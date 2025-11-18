TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Stop the overreach
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?
Surakarta Sultanate faces another succession dispute after Sultan’s death
Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
Five Chinese tourists die in Bali car accident

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Stop the overreach
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?
Surakarta Sultanate faces another succession dispute after Sultan’s death
Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
Five Chinese tourists die in Bali car accident

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: Prabowo's plan, tackling Whoosh debt and corruption simultaneously

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, November 18, 2025 Published on Nov. 17, 2025 Published on 2025-11-17T13:24:46+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Passengers disembark from a Whoosh high-speed train at Padalarang Station in Bandung, West Java, on Oct. 17, 2025. Passengers disembark from a Whoosh high-speed train at Padalarang Station in Bandung, West Java, on Oct. 17, 2025. (Antara/Rubby Jovan)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has announced that the government will assume responsibility for repaying the Rp 1.2 trillion (US$71.81 million) cost overrun debt incurred by Indonesia's first high-speed railway, Whoosh. Prabowo justified the government's intervention by framing the railway as a public service obligation (PSO), arguing that its benefits extend beyond profit. He further stated that the government intends to fund the repayment using assets recovered from corruption cases, though the feasibility of this approach remains uncertain.

Whoosh, operated by PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia China (KCIC), a joint venture between Indonesian and Chinese state-owned enterprises, has struggled to meet its financial obligations due to lower-than-expected ridership since its 2023 launch. Pressure to repay the Whoosh debt has been mounting as loan obligations to the China Development Bank (CDB) near maturity at the end of the year, with interest on the project's massive principal soon set to accrue. The Indonesian consortium PT Pilar Sinergi BUMN Indonesia (PSBI)—which represents the state-owned partners in the KCIC joint venture—has already been strained by the project's weak financial performance, recording Rp 4.19 trillion in losses last year, according to the financial report of state railway operator KAI.

To briefly recap, the Jakarta-Bandung Whoosh project was developed through a joint venture under PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia China (KCIC)—a consortium between Indonesian and Chinese state-owned enterprises—with loans from the CDB accounting for around 75 percent of the total investment. Originally projected to cost US$6 billion, construction expenses ballooned to US$7.27 billion for the 142-kilometer Jakarta–Bandung route. Despite its status as Indonesia's high-speed railway (HSR), the project continues to face commercial headwinds as ridership remains below initial projections. The combination of rising operational costs and accruing loan interest has transformed the venture into what many analysts describe as a "financial time bomb."

Notably, only a few weeks prior to President Prabowo's statement, Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa asserted that the government had no plans to allocate funds from the state budget to settle KCIC's obligations, emphasizing that the financial responsibility rested with the consortium and not the state.

President Prabowo Subianto suggested that Indonesia has enough corruption proceeds to cover the Whoosh cost overrun debt, meaning the government could simply redirect recovered assets toward productive use instead of relying on taxpayer money. While Prabowo's proposal to use recovered corruption assets has been interpreted by some as a symbolic gesture reinforcing his anti-corruption stance, its literal implementation raises legal and practical concerns. Funds seized from criminal cases are highly irregular and unpredictable, as they are typically used to cover prosecution and investigation costs under the scheme outlined in Law No. 31/1999 on Corruption Eradication (as amended by Law No. 20/2001).

In practice, these assets are managed or auctioned through the State Asset and Auction Service (KPKNL) under the Finance Ministry, with the proceeds deposited into the state treasury as non-tax revenue (PNBP). However, the process is lengthy and often yields irregular inflows, making it an unreliable source for financing ongoing obligations such as the Whoosh debt.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Nevertheless, this would inevitably result in either a direct allocation from the state budget (APBN) to cover the Whoosh debt or a diversion of potential APBN revenue away from other programs. Furthermore, if this decision is finalized, it would set a precedent for future bailouts of state-linked projects that fail to meet financial expectations, blurring the line between public service and commercial accountability.

Popular

Stop the overreach

Stop the overreach
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?

Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?
Surakarta Sultanate faces another succession dispute after Sultan’s death

Surakarta Sultanate faces another succession dispute after Sultan’s death

Related Articles

Indonesia’s economy is failing to engage with the world

KPK sees potential corruption in Whoosh land acquisition

Analysis: Prabowo's national car: Industrial renaissance or personal ambition?

Analysis: New gender quota in House is a victory of sorts

Analysis: Prabowo's first year sparks economic worries amid inflation, weak rupiah

Related Article

Indonesia’s economy is failing to engage with the world

KPK sees potential corruption in Whoosh land acquisition

Analysis: Prabowo's national car: Industrial renaissance or personal ambition?

Analysis: New gender quota in House is a victory of sorts

Analysis: Prabowo's first year sparks economic worries amid inflation, weak rupiah

Popular

Stop the overreach

Stop the overreach
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?

Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?
Surakarta Sultanate faces another succession dispute after Sultan’s death

Surakarta Sultanate faces another succession dispute after Sultan’s death

More in Opinion

 View more
A worker carries sacks of manure on Aug. 19, 2020, at a farm near the geothermal well belonging to PT Geo Dipa Energi at Dieng Plateau in Banjarnegara regency, Central Java.
Academia

Indonesia’s geothermal governance must empower locals
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (right) greets Timor-Leste’s Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao on Oct. 26 as he arrives to attend the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur.
Academia

ASEAN strengthens southern solidarity
An electric car of Chinese carmaker BYD (right) drives past bumper-to-bumper traffic in an opposing lane on Sept. 19, 2025, during rush hour in Jakarta.
Academia

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway

Highlight
US President Donald Trump, Paraguay's President Santiago Pena, President Prabowo Subianto, Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban attend a world leaders' summit a summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh on Oct. 13, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia welcomes UN Security Council's adoption of Trump's Gaza plan
A university student holds a poster reading 'Police are killers' during a protest in front of the Jakarta Police headquarters on Aug. 29, 2025 against police brutality following the death of Affan Kurniawan, an 'ojol' (online motorcycle transportation) driver who was run over by an armored Jakarta Police's Mobile Brigade (Brimob) vehicle the night before. Protests erupted across several Indonesian cities on Aug. 29 in anger at Affan's death as officers responded with tear gas and President Prabowo Subianto called for calm.
Editorial

Unstoppable police reform
The seal of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is seen outside of a headquarters building in Washington, DC, on April 7, 2021. The global economy will expand by six percent this year, but disparities between nations are widening as advanced economies accelerate while developing countries fall behind, the IMF said on July 27, 2021. While the forecast for global growth is unchanged from the previous estimate in April, the United States is projected to see faster seven percent growth thanks to massive government spending and widespread Covid-19 vaccinations, while the IMF slashed the forecast for India, which is facing a resurgence of infections.
Economy

Indonesia still ‘bright spot’ in troubled world economy: IMF

The Latest

 View more
Politics

South Jakarta court rejects Agriculture Ministry’s suit over Tempo report
Culture and Entertainment

In Ratih Kumala’s 'Koloni', the revolution is tiny and female
Asia & Pacific

Bangladesh court sentences ex-PM to be hanged for crimes against humanity
Economy

Growth story: Taking a big leap in the fourth quarter
Companies

PT Vale showcases Indonesia’s world-class sustainability, climate-aligned nickel at COP30
Asia & Pacific

Thailand's top court orders ex-PM Thaksin to pay $542 million in taxes
Economy

Indonesia still ‘bright spot’ in troubled world economy: IMF
Asia & Pacific

Japan warns citizens in China about safety as diplomatic crisis deepens
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Prabowo's plan, tackling Whoosh debt and corruption simultaneously

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.

Checkout

Time left 10:00

Order Summary

Summary background

Billing information

You must log in to continue

Or continue login with
Google LinkedIn

Payment Method

Logo - QRIS
Logo - Visa Logo - Master Card
Logo - BCA Virtual Account Logo - Mandiri Virtual Account Logo - BNI Virtual Account
* By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Summary background

Order Summary

Total Value
Total Payment
You Save
* By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.