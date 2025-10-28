TheJakartaPost

KPK opens graft probe into Whoosh high speed railway

The investigation into suspected corruption pertaining to the construction of Jakarta-Bandung high speed railway Whoosh has added pressure to the megaproject that is recently in hot water over debt financing.

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, October 28, 2025

The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train named 'Whoosh' is seen after the inauguration on Oct. 2, 2023, at Padalarang station in Padalarang, West Java. The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train named 'Whoosh' is seen after the inauguration on Oct. 2, 2023, at Padalarang station in Padalarang, West Java. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has announced an investigation against alleged graft pertaining to the Jakarta-Bandung high speed railway (HSR) Whoosh, which has recently been in hot water over the debt incurred by the infrastructure project.

The case is currently in the preliminary investigation stage, according to KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo. 

“Our probe has been ongoing since the beginning of this year, and we are still gathering the necessary information to uncover the case,” Budi told reporters on Monday.

He declined to disclose more details about the investigation, including its progress and potential suspects.

Responding to the KPK’s investigation, KCIC corporate secretary Eva Chairunisa said the firm would respect the ongoing legal process.

“We will cooperate with the KPK for the investigation,” she said on Tuesday. 

