TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?
ADB approves $470m loan to accelerate RI’s clean energy shift
Respiratory illness outbreak in Talang Mamak indigenous tribe begins to ease
Bali plans to ban private beaches as locals struggle to access shorelines

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?
ADB approves $470m loan to accelerate RI’s clean energy shift
Respiratory illness outbreak in Talang Mamak indigenous tribe begins to ease
Bali plans to ban private beaches as locals struggle to access shorelines

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Sukarno, Soeharto and authoritarian failures in Indonesia

Centralization, which is prone to authoritarianism, may serve as an emergency structure in moments of collapse, but it cannot drive innovation, productivity or global competitiveness. 

Adisti Sukma Sawitri (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, November 20, 2025 Published on Nov. 19, 2025 Published on 2025-11-19T09:36:19+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Soeharto announces his resignation as president of Indonesia at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on May 21, 1998. Soeharto announces his resignation as president of Indonesia at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on May 21, 1998. (Vice-Presidential Office/-)

A

s a geographically fragmented nation with diverse lived experiences, Indonesia seems destined to grapple with recurring cycles of strongman rule. 

Centralization, with the military as its enforcer, has long been seen as an expedient fix for elite political dysfunction and regional dissent. President Prabowo Subianto’s early embrace of centralization and military influence suggests a risk of repeating that cycle. 

His direction echoes the patterns of Sukarno and Soeharto, both of whom turned to centralization in their pursuit of national unity, only to become authoritarian in the process. 

When Sukarno proclaimed independence in 1945 and became Indonesia’s first president, he steered not a unified nation, but a patchwork of Dutch colonial outposts with uneven infrastructure and competing loyalties. His task was monumental: to build a functioning national government and economy that could bind these disparate regions together.  

As a charismatic leader steeped in anti-colonial ideals, Sukarno did not initially envision a highly centralized state.  With his socialist worldview, he adopted liberal democracy and sought to develop local administrations and councils in Java and other islands. 

But the challenges overwhelmed the young republic. Weak domestic capital, limited governance capacity, and a lack of information about islands beyond Java fueled disputes over resource distribution and revenue control between Jakarta and the regions. 

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Without a capable central government, islands such as Sumatra and Sulawesi grew increasingly dissatisfied with Jakarta, paving the way for rebellions and separatist movements. Darul Islam uprisings in Aceh, Java, South Kalimantan and South Sulawesi and the PRRI/Permesta revolts in Sumatra and Sulawesi became defining symbols of distrust and vulnerability of the country in its early years.  

Popular

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?

Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?
ADB approves $470m loan to accelerate RI’s clean energy shift

ADB approves $470m loan to accelerate RI’s clean energy shift

Related Articles

Sukarno, Soeharto and authoritarian failures in Indonesia

School collapses raise concerns over misplaced priorities in education budget

Beyond the builder: Soeharto, impunity and the global standard of heroism

A call for a phased approach to fiscal decentralization

Don’t neglect our pilgrims

Related Article

Sukarno, Soeharto and authoritarian failures in Indonesia

School collapses raise concerns over misplaced priorities in education budget

Beyond the builder: Soeharto, impunity and the global standard of heroism

A call for a phased approach to fiscal decentralization

Don’t neglect our pilgrims

Popular

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?

Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?
ADB approves $470m loan to accelerate RI’s clean energy shift

ADB approves $470m loan to accelerate RI’s clean energy shift

More in Opinion

 View more
Members of the Jakarta Police Mobile Brigade’s bomb squad prepare on Oct. 7, 2025, to sweep for explosive materials at Mentari Intercultural School in South Tangerang, Banten. The bomb threat the school received earlier that day was determined to be a hoax after a three-hour inspection that yielded no explosives. 
Academia

Child bomb maker: A wake-up call for protection, not punishment
Soeharto announces his resignation as president of Indonesia at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on May 21, 1998.
Academia

Sukarno, Soeharto and authoritarian failures in Indonesia
Jobseekers register themselves at a job fair on May 22, 2025, attended by over a hundred recruiting companies and thousands of jobseekers in Jakarta.
Opinion

Analysis: Jobless in a growing economy

Highlight
Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas (center), who sits between Deputy State Secretary Bambang Eko Suhariyanto (left) and Deputy Law Minister Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej (right), gives a salute ahead of the House of Representatives plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Nov. 18, 2025. During the session, the House passes a revision of the Criminal Law Procedures Code (KUHAP).
Politics

Minister’s remarks on police double jobs ruling draws scrutiny
Indonesian Navy chief of staff Adm. Muhammad Ali (right) leads other officers in saluting KRI Sultan Iskandar Muda which is leaving for Lebanon at the Military Sealift Command in North Jakarta on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. The warship and its crew will serve under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Maritime Task Force (MTF) for one year as the Garuda Contingent XXVIII-P.
Editorial

A dangerous peace mission
Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo arrives at a media briefing on Jan. 19, 2023, at the central bank’s headquarters in downtown Jakarta.
Regulations

BI holds rate steady, projects higher GDP growth

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Child bomb maker: A wake-up call for protection, not punishment
Politics

KPK to hand over Google Cloud graft case to AGO
Academia

Sukarno, Soeharto and authoritarian failures in Indonesia
Opinion

Analysis: Jobless in a growing economy
Society

Parents push for decisive action as bullying toll rises
Regulations

Financial strain in coal sector threatens methane reduction goal
Archipelago

Deaths of two Sumatran elephants affect conservation efforts
Politics

Minister’s remarks on police double jobs ruling draws scrutiny
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Sukarno, Soeharto and authoritarian failures in Indonesia

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.