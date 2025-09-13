TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Calls for open, transparent process on asset bill

Following a string of violent protests across the country, the House of Representatives included the asset forfeiture bill in its 2025 National Legislation Program (Prolegnas) priority bill, aiming to pass the long-awaited draft law by the end of the year.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, September 13, 2025 Published on Sep. 12, 2025

A protester holds a poster that reads “Pass the asset forfeiture bill. Return people's lands taken by the state and corporations“ during a demonstration organized by the labor unions with the People's Movement (Gebrak) in Jakarta on Sept. 4, 2025. A protester holds a poster that reads “Pass the asset forfeiture bill. Return people's lands taken by the state and corporations“ during a demonstration organized by the labor unions with the People's Movement (Gebrak) in Jakarta on Sept. 4, 2025. (Antara/Muhammad Adimaja)

A

s the House of Representatives inches closer to deliberate the much-awaited asset forfeiture bill, antigraft observers have stressed the need for public participation and transparency for its deliberations to prevent any loopholes in the legislation that could allow corruption convicts to hold on to the results of their malfeasance.

Calls from the public for the passage of the bill have risen since late August, when students, workers and other civic groups took to the streets in Jakarta and other cities urging lawmakers work on the legislation. The bill was seen as a weapon in the arsenal that could strengthen graft busters’ efforts to combat rampant corruption in the country.

First proposed in 2008, the draft law will become a legal basis for the confiscation of ill-gotten assets from state officials convicted of graft. 

It was included in the 2023 National Legislation Program (Prolegnas) priority bills, but did not progress further in the legislature. When the incumbent legislative members took office in October last year, the asset bill was only included in the medium-term Prolegnas but was not among this year’s bills prioritized for deliberation.

Following the recent violent nationwide protests, work on the asset bill was seen to pick up steam with the House growing more open to demands to expedite the draft law.

During a meeting with representatives of student protesters at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Sept. 4, House deputy speakers told the students the legislature had communicated with the government regarding the bill. 

A protester holds a poster that reads “Pass the asset forfeiture bill. Return people's lands taken by the state and corporations“ during a demonstration organized by the labor unions with the People's Movement (Gebrak) in Jakarta on Sept. 4, 2025.
Calls for open, transparent process on asset bill
A resident walks across a rooftop near the rubble of houses damaged by an explosion in Pamulang, South Tangerang, Banten, on Sept. 12, 2025. The cause of the blast, which injured seven people, remains under investigation.
Police investigate explosion in South Tangerang that injured seven
Yusril Koto, 61, a social activist on trial for defamation at the Batam District Court in the Riau Islands, is escorted to a detention car after a hearing on Sept. 9, 2025.
Batam prosecutors seek one year for activist in Satpol PP defamation case

A clerk poses with rupiah banknotes at a money changer in Jakarta on May 2, 2024.
Moody’s flags fiscal risks after shift in finance chief
Newly appointed Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa waves to journalists following his inauguration at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 8, 2025.
Purbaya’s thankless task
Demonstrators hold portraits of Affan Kurniawan, a 21-year-old “ojol“ (online motorcycle transportation) driver who was run over by a police armored vehicle, during a protest in front of the Surabaya Police headquarters in East Java on Aug. 30, 2025. Indonesia was rocked by protests in major cities on Aug. 29 after footage spread of Affan being run over by a police tactical vehicle in earlier rallies against low wages and financial perks for lawmakers.
President vows to investigate violence during protests: Interfaith group

