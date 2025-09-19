TheJakartaPost

House's Legislation Body pushes to deliberate asset forfeiture bill

In a sudden flurry of activity, Baleg has endorsed the revised 2025 Prolegnas to push House lawmakers to begin deliberating the long-awaited asset forfeiture bill before the year-end, as well as next year's priority list that includes legislation for on-demand transportation services and gig worker protection.

Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, September 19, 2025

House of Representatives Legislation Body (Baleg) chairman Bob Hasan (front left) poses with Baleg deputy chairman Martin Manurung (center) and Deputy Law Minister Edward "Eddy" O.S. Hiariej on Sept. 18, 2025, as they sign the 2025 and 2026 National Legislation Program (Prolegnas) at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta.

he House of Representatives Legislation Body (Baleg) is pushing to commence deliberation on the much-awaited asset forfeiture bill this year, with lawmakers promising to involve the public in the process.

On Thursday, Baleg added the bill to the revised 2025 National Legislation Program (Prolegnas), a list of priority legislation, in a bid to start the process during the remaining House sessions for this year.

The move was made in response to widespread protests from August to September over rampant corruption, deepening economic inequality and police brutality, and followed a rapid series of back-to-back meetings with the government from last week.

The asset forfeiture bill, which will allow the state to confiscate ill-gotten assets, has been on and off the Prolegnas since it was first proposed in 2008, largely due to resistance from political parties in the legislature.

“Responding to the public’s growing demands for better governance, the Gerindra Party supports the inclusion of the asset forfeiture bill in the revised Prolegnas for this year, so deliberation of the bill can start soon,” said the party’s lawmaker Melati.

Read also: Calls for open, transparent process on asset bill

I Nyoman Parta, a lawmaker from the de facto opposition Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), said the asset forfeiture bill “is necessary to respond to the people’s anxieties, their anger toward corruption and the need to recover state assets optimally”.

