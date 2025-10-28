KPK opens graft probe into Whoosh high speed railway

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The investigation into suspected corruption pertaining to the construction of Jakarta-Bandung high speed railway Whoosh has added pressure to the megaproject that is recently in hot water over debt financing.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has announced an investigation against alleged graft pertaining to the Jakarta-Bandung high speed railway (HSR) Whoosh, which has recently been in hot water over the debt incurred by the infrastructure project.
The case is currently in the preliminary investigation stage, according to KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo.
“Our probe has been ongoing since the beginning of this year, and we are still gathering the necessary information to uncover the case,” Budi told reporters on Monday.
He declined to disclose more details about the investigation, including its progress and potential suspects.
Responding to the KPK’s investigation, KCIC corporate secretary Eva Chairunisa said the firm would respect the ongoing legal process.
“We will cooperate with the KPK for the investigation,” she said on Tuesday.
