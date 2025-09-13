Calls for open, transparent process on asset bill

A protester holds a poster that reads “Pass the asset forfeiture bill. Return people's lands taken by the state and corporations“ during a demonstration organized by the labor unions with the People's Movement (Gebrak) in Jakarta on Sept. 4, 2025. (Antara/Muhammad Adimaja)

Following a string of violent protests across the country, the House of Representatives included the asset forfeiture bill in its 2025 National Legislation Program (Prolegnas) priority bill, aiming to pass the long-awaited draft law by the end of the year.

A s the House of Representatives inches closer to deliberate the much-awaited asset forfeiture bill, antigraft observers have stressed the need for public participation and transparency for its deliberations to prevent any loopholes in the legislation that could allow corruption convicts to hold on to the results of their malfeasance.

Calls from the public for the passage of the bill have risen since late August, when students, workers and other civic groups took to the streets in Jakarta and other cities urging lawmakers work on the legislation. The bill was seen as a weapon in the arsenal that could strengthen graft busters’ efforts to combat rampant corruption in the country.

First proposed in 2008, the draft law will become a legal basis for the confiscation of ill-gotten assets from state officials convicted of graft.

It was included in the 2023 National Legislation Program (Prolegnas) priority bills, but did not progress further in the legislature. When the incumbent legislative members took office in October last year, the asset bill was only included in the medium-term Prolegnas but was not among this year’s bills prioritized for deliberation.

Following the recent violent nationwide protests, work on the asset bill was seen to pick up steam with the House growing more open to demands to expedite the draft law.

During a meeting with representatives of student protesters at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Sept. 4, House deputy speakers told the students the legislature had communicated with the government regarding the bill.