of inclusion.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The government’s Housing Finance Liquidity Facility (FLPP) program deserves recognition. Over six years, over 1.05 million families have secured a decent home, a measurable commitment to expanding access. Yet, the scale of the challenge eclipses this achievement. The FLPP currently addresses only 8.37 percent of the homeownership backlog and just 6.34 percent of the uninhabitable housing backlog.

Popular

Govt to impose export tax on gold to pursue revenue, industry growth

Govt to impose export tax on gold to pursue revenue, industry growth
Regulation on carbon value: Another season of red tape?

Regulation on carbon value: Another season of red tape?
Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway

Related Articles

US is the biggest recipient of Chinese loans, study shows

Building a climate-resilient, high-growth Indonesia

Time to move from vision to mission

Stop funding disasters, start financing resilience

Indonesia aims for bolder non-alignment policy

Related Article

US is the biggest recipient of Chinese loans, study shows

Building a climate-resilient, high-growth Indonesia

Time to move from vision to mission

Stop funding disasters, start financing resilience

Indonesia aims for bolder non-alignment policy

Popular

Govt to impose export tax on gold to pursue revenue, industry growth

Govt to impose export tax on gold to pursue revenue, industry growth
Regulation on carbon value: Another season of red tape?

Regulation on carbon value: Another season of red tape?
Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway

More in Opinion

 View more
A woman and her child walk past subsidized housing for media industry workers on June 5, 2025 at Gran Harmoni Cibitung residential complex, Bekasi regency, West Java. The government has prepared 1,000 subsidized homes in the first phase for media industry workers across Indonesia under the Mortgage Financing Liquidity Facility (FLPP) scheme.
Academia

The economics of home: When housing stands on precarious footing
Daylight express: A Whoosh high-speed train passes through the Ngamprah tunnel in West Bandung regency, West Java, on July 31, 2025.
Academia

Whoosh and the missing ingredients of development-led infrastructure

Brides and grooms take part in a mass officiating event on Aug. 27, 2025 organized by the Surabaya city administration for dozens of couples who previously wedded under local traditions, which are not legally recognized.
Academia

Sakinah Clap and internalized submission in marriage

Highlight
Protesters stage demonstration in front of the Riau High Prosectuor's Office in Pekanbaru, Riau on Nov. 20, 2025, rejecting the relocation of local communities residing within the Tesso Nilo National Park in the province to other areas as well as urging the government to allow the co-management of cultivation land within the national park between local communities and state-owned firm PT Agrinas Palma Nusantara.
Society

Govt faces backlash over Riau land seizures
Activists stage a solidarity rally for Tempo magazine on Nov. 3 in front of the South Jakarta District Court where a lawsuit filed by the Agriculture Ministry against Tempo is entering its 10th session.
Editorial

Justice for ‘Tempo’, a victory for the press
High-rise buildings are seen in the Sudirman Central Business District in South Jakarta on March 14, 2021.
Economy

Foreign investors still weighing Prabowo's state-led approach

The Latest

 View more
Americas

Major MAGA figure Greene resigns from US Congress
Society

Skepticism persists as Indonesia joins global deal on indigenous land
Europe

Ukraine scrambles to respond to US plan to end war
Americas

Trump lavishes praise on New York's mayor-elect Mamdani at warm White House meeting
Conversation

Exploring stories and their reasons with Xu Xi
Archipelago

Pregnant woman, unborn baby die after Papua hospitals refuse treatment
Sports

'FIFA Series' for smaller nations to expand in 2026, add women's edition
Companies

Vietnam EV maker VinFast reports $900 million quarterly loss
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The economics of home: When housing stands on precarious footing

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.