Kalla’s brother linked to coal plant corruption

A coal power plant is seen along the north coast of Jakarta on July 4, 2024. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

T he National Police’s Corruption Eradication Corps (Kortas Tipidkor) has named businessman Halim Kalla, the younger brother of former vice president Jusuf Kalla, a suspect in a graft investigation into the long-stalled construction of a coal-fired power plant project in West Kalimantan.

The case centers on the West Kalimantan-1 Coal-fired Power Plant (PLTU 1 Kalbar), a 2x50 megawatt project re-tendered by state-owned electricity company PLN in 2008. The project has been idle since 2016, resulting in significant state financial losses.

Halim, president director of construction company PT Bumi Rama Nusantara (BRN), now known as PT Bakti Reka Nusa, is among the four individuals suspected of conspiring to manipulate the project’s tender process to secure the contract unlawfully.

Other suspects include Fahmi Mochtar, a former president director of PLN who oversaw the company during the project’s initial phase from 2008 to 2009 under the administration of former president Susilo “SBY” Bambang Yudhoyono. Fahmi was named a suspect last Friday.

In a press conference on Monday, Kortas Tipidkor chief Insp. Gen. Cahyono Wibowo, said the project was plagued by collusion and abuse of authority dating back to before the bidding process began in 2008.

“From the early stages of planning, there was already correspondence indicating collusion to ensure certain parties would win the tender,” Cahyono said on Monday.

"After the contract was signed, further arrangements were made that caused delays, leading to multiple contract amendments from 2008 to 2018. As a result, the construction has been abandoned to this day and has been declared a total loss by the Supreme Audit Agency [BPK]," he was quoted in an official statement.